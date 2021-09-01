Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s September 1, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Keep allergies away with the Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2. Get ready for fall/Halloween with the Binx Plush. And say goodbye to acne with the Dermalogica Retinol Acne Clearing Oil.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: smartmi evaporative humidifier 2



Fall is finally here! Well, technically it starts in late September, but we all really know it starts the moment PSLs become available. In which case—Happy Several Weeks Into Fall Already Everyone! And being that it’s several weeks into Fall, that means the air is going to become a whole lot dryer. Uncomfortably dry. Lucky for us, a brand new humidifier from Smartmi launched today to make all our dryness problems go away.

Who is it for? Well, a humidifier can be helpful for a wide range of folks be it from young children to elderly. Anyone suffering from allergies or respiratory diseases struggle when their residences become cold and dry in the Fall and Winter months. I myself suffer from regular nosebleeds and the simple act of turning on my humidifier overnight can be enough to prevent them all together.

Unlike many other humidifiers on the market, the new Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 adds moisture into the air without water mist. Instead, through evaporative humidification, the humidifier is able to increase the humidity without producing any water mist which could potentially combine with dust and bacteria in the air—making for a healthier, more breathable home.The no-mist design also prevents water from pooling near the humidifier, creating wet walls or furniture.

The Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 offers a self-cleaning mode, making your life easier and saving you the hassle of manually cleaning the device. Long pressing the brightness button will start self-cleaning mode which will remove any odors or stains inside the unit. Plus, with a large capacity of 4L, you’ll be able to just fill and forget—working for up to 24 hours after a single fill. Not to mention, you’ll barely hear it running with a noise level of only 35dB.

The Mi Home App allows you to control your humidifier from wherever you are in your home. Toggle the sound on or off, set a timer for your humidifier, or enable air-drying mode. When air-drying mode is enabled, the humidifier will still work for up to 8 hours when the water level reaches under 10%, drying up the remaining water to prevent buildup of impurities and odor. You can also turn the display screen off and set personalized instructions for your humidifier—all from your connected smartphone or tablet. You can even set child lock parameters to keep your loved ones safe.

On the topic of safety, the Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 is also equipped with all-around safety protection. An auto-shutoff will be enabled if the water level reaches under 10%. All electrical components are in the top part with the water tank underneath. If any outside force somehow separates the top part from the water tank on bottom, the humidifier will automatically turn off.

The Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 2 will normally go for $160, but is marked down to $152 on Amazon for the launch. However, you can also enter the promo code MiKinja20 for an additional 20% off. That brings it down to only $120. Note though that this deal is only valid for the next couple weeks through September 15th, so go get yours today.

#2: rise brewing co. sitewide sale

We’ve all seen it at our local grocery stores—coffee straight from the can! Sold at every major chain from Walmart to Whole Foods, Rise coffee is about as commonplace as bottled Starbucks Fraps. An organic, vegan alternative to your favorite caffeinated beverages, Rise’s flavored brews are made with the company’s signature oat milk. And if you purchase anything from the Rise Brewing Co. site directly, you can enjoy a generous 15% off at checkout using the promo code KINJA15.

With free shipping on all orders of any price, why wait until you can make it to the store to replenish your caffeine supply at a modest price? If you drink as much coffee as I do, 15% can add up to be a significant markdown. This variety pack, for instance, comes down to just under $43 for a pack of six 32-ounce cartons and even less than that if you subscribe and save. A six-pack of oat milk, on the other hand, comes down to $22 while coffee-drinking commuters can grab a 12-pack of black or vanilla nitro cold brew in a can for only $30.

Whether you’re picking up Rise’s cold brew in the carton or a can or planning to mix its gluten- and dairy-free oat milk into your own coffee concoction at home, this is one coffee bean-infused deal you don’t want to miss.

#3: middle earth Collector’s edition

You shall not pass up on this Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector’s Edition in 4K Ultra HD. It comes with 31 discs which include both theatrical and extended cuts of each film and an exclusive special features Blu-ray disc. Hopefully one of these discs contain the interview where Dominic Monaghan asks Elijah Wood, “When will you where wigs?” which is a moment captured on video equally important to all six films combined. Also in the collection are a 64-page booklet and 7 travel poster art cards. The Middle Earth 4K collection is available for pre-order for $250 and is set to release October 26th.

#4: hocus pocus Binx plush

The whole month of September is just Halloween eve. It’s the setup for the best month, season, and holiday. Disney has done spooky and adorable like no other company and is basically the one you look to in that ven diagram. Hocus Pocus is a Hallow’s Eve staple even twenty-eight years later. And there’s no way you didn’t completely fall in love with cursed cutie Thackery Binx. This fifteen-inch Binx Plush is the puurrrrfect decoration to prep for pumpkin season. The detail is bewitching with his coffin-shaped name tag, witch hat (probably from Dani), and it’s all tied up with a sweet orange-colored ribbon to stay on theme. Binx is sure to horrify the Sanderson Sisters with how charming his expression is. He was designed by Caley Hicks of There Will Be Cute, one of my favorite Society6 shops.

