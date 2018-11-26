Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

How’s this for efficiency: The AeroGarden Classic 6 with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit can grow up to six plants at a time, and it doesn’t even need dirt to do it. Just fill it with water, add nutrients when it tells you to, and it’ll do the rest, including turning the grow lights off and on when necessary. Not sure what to plant? It comes with a starter pack of Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint, so you can work from there and see what you like. You’ve got time to figure it out. What you don’t have time for is waiting to buy — the $69 price is good today only.