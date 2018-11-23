Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We’ve posted nearly 300 deals posts since Sunday, when Black Friday deals started to roll out in earnest. We’ve been maintaining a list of our 15 favorite deals, but these were your favorite deals, as ranked by page views (excluding deals that have sold out). You’re welcome to post a treatise in the comments about the inherent flaws of that methodology, but first, let me assure you that I don’t care. It’s a list of good deals. Enjoy. Consume.



Head over to our main Black Friday hub for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. We'll be updating the site throughout the weekend as Black Friday rolls into Cyber Monday, so stay tuned for more deals.

Special note: This deal would have made the cut for sure if it had been in stock when we built this post, but if you’ve been paying attention, you know it’s been selling out and restocking like Sisyphus was in charge of taking inventory. At this exact moment it’s not sold out; may the odds be ever in your favor.

#1: Amazon Warehouse

Image: Amazon

If you’re cool with buying lightly used products, it could pay off in a big way, literally. Amazon Warehouse has just launched its Black Friday deals, featuring thousands of used items going for 20% off their already deeply-discounted prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from luggage, to baby, to power tools. And don’t forget to check out the Bargain Bin for used items up to 50% off a bunch miscellaneous stuff. Chances are we could also use something from this sale.

Note: Discount shown at checkout.

#2: Atmos Sound Bar

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You won’t find a standalone sound bar more advanced than this model from Sony, and it’s $300 off for Black Friday. Granted, it still costs $1200 even during this all-time low sale, but it has seven channels of audio up front to bounce audio off your walls for virtual surround sound, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and even two upward-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos audio.



It was also updated recently with DTS Virtual:X, which does a remarkable job in other sound bars of simulating surround sound without actual rear speakers.

#3: TCL TVs

TCL’s 2018 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision) and excellent Roku software in an affordable package, and the 5-series has basically all of the same features, save for a metal body and local LED dimming zones. It still supports Dolby Vision, it still has an advanced Roku remote and app control, and it’ll still look amazing. At a Black Friday price $430 for a 55" (about $40-$70 less than usual), it’s an incredible value. You can also get the 49" for $350, or the 43" for $320.



Really want the 6 Series? The 55" has a modest discount to $630, from the usual $650 as well.

#4: Anker Exclusives

It’s no secret that our readers love Anker products, so we worked with them to line up exclusive deals on rarely-discounted products, reader favorites, and items we recommended in our holiday gift guides. Just be sure to note the promo codes, and let us know what you got (or anything else you might want a deal on...) in the comments.



All of the deals are below, but I should make special note the two most popular items. The PowerCore Fusion is one of my favorite products (not “Anker products”...just “products”) ever. It’s a wall charger that doubles as a USB battery pack, and the battery recharges itself whenever it’s plugged into the wall. Most USB battery packs require you to bring a spare wall charger and a cable to recharge them, but this just refills while it charges your gadgets at night. I never take a trip without it. At $21 (with code KINJAFS6), it’s a must-buy.

And it can’t be overstated how popular SoundBuds Slims are with our readers. The won our Co-Op because of their solid battery life, tiny design, and strong magnets that hold them together around your neck when not in use. Get them for $21 with promo code KINJAH325.

And while it’s not cheap at $100 (with promo code KINJAPD5), the USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is insanely useful for keeping laptops and Nintendo Switches charged up on long flights. And unlike most USB-C PD battery packs, this one is encased in premium aluminum, and comes with a USB-C wall charger that you can use with all of your USB-C gadgets.

#5: Sonos Black Friday

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sonos’ Black Friday deals are here, and I won’t bury the lede: you can score the first real, official discount ever on the Sonos Beam. The smart sound bar offers stunning audio quality, and can be the basis of a truly wireless surround sound system if you pair it with other Sonos speakers. Gizmodo loves it, and you will too.



The Sonos One, the atomic unit of excellent wireless audio, is also on sale for $25 off. It offers the same incredibly sound you loved from the Play:1, but with a nicer design and built-in support for Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2.

Rounding out the deals are $100 discounts on the Sonos Sub (which is a subwoofer, obviously) and the Connect:Amp, which essentially powers your passive speakers, and brings them into your own personal Sonos ecosystem.

#6: IPads

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.

We haven’t seen many deals on the new model since it was released, but you can currently grab the 32GB model for an all-time low $249 for Black Friday, or a 128GB model for $329 (hint: get that one). If you ask me, it’s worth it just to play Civilization VI.

#7: INstant Pots

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!), a rotating cast have been going on sale for Black Friday. I’d recommend the Ultra model for $85 if you can get it; it looks nicer, has a better UI, and automatically closes the pressure valve so you don’t forget. The Lux model for $50 will do most of the same stuff though.



Instant Pot’s official 6 qt. nonstick inner pot is also on sale for $15, down from the usual $15. You don’t need it, but it’s a nice extra.



