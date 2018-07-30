The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $54 today, which isn’t an all-time low, but it is $10-$15 less than usual.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
The 4K and HDR-Equipped Roku Streaming Stick+ Is Back On Sale
The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $54 today, which isn’t an all-time low, but it is $10-$15 less than usual.