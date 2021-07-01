The 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ Controller is $46 on Amazon Right Now

8BitDo SN30 Pro+ Controller Graphic : Amazon

8BitDo is a third party contrtoller manufacturer that has been leveraging nostalgia in a big way—designing peripherals that echo the flavor of an older generation while incorporating modern features. And that doesn’t get any more true than with the SN30 Pro+ controller. Modeled after the form factor of the original SNES controller, this piece of hardware also has dual analog sticks , multiple R and L buttons, grip handles to keep your hands from cramping, and gyro motion controls. Even though it is designed primarily with the Nintendo Switch in mind with its home and capture buttons, this controller will also work on a PC or Mac via Bluetooth. Seriously, this controller whips ass. We recently polled our readers on what their favorite alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is and this thing beat out all the rest. I have the non-plus version myself (no grip handles) and it’ s one of my favorites to play with —especially for its D-Pad. You can currently get the 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ for a few dollars off—$6 on Amazon.