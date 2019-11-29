It's all consuming.
This $929 Gaming Laptop Is One of The Best Deals on Black Friday

Tercius
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop | $929 | Amazon
Right now you can grab Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop for hundreds of dollars less.

$929 may seem pricey, but this current price is stupid cheap when you consider how much the components it comes with cost. This unit offers a 144Hz 15.6" 144Hz 3ms IPS HD display, an Intel i7 processor, GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 16GB DDR4 and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Dave2D actually made a terrific video just to run down why it’s such a good deal.

For what it’s worth, this is $270 less than average. Just remember, this sale ends today. So picks yours up ASAP before it inevitably sells out.

