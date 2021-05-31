The 10 Best Deals of the Day May 31, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 31, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Buy 10-Pack TrackR Pixel Bluetooth Tracking Devices, and never lose your stuff again. Make the long weekend last a little bit longer with Sunday Scaries Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies. And get ready for the summer heat with EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Sunday Scaries Vegan AF CBD Gummies



Sunday Scaries Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies Image : Sunday Scaries

If you’re vegan have vegan friends who are stressed TF out you should snag some of these Vegan AF Sour CBD gummies. These sour gummies have the powdery sour coating we’ve come to expect from sour gummy-type things but also have vitamin B12 and D3, as well as 10 mg of CBD per gummy.



So, you can get a little immune boost and mood boost in one go, with a product that didn’t harm any animals to make. Give ‘em a go!

I feel like I can kind of taste the hemp or maybe vitamin aftertaste with these gummies, but I quite like the sour flavors and I think they’re pretty good— especially considering they’re vegan! I love a couple of these gummies as a little afternoon treat while I take a break from work to evaluate where I’m at for the day. It’s important to take a moment to breathe and de-stress whenever you can get it, and I’ll take a gummy break as an excuse anytime.

G/O Media may get a commission Vegan CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#2: Samsung Galaxy Pro Buds



Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Launched alongside the Galaxy S21 phones in January, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are its true rival to Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro, packing in active noise cancellation within a more traditional-looking design than the bean-like Galaxy Buds Live. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford was pleased with Samsung’s latest and greatest true wireless ‘buds in his review:



“All this comes from a pair of true wireless earbuds that cost $30 to $50 less than their biggest competitors. So even though I’d like a bit more battery life overall and more control over its touch commands, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a great little pair of wireless headphones.”

You’ll save extra cash today over at Best Buy, where the Galaxy Buds Pro are $30 under list price at $170—but only through the rest of the day, and only in Phantom Violet.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.



#3: PGA Tour 2K21

Swing for the greens in PGA Tour 2K21, which is currently marked down to just $20 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It’s the first official entry in the series, although it’s essentially the latest edition of the fan-favorite The Golf Club series given fresh branding. I picked this up a couple months back on Xbox and have been digging the chill sim-golf swinging while playing online with an old friend. Join me! It’s $40 off the list price right now.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Instant Pot

Up to 50% off Instant Pot Ultra Graphic : The Inventory

For today only, save 50% on this Instant Pot Ultra 6qt, which is marked down to just $70 today. The 8qt model is $20 more expensive , following its own $70 discount. This is a great deal if you’ve been on the fence of purchasing one or replacing an older worn-out model. Both bargains are part of Amazon’s Deals of the Day, and will only run through the end of today (or until sold out).

The Ultra is the newest addition to the Instant Pot Fam. These are easy to use, are quicker than past models, and take a lot of the guess for out if you’ve experimented with Instant Pots before. This Instant Pot is pretty versatile and can be a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, and egg cooker. It also sautés/sears, steams, warms, and even sterilizers. That’s quite the variety for one appliance. The programming and presets aid in making sure minimal mistakes are made and each meal is perfect. This model is Ul certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms and it’s energy-efficient.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Snuggle Pro Premium blanket



Snuggle Pro Premium Weighted Blanket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s basically summer now, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be a rouge chilly night. That also doesn’t mean all your anxiety has drifted away. It’s probably a bit better now, given more sunshine, but there is plenty out there to keep you restless at night. If you haven’t tried a weighted blanket, I highly recommended it. Customers have raved about this one from Snuggle Pro, and it even comes with a duvet cover. And wouldn’t you know it’s up to 59% off?

This blanket is built to absorb body heat with cooling fibers to ensure you’re chill the whole night. Absolutely no surprise nightmare sweats. Its made of soft, cozy, and most important breathable cotton for warm summer nights. The premium glass beads give that “Deep Touch Pressure” effect important for any weighted blanket. That arrangement was carefully thought out for comfort and movement. Your price will depend on which blanket weight you pick; 5lb, 15lb, or 20lb. This is machine washable. You’ll wash the duvet cover in cool to warm water, then tumble dry low.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: BLUETOOTH TRACKERS

10-Pack TrackR Pixel Bluetooth Tracking Devices Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’re sick of wasting time looking for your keys, your wallet, the TV remote, your cat— I get it. Track whatever it is you keep losing sight of with a 20-pack of TrackR Pixel Bluetooth tracking devices today for just $10! You can pick trackers in black, white, blue, or red. These are just the size of a quarter, so you can easily stick them on small devices like a remote control or your keychain.