And finally, if you think you’ll need the space, grab the 8 qt. DUO model, which has enough space to prepare food for large family gatherings.

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

#8: PlayStation VR

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Real reality is pretty awful these days, but you can temporarily escape it with a PlayStation VR headset, and Jet just went live with this year’s Black Friday deals. And yes, they’re real.



The one you should almost certainly get is the $250 bundle which includes Superhot, Creed: Rise to Glory, the required PlayStation camera, and a pair of Move controllers. It’s a top pick in our holiday gaming gift guide for a reason. Also available here, if Walmart sells out.

For $50 less, you can also opt for a bundle with Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss. You don’t need the Move controllers for every VR game, but you need them for some, and they vastly improve the VR experience on others. Considering they sell for nearly $100 by themselves, you should probably buy the more expensive bundle.

#9: Board Games

Graphic: Shep McAlliser

Amazon’s Black Friday board game Gold Box isn’t its biggest board game sale ever, but for my money, it has the best selection and prices we’ve ever seen. Pretty much everything in here is worth checking out, but I’d especially like to point out Pandemic Legacy, which is the rare board game with real, permanent consequences. Both seasons 1 and 2 are on sale, and your choices carry over from one to the next.



The rest of the sale really is stunning though. Catan? Dead of Winter? Ticket to Ride? Carcassonne? The surprisingly great Fallout and Game of Thrones board game? Seriously, there’s so much good stuff here.

$20 Pandemic 1797 bought by readers

$28 Fallout 340 bought by readers

$26 Catan 6711 bought by readers

#10: Toothbrushes

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9300 [Black] | $165 | Amazon | After $14 coupon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9700 [Black] | $230 | Amazon

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean attempts to fix the biggest problem with every other electric toothbrush: The person operating it.

I know people are skeptical about Bluetooth-connected apps for devices that have existed without them for decades, but the Sonicare app is actually really cool. From our Inventory review:

It’s good then the app is amazing, and changes the toothbrushing game if you actually use it. The Connected app tracks where you’re brushing (and not brushing), how long you brush for, where you’re using too much force, and more. The app will also keep track of when you need to replace brush heads, and your dentist can even use the app to view your brushing data and make notes of where you need to make changes.

In terms of the brush itself, you get basically every feature under the sun—this is the top-of-the-line in the Sonicare family, after all—including that awesome wireless charging cup.

You have two options for this deal. The 9300 series, which includes three brush heads, a travel case, and a wireless glass charger is down to $165 after clipping the $14 coupon. That’s the best price we’ve seen outside of Prime Day.

Or, go all out for the 9700 series for $230, the best price we’ve ever seen. That adds an extra tongue cleaning mode, eight brush heads in the box, and a travel case that runs off of USB.

#11: PlayStation Plus

We thought the days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales were behind us, but lo, here it is once again for Black Friday. If your membership is due to expire soon, or hell, even if it isn’t, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal at both Amazon and Walmart. This is as good a price as you’re ever likely to see, so if you own a PlayStation, or are planning to get one this holiday season, this is a no-brainer.



Note: You can add as many 12 month codes to your PlayStation account as you want. They just extend your membership expiration date.

#12: Samsung MicroSD Cards

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.

The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped $11, the 128GB went from $25 to $20, and the 256GB dropped from $60 all the way to $45.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



#13: 75" TV For $760

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size is the most important consideration in your hierarchy of new TV needs, Walmart’s running a pretty fantastic deal on a really big TV for Black Friday.



This 75" Sceptre is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug a 4K-compatible streaming dongle into one of its four HDMI ports for the same effect.

Will it look as good as Samsung’s Black Friday sets? Of course not, but it’s less than half the price for the same screen size. In fact, at just $760, it’s the cheapest 75" set we’ve ever seen.

#14: QLED TVs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We see really good deals on Samsung’s higher end QLED TVs with some regularity throughout the year on sites like MassDrop; better even than Black Friday prices. But if you want the OLED-like blacks of Samsung’s best TVs on a budget, we’ve never seen better deals on the entry level Q6 line.



Compared to Q-sets higher up the lineup, the Q6 loses out on (admittedly impressive) features like full array local dimming and Samsung’s higher-end HDR engine, but thanks to the quantum dot tech, it’ll still look better than pretty much any conventional LED TV.

Black Friday prices start at $698 for 49", and in true Samsung fashion, you can go all the way up to 82" if you’d like.

#15: LEather iphone Cases

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Our phones are our most used accessory, so why do we allow them to go about town in tacky plastic-y cases? Dress your iPhone up in real Italian leather with a glossy leather case from Vincoe, now 30% off with promo code KINJADEALS. Available in brown or black, the case is super slim and offers protection against slight drops and scratches (keep in mind, however, it doesn’t cover your screen). It’ll fit the iPhone X, XS, and XS Max, which probably have never looked sleeker than when they’re swathed in leather.

