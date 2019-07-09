Photo: Amazon

And now, an update on my Buy Committee conundrum from several months ago.



I did buy a place (a different one than the one I thought I was buying when I originally asked that question), and just purchased this Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $90 refurbished, down from $200 new. I might have been tempted by the Ring Doorbell Pro deal going on right now, but I don’t have existing doorbell wiring, and it’s not really worth putting it in for the added features.