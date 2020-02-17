The Adorable Baby Yoda 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Is $7

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
The Mandalorian 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle | $7 | Amazon
Where do Baby Yodas come from? Hard work, dedication, and a sharp eye for picking up the missing pieces, it seems, as evidenced by this $7 jigsaw puzzle inspired by The Mandalorian on Disney+. If you need help solving the thing, prepare your yarn and newspaper clippings or maybe just pin the included poster to your wall for guidance.
Now go on, bounty hunter, this is the way.