Free shipping for orders over $75.

#5: curiositystream HD subscription

Running out of crap to watch on Netflix? They’ve got a handful of good docs, but I feel like the algorithm just keeps pushing the same four I’ve already watched to my home page. We need a different service. CuriosityStream HD is platform of thousands of documentaries featuring experts like David Attenborough, Michio Kaku, and Brian Greene teaching you about the natural world, space, and our future. Join millions of subscribers in broadening your horizons with new content added weekly. You can also download shows and watch offline which is always nice. Lifetime subscriptions normally go for $250, but you can get get one from StackSocial for 20% off. Not only that, but if you enter the promo code STREAM25 at checkout, you’ll get another 25% off brining the total to $150.

#6: lifepro powerup dumbbell set

Not everyone has room for a full dumbbell rack in their home—let along a full gym. That doesn’t have to stop you though from getting a full workout in at your house or apartment. This adaptable dumbbell set can be adjusted between 2.5 lbs and 15 lbs. Work your way up by gradually increasing to heavier weight all with a dumbbell set which takes up barely any space at all. You can get your own set from StackSocial for 24% off.

#7: dermalogica retinol acne oil



If you suffer from acne or even the occasional outbreak, it’s a pain, sometimes literally. You shouldn’t have to go through that; Dermalogica is here to the rescue. Their Retinol Acne Clearing Oil is one of their best sellers and a fan favorite for a good reason. Today it’s 50% off at Ulta.

This oil goes on at night, so it can do all the wonderful soothing and reparative things while you snooze. Wake up with a beautiful glowing look in the am and let Dermalogica do all the heavy lighting. As your skin plumps up from the retinol, it does so slowly as you sleep. Retinol helps with clear blemishes, and Salicylic Acid will aid in keeping those pores clean. These will work in tandem and help brighten your mug and reduce any fine lines you might have emerging. Argan, Rosehip Seed, and Golden Jojoba Oils are antioxidant lipids made for smoothing and working out a perfectly even texture. If you’ve got a big event coming up, there’s no harm in being preventive and allowing your face to be the best it can be. Most users say they see the best results about two months after they started using this. You can trust one of the number one skincare companies and the gorgeous complexions they’ve helped create.

Get free shipping on orders over $35.

#8: sam’s club membership + Freebies

Have you ever considered being a Sam’s Club Person? Y’know, being that kind of person who wakes up and makes a plan to go to Sam’s Club and stock up on essentials? If not, now might be a good time to start thinking about it. Over at StackSocial, you can nab a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 right now. It’ll last an entire year, so you have plenty of time to go after those savings. To sweeten the deal, you even get a free rotisserie chicken (a $5 value) as well as 8 Gourmet Cupcakes ($8 value). This price is valid through 9/7, and it’s less than the cost of feeding the crew a solid fast food meal. And you can get some pretty sweet stuff over at Sam’s Club, for real. Go have a look when you snap up this deal.

#9: National Geographic Subscriptions

Some might think print magazines are archaic. I disagree; there is still something incredibly fulfilling about a tangible piece of media. If you grew up in a certain time, Nat Geo mags probably filled your school libraries. Maybe you were lucky enough to have a subscription to the Kids version too. International travel is still difficult right now; maybe the best way to explore is through beautiful photos and compelling stories. No magazine does that better than National Geographic, and today you can save up to 75% on a yearly subscription.

Choose from the classic version, the history-heavy one, the kids’ ones, and there’s even an option for younger tots. With the savings, you could grab one for each member of the family. We never stop learning and being curious, and what better way to foster that than with the quintessential magazine for photojournalism? Traverse the globe without leaving the comfort of your home. There is a Kindle option for each as well.

#10: allegiant goods co. sitewide sale

Whether you still love in your home state or you’ve traveled afar, you can still show pride in your hometown. We all love a good soft quality tee, and Allegiant Goods has plenty of coverage for all 50 states and multiple cities. From now until September 6, take 25% off sitewide.

Outside of amazing townie shirts, there are a ton of other ways you can celebrate where you are from, like flags, stickers, tote bags, can coolers, and more. They’ve even got these beautiful poster maps for a ton of US cities.

Of my favorites of their offerings, I’m living for the defunct teams section. As a former AHL employee and former roller hockey player, this is my category to fall in love and try no to buy everything. But baseball, basketball, arena football, and other forgotten teams are included. I’m all about weird mascots, and this raccoon from the old Border City Bandits has got me swooning.

Celebrate Labor Day and grab a few goodies to let the world know exactly where you are from or where you love. Shipping is $6.

