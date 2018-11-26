Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We’ve posted over 100 deals since Cyber Monday sales started going live on Sunday, and it’d easy to lose yourself in the torrent of consumerism and savings. We’ve been maintaining a list of our 15 favorite deals to help you identify the best of the best, but these were your favorite deals, as ranked by page views (excluding deals that have sold out). Is that a fair or accurate way to determine popularity, you might ask? Well, I slept two hours last night and this is a fun internet list of good deals, so my answer is that you should just read it and not think so much.



#1: AmazonBasics Sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells a ton of affordable tech essentials under its AmazonBasics brand, and dozens of them (including some surprises) are on sale right now for Cyber Monday.



Your basic essentials like rechargeable AA batteries, USB-C cables, and Velcro cable ties are here, as you’d expect, but did you know AmazonBasics has a UPS power supply? An LED mouse pad? A cool retractable Lightning cable? Yeah, me either. Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals; chances are there’s something you can use.

#2: cheap TVs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t found the right TV deal for you this Deals Week, Walmart just put several new models on sale for Cyber Monday. The sets are definitely on the low end: most lack smart apps and HDR, some aren’t 4K, and even the Samsung is from the company’s entry level 4K lineup. But if you need a spare TV for an extra room in your house, and it doesn’t have to be the best of the best, these are rock bottom prices.



#3: All-Clad

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still using the $10 pots and pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, Amazon’s Cyber Sunday All-Clad sale has your name on it. While All-Clad cookware is never cheap, it heats up much faster and more evenly than most pans thanks to its trademark steel-encased aluminum core, and is basically indestructible to boot. You may never have to buy pans again in your life if you buy these.



The highlight here is a combo pack with both a 12" and a 10" tri-ply skillet for $154. These skillets are some of the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and usually cost $100 or more individually. Just be warned, once you use the skillets, you’ll want to start buying All-Clad versions of everything.

Also included in the sale are a seven-piece set (four pans, three lids) of the same D3 tri-ply style cookware for $350, and also an anodized aluminum nonstick set for $238. I’m never one to recommend nonstick cookware—it’ll never last as long as stainless steel—but this is as good as it gets. Unlike most nonstick cookware, these pans are oven and dishwasher safe, and even work with induction cooktops. Those are both all-time low prices, but they’re only available today.

#4: MicroSD Cards

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra cards have even higher capacities on sale, from 200GB all the way up to 400GB, all at all-time low prices.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



#5: Cheap iPads

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Surprise! We’ve got another iPad deal. For Cyber Monday only, Walmart’s offering the previous generation model for $299, with a souped-up 128GB of storage onboard.



This one doesn’t work with the Apple Pencil like the newest model (which may or may not still be on sale for $249/$329, I’ve given up trying to keep track), and it has a processor that’s a year older, but it’s still a terrific tablet. for that price.

#6: Switch Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on the $299 Mario Kart Nintendo Switch bundle on Black Friday, a handful of retailers are offering it with a $35 eShop gift card today, or in GameStop’s case, a $50 GameStop gift card.

#7: $79 Camping Setup

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I have a theory that camping is what people do when their normal lives are too comfortable and easy. How else to explain the compulsion to sleep poorly and live without modern amenities? If you’re afraid your urban existence is making you soft, you can test your mettle with the Ozark Trail 22-Piece Camping Combo Set for just $79 — that’s $50 off and a pretty great price for all the stuff you get. I’m not going to list every single included item, but among them are a 4-person tent with gear loft, two sleeping bags with pillows and sleeping pads, two chairs, a lantern, and a partridge in a pear tree. JK on that last one, but maybe you could go camp somewhere that has both partridges and pear trees.

#8: Zappos Sale

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Zip over to Zappos ASAP if you’re in the market for a new pair of shoes or some deeply discounted apparel. The shoe and clothing purveyors at the site pretty much never put on any big sales, but it seems they’re going all in on Black Friday this year. Zappos is currently offering thousands of deals on items across the board, so it’s probably a good idea to fill your cart sooner rather than later.

#9: Giftable Tools

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We all have handy people in our lives who jump at the chance to fix things that we ourselves can’t, and while I’m sure you repay them with beer, a real gift would surely be appreciated at the end of the year.



