Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: withings fitness tracker

Photo: Amazon

Withings’ Activité Steel is a fitness tracker that looks like a million bucks, but today, it’ll only cost you $75.



Advertisement

Just like a Fitbit, the Activité Steel will measure your steps, running distance, calories burned, sleep cycles, and even swimming activity. The difference is that rather than displaying all of that info on an eyesore of an LCD screen, it’s all boiled down to a single analog dial on the face of an attractive, minimal watch. If you want to see more detailed stats, just pull out your phone and sync the watch over Bluetooth.

Not only does this analog design look way better than the alternatives, it’s also a boon for battery life. The Activité steel can run for 8 months at a time on a standard watch battery, no charging required.

#2: macbooks

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the original 2016 for $1000 today on Woot from Amazon today, equipped with an upgraded 512GB SSD. The equivalent 2017 model purchased from Apple today would cost $600 more.

Advertisement

Again, this computer is a couple years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a powerhouse when it was originally released. But if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, and don’t need it to be particularly powerful, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have this exact model model as my work computer, and I’m happy with it, especially when I travel.

Amazon (via Woot) ran this same deal as a Gold Box a few months ago, so this is a great chance to score one if you missed out.

#3: firecuda

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today, or roughly $15 less than usual.



Advertisement

Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

#4: jackery supercharge

Image: Amazon

At $82 on sale (with code C73RWL5M), this isn’t the cheapest USB-C Power Delivery battery pack we’ve seen; not by a long shot. But it has its reasons.

Advertisement

1. Its USB-C port can output and accept 45W of power, considerably higher than the 27-30W you usually see on these types of products.

2. It comes with a 45W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger, which can recharge all 26,800mAh in under 5 hours, and also double as a wall charger for your laptop, Nintendo Switch, or any other USB-C device. Most of these battery packs don’t come with a charger at all.

3. It includes a screen that actually shows you a numerical percentage of its remaining battery life, rather than a vague array of dots.

Advertisement

So if you still need a battery pack that can charge your USB-C devices on the road, this one might just be worth the price premium.

#5: cuisinart knives

While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



Advertisement

Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

#6: lodge dutch oven

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $30 on Amazon today, the best price in over a year. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.

#7: wolfenstein II (switch)

Image: Amazon

For all of you Switch owners, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launches tomorrow, which means today’s your last chance to save 20%. So if you’re into Nazi fighting, today’s the day to grab this.

#8: k beauty gold box

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alert the K-beauty fans in your life, because Amazon is discounted some really interesting products from brands Peripera, Goodal, and Clio. I haven’t specifically used any of these, but I have a couple of Peripera’s Ink Velvet lip colors and they’re pretty fantastic. With these prices, it’s worth trying something.

#9: stick blender

Graphic: Erica Offutt

When compared to traditional blenders, stick blenders are 1,000x easier to clean up after. You can skip the blender work bowl and just place this stick blender in whatever container you were already using to make your sauce, smoothie, or whatever else needs to be pureed. That means less dishes, and more time to do all your other chores.



Advertisement

This blender is just $21 today, which is just a $1 away from its all-time-low price. Not sure what to use it for first? My suggestion: Make some refreshing watermelon juice using Alton Brown’s method.

#10: 3lb of starburst

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: This deal is back if you missed it earlier this month.

Stuff your face with over three pounds of Starburst candies for just $8, or the cheapest Amazon price ever. That’s around 300 candies, and if you’re lucky, you have a friend who is willing to eat the less delicious yellows.

Advertisement

It’s an Add-On item so it has to ship with a larger order. You can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember you can cancel your subscription at any time after the first order ships.