#16: Philips Oneblades

The Philips OneBlade is the electric shaver of choice for pretty much every man on our staff (and tens of thousands of our readers as well), and both the original and the upgraded Pro model are on sale right now for Black Friday.



The OneBlades are notable for their simplicity, versatility, and performance. They work as razors or beard trimmers, you can use them with or without shaving cream, they’re waterproof enough to go into the shower, and they cut through stubble like a hot knife through butter.

The original model is great, and its current $21 deal is the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday last year, when it was our top-selling product. The $40 Pro has more stubble length settings (14 options in a single adjustable comb, rather than three fixed combs), and a battery that lasts longer and charges faster, and today’s price is easily an all-time low, and 50% off what you’d usually pay.

#17: Aeropress

Even at full price, Aerobie’s AeroPress coffee maker is easily the cheapest and easiest way to make terrific coffee, and you can grab a very rare discount on yours today.



Buying Guide: Gear for Better Coffee Good coffee tastes amazing, can be a great comfort, and is fun and easy to make well with the right … Read more Read

Amazon’s is selling the Aeropressfor $24 today, down from the usual $30 (which is an absolute steal, for the record). Unlike most products on Amazon, that price basically never moves, so if you’ve had your eye on this thing, I wouldn’t recommend waiting.

This is one of the easiest ways to make great coffee while traveling, and also a surprisingly great machine for making iced coffee as well, so you can really use it 365 days per year.

While you’re at it, we highly recommend picking up a reusable stainless steel filter to go with your new toy. It’s only $9, and it’ll pay for itself over time.



#18: Samsung Mid-Range TVs

Advertisement

These prices are the same that we’ve seen in Black Friday ads, and we have no reason to expect them to go any lower. So buy now, and you’ll be set up in time for Thanksgiving football.

#19: Starlink

Starlink: Battle for Atlas [Switch] | $35 | Walmart

Starlink: Battle for Atlas [PS4] | $35 | Amazon

Starlink: Battle for Atlas [Xbox One] | $35 | Amazon

Starlink Accessories On Sale | Amazon

Starlink is the latest video game ecosystem (every game is an ecosystem now) to combine a digital game with real life toys, and it’s actually pretty fun, especially on Switch where you get to play as Star Fox.

For a limited time, the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One kits are both down to $35 including an Arwing figure for the Switch, and a less-cool ship for the other consoles. Those are the best deals we’re expecting to see, so do a barrel roll of excitement and go place your orders.

A bunch of extra ships and accessories are also on sale, so build your entire fleet.

#20: Samsung SSDs

The best all-around SSD for most people is down to $73 for 500GB, $128 for 1TB, or $295 for 2TB, all of which are the best prices ever. It’d obviously be a great upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, but you could also stick it in a cheap enclosure to create your own, super-fast external drive.



#21: Arcade1up Cabinets

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: These were mostly sold out yesterday, but it seems like they’re back in stock now.



Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets have been a hit with our readers, and you can save $50 on a couple of them for the first time this Black Friday. The deal is only supposed to be available on the Pacman and the Galaga/Galaxian machines, but now it seems that all of them are included (though not all are in stock at this moment)

Walmart also sells a riser that brings the cabinets up to standard arcade cabinet height, so that might be a good way to spend your savings.

#22: Bose QC 35

Photo: Gizmodo

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $300 at Amazon today for Black Friday, down from the usual $329-$349. Is that a lot of money? Yes. Is it worth it? <Waves frantically in your eye line to get your attention since you can’t hear us> Yes.

#23: Zappos

Graphic: Chelsea Stone



Zip over to Zappos ASAP if you’re in the market for a new pair of shoes or some deeply discounted apparel. The shoe and clothing purveyors at the site pretty much never put on any big sales, but it seems they’re going all in on Black Friday this year. Zappos is currently offering thousands of deals on items across the board, so it’s probably a good idea to fill your cart sooner rather than later.

#24: Microsoft Surfaces

Photo: Gizmodo

Microsoft is a hardware manufacturer now, and a damn decent one at that. Whether you’ve been pining for the laptop-replacing Surface Pro 5 or 6, the iPad-like Surface Go, or the the wonderfully old-school Surface Laptop 2, they’re all on sale for Black Friday, starting now.



#25: H&M

Photo: H&M

Have you ever walked into H&M and not found at least one thing you want to buy? I’m not saying it’s impossible, but the huge variety of styles makes it pretty unlikely. That’s why it’s so rad that coupon code 3238 takes 30% off everything through Friday. Since the code also bags free shipping, it’s up to you whether you want to go shopping for glitzy party clothes or just re-up your stock of basic socks and tees. Either way, it’ll be a smart purchase.