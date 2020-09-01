ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
The AeroGarden Is the Perfect Gift for an Eco-Conscious Apartment Dweller and It's $55 off Right Now

AeroGarden Harvest 360 6-Pod Herb Seed Kit | $95 | Best Buy
AeroGarden Harvest 360 6-Pod Herb Seed Kit | $95 | Best Buy

I live in a basement apartment so I thought this would be a fun experiment when I got one of these. I also with a roommate who is an excellent cook and constantly looking for fresh herbs and our garden isn't reliable ith the neighborhood creatures. I was pleasantly surprised by the AeroGarden Harvest 360 and if you're a foodie with a green thumb this is the deal for you. Save $55 on this model right now.

I don't know what I was expecting but I don't think it was for them to all grow so quickly. I put the AeroGarden in my room on a high shelf away from all the dogs, so a pretty lightless area. I will say the 20W LED grow-lights are very bright, but duh, they're supposed to be the sun. They're on a timer too so you don't need to worry about turning it on and off. It was easy to set up and I really love that it's got light indicators that let you know when your plant babies need water or food. Yes, it comes with plant food that's easy to measure out and pour in the well. It was simple enough to get the pods into the AeroGarden with relatively no mess. I haven't figured out how to harvest them yet which will need to be done very soon. My pack came with Genovese basil, Thai basil, dill, curly parsley, mint, and thyme. I can say the basil smells lovely. This was a fun experiment that I was pleasantly surprised by and I'd be willing to try some more advanced things like lettuce or tomatoes. The AeroGarden is a great alternative for the plant minded individual worried about pesticides or herbicides.

This item ships free.

