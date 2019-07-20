Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you travel in certain Twitter circles, you probably saw a thread yesterday by Mary Robinette Kowal about using the bathroom in space:



If you enjoyed that thread (and how could you not?), you might be interested to know that her latest novel is on sale for $3 on Kindle today. The Calculating Stars won the 2018 Nebula award for best novel, and tells the story of a very alternate history of the early space program: