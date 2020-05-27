It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

The 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Makes a Great Workstation, and You Can Get It for $250 off Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1.2K
Save
12.9-inch iPad Pro, 256 GB | $900 | B&amp;H Photo
12.9-inch iPad Pro, 256 GB | $900 | B&H Photo
Photo: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

12.9-inch iPad Pro, 256 GB | $900 | B&H Photo

If you’ve been hesitant to grab an iPad Pro lately, but still want to give it a shot as a new workstation or just a place to do some sketches, now’s a good time to pick one up. The 2018 12.9-inch, WiFi-only iPad Pro with 256 GB of storage is down to $900 today at B&H Photo, saving you $250. Put that towards a Smart Keyboard Folio, or maybe a Magic Keyboard, if you’re so inclined.

Advertisement

While there’s a newer model available, it’s mostly a marginal upgrade from this model, including an additional camera lens and a LIDAR sensor, as well as a slightly upgraded processor. At such a steep discount, though, you won’t be missing much from the new model.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: Kingston SSD, BBoutique Giveaway, Room Purifier, Sun Care Product Sale, Le Creuset Stockpot, and More

Get Started on Your Next Home Movie With $212 off DJI’s OSMO Action Camera

Ensure a Secure, Private Internet: The Best VPN Deals

Tuesday's Best Deals: Marshall Earbuds, Backyard Playsets, Magic Bullet, Craftsman Ratchets and Sockets, and More