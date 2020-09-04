The Acer Nitro 5 Comes With an i7 and RTX 2060 for $150 off, Today Only

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop | $900 | Amazon Gold Box
If you’re looking for a solid gaming laptop on a solid discount, Amazon is discounting the Acer Nitro 5 by $150 through the day’s end. This 15.6" gaming laptop features a 144Hz display, plus ample internal power to match, including Intel’s 9th-generation Core i7, an RTX 2060 for graphics, 16GB of DDR4 memory. There’s also a 256GB SSD, wiFi 6, Acer’s MaxxAudio system, RGB backlighting, and more.