The $30 Razer Basilisk Essential Gaming Mouse Has Never Been This Low

Quentyn Kennemer
If you’re looking for a cheap gaming mouse to start with, we can’t think of a better option right now than the Razer Basilisk Essential, down to its lowest price ever at $30. There’s not a ton of range in its optical sensor at 6,400 DPI, but that’s still plenty to find your perfect sensitivity in whichever games you frequent. This mouse has Chroma RGB lighting, too, and all its seven buttons are programmable for all your cheat—I mean, macros.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

