It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

The 32-Inch Insignia Fire HD TV is Down to Only $100 Now

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
183
Save
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV (Fire TV Edition) | $100 | Amazon
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV (Fire TV Edition) | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV (Fire TV Edition) | $100 | Amazon

You can purchase a 32-inch Insignia Fire HD tv for a cool $100 right now at Amazon. At this size, it may not be quite big enough for your living room set up, but this seems like an ideal fit for a kitchen or maybe a bedroom. It’s nice to have a small TV in the kitchen for watching while you clean or cook, and even more so if you like to follow recipes with a visual aid.

Advertisement

I have a Fire TV myself, and while I could stream Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and other services through my PlayStation 4, it is really convenient to have everything ready to run straight from my TV and saves on energy, as well (better to have one device running than two, right?).

This is the lowest this television has been priced at as far as I can tell, so grab this deal while it’s still available!

Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Essential Sneakerhead Starter Pack, According to Outfitgrid's Dennis Todisco

No Bad Vibes in Ella Paradis' Friday the 13th Slash Sale

Update Your Closet From Home With These Nordstrom Sales

The Kitchen Gadgets Foodies Actually Use, and You Should Too