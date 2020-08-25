It's all consuming.
The Acer TravelMate P6 Laptop Will Take Care Of All Your Back-to-School Needs, and It's 35% Off

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Acer TravelMate P6 Laptop (8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD) | $750 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Acer TravelMate P6 Laptop (8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD) | $750 | Amazon Gold Box

School is back in session ... and hopefully, that session is online. COVID is still very much a problem after all, and social distancing is the best chance of not getting sick. But, life must find a way to move on, and you might be realizing that your computer at home can’t really handle the workload of your online schedule. In that case, you can pick up the Acer TravelMate P6 Laptop for just $750 at Amazon, which is built for being productive while also being portable!

This particular model has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory on an SSD, which will be more than enough to play videos, be in live meetings, and run productivity apps. You can also lay it down and use the screen as an impromptu tablet. Finally, with 20 hours of battery life, if you have to go back to physical classes, this laptop will keep going all day, even without a charge.

This is a Gold Box deal, so make sure to grab one before they sell out!