This Amazon Cyber Monday sale features tons of tools for any job, most of which are under $100. The Gerber Dime multitool is a no-brainer stocking stuffer at $10, GearWrench has a really nice ratchet set for $75, this popular Bosch drill is a lot smaller and lighter than most, and who wouldn’t love a laser measure?

#10: DXRacer Gaming Chairs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

DXRacer’s Formula gaming chair has graced many an esports tournament stage in its day, and you can plant your own butt in one for $215 for Cyber Monday. That’s not a small amount of money, but it normally pushes $300, and if you spend a lot of time in a chair for gaming or for work, it’ll be a worthwhile investment.



Kotaku’s Maddy Myers covered the very similar DXRacer Valkyrie in exhausting detail, if you want to give that a read before pulling the trigger.

#11: Wayfair

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Wayfair’s Cyber Monday sale is here, and it is massive. You can save big on a laundry list of home decor items like wall art, area rugs, sheets & comforters, sofas, mattresses, dining room furniture, and more.



There’s so many items to look through, so make some time in your schedule. If you’re needing some place to start, I like this mid-century modern coffee table, wild flower center piece, and industrial-style platform bed.

This sale ends Monday at midnight, so head on over to Wayfair to see it all for yourself. Let us know about your favorite finds in the comment section!

#12: PC Components

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Cyber Monday “computer components, laptops, and accessories”sale sure is eclectic, but that just means that there’s something for everybody in there. Inside, you’ll find discounted Chromebooks for every budget, gaming peripherals, graphics cards ( including a GTX 1070 for $300 ), a 3TB external drive for $70, and even a 2TB SSD for one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on that capacity. A few favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to check out the complete sale.



#13: ThinkGeek

Photo: ThinkGeek

Get ready to spend some money — for Cyber Monday, ThinkGeek is taking 50% off sitewide via coupon code DOTCOM. Combined with the lowered free shipping threshold (today you have to spend only $35 pre-discount, rather than the usual $75), it makes for some crazy deals on all that stuff you’ve been wanting but couldn’t justify buying. Go ahead and pick up a thematic sweater for the holiday season. Load up on stocking stuffers for your friends and family. And you know what? You’ve been good this year, so it’s just between you and me if you decide to also indulge in a little something extra for yourself, just because.

#14: Gaming Laptops

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart and Esports Arena have their own line of gaming PCs now, and you can save on a couple of the laptops today for Cyber Monday.



$799 gets you a Core i5, a GTX 1050, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD (paired with a 1TB HDD), or you can spend $1199 to upgrade to a Core i7, GTX 1060, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Both computers include 15" 1080p displays with 144hz refresh rates, and even backlit mechanical (!!) keyboards.

That’s a $200 discount in both cases, and the first deal we’ve seen on these machines, both of which qualify for the Intel eSports Pack Bundle, which includes free downloads of games like Paladins and PUBG.

#15: Fallout 76

Screenshot: Amazon

Well that didn’t take long. If you want to be along for the ride to figure out whatever the hell Fallout 76 is going to be, you can grab a copy for just $35 for Cyber Monday, on the platform of your choice.



#16: Samsung QLEDs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We see really good deals on Samsung’s higher end QLED TVs with some regularity throughout the year on sites like MassDrop; better even than Black Friday prices. But if you want the OLED-like blacks of Samsung’s best TVs on a budget, we’ve never seen better deals on the entry level Q6 line.



Compared to Q-sets higher up the lineup, the Q6 loses out on (admittedly impressive) features like full array local dimming and Samsung’s higher-end HDR engine, but thanks to the quantum dot tech, it’ll still look better than pretty much any conventional LED TV.

Black Friday prices start at $698 for 49", and in true Samsung fashion, you can go all the way up to 82" if you’d like.

#17: Anker

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In addition to our reader-exclusive discounts, the RoboVac 30, and the miniature projector deals that we’ve already covered, Anker put all of the following products on sale today for Cyber Monday.

The SoundCore Spirit headphones are noteworthy for featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and an eight hour battery in a tiny package. The $18 wall charger is worth grabbing if you own any USB-C devices (though the Power Delivery port is only 18W), and the PowerCore 13000 battery pack is worth a shout-out, because Anker’s batteries just don’t go on sale that often anymore. Head below for the rest of the deals.

