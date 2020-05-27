The 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Makes a Great Workstation, and You Can Get It for $250 off Right Now

12.9-inch iPad Pro, 256 GB Photo : Alex Cranz ( Gizmodo )

If you’ve been hesitant to grab an iPad Pro lately, but still want to give it a shot as a new workstation or just a place to do some sketches, now’s a good time to pick one up. The 2018 12.9-inch, WiFi-only iPad Pro with 256 GB of storage is down to $900 today at B&H Photo, saving you $250. Put that towards a Smart Keyboard Folio, or maybe a Magic Keyboard, if you’re so inclined.

While there’s a newer model available, it’s mostly a marginal upgrade from this model, including an additional camera lens and a LIDAR sensor, as well as a slightly upgraded processor. At such a steep discount, though, you won’t be missing much from the new model.