Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It’s time to celebrate all the dear old dads out there with some thoughtful gifts that still won’t break the bank. We’ll be updating this post until the big day, so check back periodically for more deals.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

One day our wallets will be replaced by our phones, but until then, you should probably carry the smallest wallet you can find. Kinzd makes a bunch of different styles of front pocket wallets for about $11-$13, and you can save an extra 25% on all of them today with promo code 5MCV8HYF.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, and the heart rate model is down to $120 right now on Amazon for Father’s Day, about $30 less than usual. Some models with special edition wristbands are $150, but those are down from $180.



Advertisement

Dad want a full-on smart watch? The Fitbit Ionic is also down to $250 in a variety of colors.

Want noise cancellation in a pocket-sized package? Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless headphones are on sale for $158 today, which is $2 less than we saw on Black Friday, and an all-time low. They don’t have the best battery life, so you can’t use them continuously all day at work, but their included charging case makes it easy to top them off. And hey, they’re freaking noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds. That’s amazing!

Advertisement

Sony’s noise-canceling over-ears are also available for $298 right now, if you missed them yesterday..

Photo: Amazon

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $17 today with code LQLRQ6CQ.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Advertisement

Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.

Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale for $50 off. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not one of Vizio’s high-end displays with HDR, but this 50" 4K TV is only $300 today, and includes some nice touches like four HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast, and the ability to control it with your smartphone or a Google Home smart speaker.

If you’re all in on the Google ecosystem, you can put two more Google Home Mini smart speakers in your house for $58 today, courtesy of Walmart. That’s the best deal we’ve seen on these since Black Friday, and not bad considering they usually sell for $49 each, or $39 if there’s a sale going on.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount in time for Father’s Day, or a great graduation gift. Use the code 35DADGRAD and grab any colorway of their Visser, Rand, Valor, or Belmont styles for 35% off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence, and generally-speaking, there’s no avoiding them. But this Black & Decker air fryer uses convection to achieve fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Typically selling around $175+, you can start cooking in the of our readers’ favorite toaster oven, the Breville the Compact Smart Oven for $129, while supplies last. Today’s price is the cheapest it’s been since Black Friday, so if you’ve been thinking about it, now’s a good time to pull the trigger.

Advertisement

I bought one for Christmas and am obsessed with it. My normal oven tends to make my already-too-warm house even worse, so this is especially useful during the summer since it puts out so much less heat. But, you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers love about it:

Simply the best toaster oven you can get without buying a commercial convection oven. Since buying it we only use the big oven for Thanksgiving. Heats up quick, and 100 times more even than that POS you had in college. - SteveG

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Don’t adjust your screens, this isn’t an infomercial on Nickelodeon from the 90s. If you or your kids ever like to play sports at night, Amazon’s running a one-day sale on light up balls, with basketballs, footballs, and soccer balls available for $19 each, down from the usual $25. No need to ask your parents to call, but sorry, no cash on delivery.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

GrowlerWerks’ uKeg keeps your favorite craft beer perfectly carbonated (with the help of CO2 cartridges) and pressurizes it so you can pour from an integrated tap. Basically, it’s like keeping a tiny keg with you, and it’s the perfect gift for any beer lover.



Advertisement

For a limited time, the 128 oz. model is discounted by almost $50 on Amazon, now priced at just $151. Go ahead and use the money you save to buy it its first fill of beer.