Roku Streaming Stick+ | $54 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $54 today, which isn’t an all-time low, but it is $10-$15 less than usual.