It's all consuming.
The Acer Nitro 5 Comes With an i7 and RTX 2060 for $150 off, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop | $900 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If you’re looking for a solid gaming laptop on a solid discount, Amazon is discounting the Acer Nitro 5 by $150 through the day’s end. This 15.6" gaming laptop features a 144Hz display, plus ample internal power to match, including Intel’s 9th-generation Core i7, an RTX 2060 for graphics, 16GB of DDR4 memory. There’s also a 256GB SSD, wiFi 6, Acer’s MaxxAudio system, RGB backlighting, and more.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

