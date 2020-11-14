The 32-Inch Insignia Fire HD TV is Down to Only $100 Now

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV (Fire TV Edition) | $100 | Amazon

You can purchase a 32-inch Insignia Fire HD tv for a cool $100 right now at Amazon. At this size, it may not be quite big enough for your living room set up, but this seems like an ideal fit for a kitchen or maybe a bedroom. It’s nice to have a small TV in the kitchen for watching while you clean or cook, and even more so if you like to follow recipes with a visual aid.

I have a Fire TV myself, and while I could stream Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and other services through my PlayStation 4, it is really convenient to have everything ready to run straight from my TV and saves on energy, as well (better to have one device running than two, right?).

This is the lowest this television has been priced at as far as I can tell, so grab this deal while it’s still available!