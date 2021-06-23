The 8BitDo Retro Receiver Let's You Play Your Original NES Wirelessly With Controllers You May Already Own for $21

8BitDo Retro Receiver Graphic : Joe Tilleli

8BitDo Retro Receiver | $21 | Amazon

Back when TVs were way smaller in the late 80's and early 90's, us gamers were expected to sit very close to them to see what’s going on. The NES controller has a wire length of barely over 30 inches. I think every memory I have of playing my NES or Super Nintendo involves me planting my butt on the carpet in the den a mere two feet from the TV. Decades later, I play my Xbox on a 60" TV while I sit in a computer chair I’ve rolled over into my living room also two feet away. But sometimes I do like to sit on the couch while I play and that’s the beauty of a wireless controller.

Honestly, what the hell am I talking about. You all know what a wireless controller is and what value it provides. Anyway, 8BitDo makes a wireless receiver for the NES. It plugs right into the controller slot and can not only connect with any of 8BitDo’s controllers, but you can also use a PS3, PS4, Wiimote, or Wii U Pro controller. Get some much needed versatility and let yourself heal from eye strain for only $21.