What’s extra nice is these trackers come with BONUS batteries— so you can be sure you’re set on tracking your most essential items for a good long while.

You can snag this set of 20-pack of TrackR Pixels for just $10 at Meh. These Bluetooth trackers allow you to find items using the associated app available for iPhones as well as Androids.

What’s nice about these trackers, too, is you can replace the long-lasting batteries yourself when needed, unlike some other trackers which you have to replace completely.

Jump on this deal while it’s still good and reclaim your lost time searching for things! On Amazon, these trackers go for $20 for a 5-pack. So, yeah, get the discounted 20-pack while the deal is on!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#7: Wayfair Patio Furniture

Up to 60% off Patio Furniture Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With Memorial Day basically here, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Summer cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the hotter months. I’m fortunate to have a backyard, and even if it’s just my dog and me, I want comfort while catching a few rays. For the next week, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off their patio furniture.

A good umbrella is crucial. We like the shine, but we don’t like sunburns. This Pure Garden one from Market Umbrella comes is available in four colors, is a best-seller, and is 69% off. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. This wood one is from Beachcrest Home, comes in four colors also, and is a customer favorite at 66% off. An adorable metal Bistro Set adds a touch of class and whimsy to any backyard. And, of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. This Alva one comes in five brilliant hues, has a matching pillow, and is a top-rated item. There are over 270 pieces in this sale, so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce your space.

These will all ship for free. This sale ends June 1.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima Image : Sony

Sony has a big Memorial Day sale happening right now, including deals on its early PS5 games. But even PS4 owners can snag some killer deals. Case in point, you can now grab Ghost of Tsushima for $40. Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. More importantly, it features the best button prompt in history. At one point, you sit in some hot springs and the game prompts you to reflect on your uncle. It’s an incredible moment and you need to see it to believe it, so grab a copy.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Elta MD Physical Tinted Sunscreen

EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

This stuff is seriously great for simplifying your morning routine. Just spread some on and you can cover up some blemishes or discoloration with its tinted, SPF 41 broad-spectrum formula. I have this and love it because it is fragrance-free and free of other irritants for sensitive skin that I find it difficult to avoid in many cosmetic products.

Grab some while it’s 20% off!

You can also get a bottle of their SPF 44 and SPF 46 versions for a bit more moola. Check those out below! And whatever you use, just don’t forget your sunscreen this summer.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#10: Society 6 Mickey Mouse Sale

Up to 40% off New Mickey Mouse Collection Image : Society6

Society6 is back with another Disney collab, and it’s just as stunning as their last. A few months ago, I covered the collection they released with Star Wars and while as cool as it was, it was a bit limiting. Now we have a team-up to rep the head of the House of Mouse. This new Mickey Mouse Collection dropped at the perfect time to coincide with the big Memorial Day sale. Save up to 40% on select items from this playful Disney partnership. Sadly this is only available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

This collection certainly has that Magic Kingdom sparkle. There are many pieces by various artists who embrace that vintage Mickey from his Steamboat Willie days, and personally, I’m here for it. This thrown pillow from Jenny Chang-Rodriguez has that retro spin. Mickey is out of this world in pastels and living somewhere between the 50s and the 70s. Pick from three sizes or even choose to have the weather-resistant outdoor version to perk up your patio. And calling it “Mickey Mouse Galaxy” truly puts it out of this world.

Let Sandra Poliakov’s “Breakfast with Mickey Mouse” design start your morning right. Society6's travel mugs hold twenty ounces of your chosen beverage, hot or cold. It’s double-walled to make sure that at whatever temperature, it stays that way for hours. This lightweight stainless steel mug has Mickey preparing the perfect brekkie. There’s something a little bit Impressionist about him but the colors pop and he looks so charming. You’ll want to hand wash to ensure this stays as vibrant as possible.

Here’s another retro-esque Mickey, very Disneyland of 1955. The tee is called “Mickey Mouse Memories” by artist Teo Zirinis, and it certainly seems like mid-century modern Anaheim. All Society6's tees are made of 100% soft and comfy jersey cotton. Choose from a men’s or women’s fitted cut and display your Disney pride and the desire to never really grow up.

Standard shipping is $5 for one product. But you can get free shipping today if you sign up for text alerts.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.