#18: PlayStation Plus

We thought the days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales were behind us, but lo, here it is once again for Black Friday. If your membership is due to expire soon, or hell, even if it isn’t, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal at both Amazon and Walmart. This is as good a price as you’re ever likely to see, so if you own a PlayStation, or are planning to get one this holiday season, this is a no-brainer.



Note: You can add as many 12 month codes to your PlayStation account as you want. They just extend your membership expiration date.

#19: REI Cyber Monday

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

REI skips Black Friday every year in favor of enjoying the great outdoors, which is fair. But that doesn’t mean they’ll leave you in the lurch when it comes to savings. The outdoor retailer is getting a jump on Cyber Monday by taking up to 40% off a huge range of their stock — prices on everything from tents and outwear, to car racks and water bottles are getting slashed. Most of these deals will last through December 2, but a few will be hitting the road on Monday, so it’s probably a good idea to grab what you want now.

#20: STar Wars LEGOs

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You’re probably familiar with the Disney/Lucas tax: If two items are otherwise identical, but one has Star Wars branding, you’ll be paying a significant markup to cover the licensing. It can make shopping for Star Wars fans annoying, but today it’s a little less so, with discounts on a handful of LEGO Star Wars sets at Walmart and Amazon. They make nice midrange gifts, so you might want to pick up one of each while they’re on sale. Possession may be forbidden for a Jedi, but it’s totally fine for the rest of us.



#21: $1 Hulu

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you aren’t a Hulu member by the end of the day, I don’t know what to tell you. New and “eligible returning” (meaning you haven’t been a paying customer in 12+ months) members can get 12 months of the streaming service’s Limited Commercials plan for just $1 per month, this weekend only for Black Friday. It’ll auto-renew thereafter at the usual $8 per month, so you may want to set a calendar appointment to cancel, but that’s one of the best streaming deals we’ve ever seen.

#22: Scythe

If there was one more game I was hoping to see in Amazon’s Black Friday board game sale last week, it was Scythe. Lo and behold, it’s now down to $49, within about a buck of its best price ever.



From Board Game Geek:

It is a time of unrest in 1920s Europa. The ashes from the first great war still darken the snow. The capitalistic city-state known simply as “The Factory”, which fueled the war with heavily armored mechs, has closed its doors, drawing the attention of several nearby countries. Scythe is an engine-building game set in an alternate-history 1920s period. It is a time of farming and war, broken hearts and rusted gears, innovation and valor. In Scythe, each player represents a character from one of five factions of Eastern Europe who are attempting to earn their fortune and claim their faction’s stake in the land around the mysterious Factory. Players conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, gain villagers, build structures, and activate monstrous mechs.

I’d watch that movie.

#23: Sonos Speakers

Sonos’ Black Friday deals are here, and I won’t bury the lede: you can score the first real, official discount ever on the Sonos Beam. The smart sound bar offers stunning audio quality, and can be the basis of a truly wireless surround sound system if you pair it with other Sonos speakers. Gizmodo loves it, and you will too.



The Sonos One, the atomic unit of excellent wireless audio, is also on sale for $25 off. It offers the same incredibly sound you loved from the Play:1, but with a nicer design and built-in support for Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2.

Rounding out the deals are $100 discounts on the Sonos Sub (which is a subwoofer, obviously) and the Connect:Amp, which essentially powers your passive speakers, and brings them into your own personal Sonos ecosystem.

And while not a Cyber Monday deal per se, you can also get the old Play:1 refurbished for $119, which is a great way to add more rooms to system for a (relatively) affordable price.

#24: Nike

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

After several consecutive days of family bonding, there’s never been a better time to go for a run, if only if only to enjoy a few moments of silence. Nike is taking 25% percent off a wide range of gear in their online store for Cyber Monday. Use code CYBER to take advantage of their Cyber Monday sale, and sprint away with savings to spare.

#25: Traeger Grill

My parents bought a Traeger grill a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.

The Renegade Pro model gives you 380 square inches of cooking space, and $490 is a whopping $210 less than usual. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.