For the first time ever, Amazon has stretched out Prime Day over a full 48 hours, and while a lot of the best bargains from Day 1 are already sold out, we rounded up the 15 most popular deals (as bought by our readers) from Day 1 that you can still grab on Day 2.



Note: The Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K would have made this list, and they’re technically still on sale, but they only finished in the top 15 because of a couple of short-lived price mistakes, so we excluded them.

#1: Amazon Gift Card With Bonus $5 Credit

Here’s your no-brainer Prime Day deal of the day: Buy a $25 Amazon gift card, and you can get a $5 Amazon credit added to your account automatically. That’s basically $5 cash for clicking a few buttons.



You can buy the gift card here, and either use promo code GCPRIME19 at checkout to apply the promotion, or just click the button on this page to add the code to your account automatically.

The only catch: you have to be a Prime member. This is Prime Day, after all.

#2: Lifestraw

LifeStraws are great backpack staples for hiking, or nice gifts for the outdoorsmen in your life. And right now for Prime Day, they’re just $10, which is as cheap as we’ve ever seen them.



If you aren’t familiar, these allow you to sip directly from basically any source of fresh water you find in nature, and the filters will catch 99.9999% of bacteria, and 99.9% of parasites. That could come in handy during camping trips, or as you cling to life in a future post-nuclear hellscape. They also make perfect little stocking stuffers.

#3: Crest Whitestrips

The holidays (and holiday photos) are still a ways off, but it’s never a bad time to whiten your teeth, and Amazon’s running the best Crest 3D Whitestrips we’ve ever seen for Prime Day.

Get a box of 20 treatments plus two express one-hour treatments for $28. That’s about $17 less than usual, and actually $1 less than a deal we saw over a year ago, which included two stackable coupons, and sold thousands of boxes among our readers.

#4: echo Show 5

If you’re looking for an Echo device for the kitchen, the Echo Show will help you channel your inner Julia Child. You can listen to music while you’re reading the recipe for chicken noodle soup, or whatever Instant Pot creation you plan on attempting. For Prime Day, the Echo Show 5 is $50, the best price ever on an Echo with a screen.

#5: iHealth THermometer

While it might not be cold and flu season right now, that doesn’t mean that fevers don’t exist. If you hate spreading germs, you probably despise thermometers that go in your mouth. If that sounds like you, you should get the iHealth Thermometer because it doesn’t even need to touch you to read your temperature. Right now, it is cheaper than ever on Amazon, for just $13 when you use the promo code PRIMEPT3. You can get a reading in as fast as one second, which makes it the perfect thermometer to use on little kids who can’t sit still.



Contributing Gizmodo Editor Andrew Liszewski said:

About the size of a candy bar, the iHealth looks more like a scifi prop than a medical device, with an all-white finish, a glossy top, and a single button on the face for taking measurements. It’s easy to clean, which is a big part of the device’s appeal, given it never actually has to make physical contact with someone who’s sick.

#6: 256GB MicroSD Card

The first of three inclusions on this list from SanDisk’s big Prime Day storage sale, $30 is the best price we’ve ever seen on a 256GB microSD card, which can hold a whole lot of Switch games or 4K GoPro footage.



#7: Squatty Potty

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $17 today for Prime Day (discount shown at checkout).

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past couple of years, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

#8: Smart Garage Door Opener

If the idea of letting delivery drivers into your front door to deliver packages sounded intriguing, but a little too creepy, could letting them into your garage instead change your mind?



That’s the premise behind Amazon Key Garage, which you can opt into in select markets with this MyQ smart garage door opener, now on sale for an all-time low $30 for Prime Day. Even if you don’t want to let Amazon into your garage, you’ll never have to worry about whether you closed the garage when you leave the house again, since you’ll be able to control it with your phone from anywhere.

#9: SanDisk 400GB MicroSD Card

It’s like the 256GB card above, but more.



#10: Bug-A-Salt

If you spend most of your summer cowering away from bugs, cower no longer. Sometimes, bug spray just doesn’t cut it when flying bugs descend upon us. If you want to tell them to back the hell off, this Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Gun is a couple of bucks off. The 2.0 version of this gun has greater accuracy than the previous model and uses less salt per shot, giving you about 80 shots before you need to reload.



#11: Soylent (Liquid)

If you’re sick of spending $12 on mediocre sandwiches for lunch, but don’t have the time or discipline to prepare your own meals to take to work, Soylent might be your grab-and-go answer. So whether you’re giving it a try for the first time or just restocking your dedicated Soylent shelf, Amazon’s taking 35% off 12-packs at checkout for Prime members, bringing some flavors down to $23, or less than $2 per bottle.



Each bottle is 400 calories, and includes 20 grams of plant-based vegan protein to keep you feeling full all afternoon.

#12: CLipa 2

Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger Collection | $13 | Amazon

Don’t let your valuables languish on the floor. Instead, hang your bag, uh, anywhere with Clipa2, a small but mighty ring that’s guaranteed to support your stuff. And for Prime Day, it’s on sale for just $13. Just be sure to hurry; this deal won’t hang around long.

#13: Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable

Praise the charging gods, you can actually buy certified third party USB-C to Lightning cables now, which allow you to use USB-C PD chargers to fast-charge modern iPhones from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes.



Anker was (naturally) one of the first out of the gate with the new cables, and now, they’re on sale for the best price ever, just for our readers. Use promo code KINJACL3 to get a 3' PowerLine II cable for just $12. That’s $7 less than Apple charges for the equivalent cable, and Anker’s are more durable, and include a lifetime warranty if it does ever wear out.

#14: Kindle Paperwhite

If you love your Kindle but hoped for something a tiny bit lighter, the Kindle Paperwhite is perfect for you. Not only is it thinner and lighter, it is waterproof, which means you can read in the tub or while lounging by the pool all summer. For Prime Day, the Kindle Paperwhite is $85, plus you’ll get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited.

#15: WD 10TB Desktop Hard Drive

The third most popular storage deal wasn’t another microSD card, but rather a big, honkin desktop hard drive.

