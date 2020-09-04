The $30 Razer Basilisk Essential Gaming Mouse Has Never Been This Low

Razer Basilisk Essential Graphic : Razer

Razer Basilisk Essential | $30 | Amazon

If you’re looking for a cheap gaming mouse to start with, we can’t think of a better option right now than the Razer Basilisk Essential, down to its lowest price ever at $30. There’s not a ton of range in its optical sensor at 6,400 DPI, but that’s still plenty to find your perfect sensitivity in whichever games you frequent. This mouse has Chroma RGB lighting, too, and all its seven buttons are programmable for all your cheat—I mean, macros.