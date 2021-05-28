The 10 Best Deals of the Day May 28, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 28, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Drown out the pandemic noise with the Apple AirPods Max. Unwind with the Naipo Massage Gun. And save money on a new television with the Vankyo Native 1080P HD Projector.

#1: Air Pods max



Apple AirPods Max Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a big discount on Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones, then I’m here to tell you… well, it’s not that huge of a discount. Still, if you’ve been waiting for some discount on the pricey cans, then hey, it’s better than nothing.



Right now, Amazon is offering $31 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max in all colors but Space Gray. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

Still, you can save $31 right now, and this is the best price we’ve seen yet following a lesser discount a few weeks back.

#2: Naipo Massage gun



Naipo Massage Gun CE2WVXQ3 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code CE2WVXQ3 at checkout, a total savings of $81. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 4,400+ reviews.

#3: Lacoste Beach Towels

Lacoste Beach Towels MEMDAY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Things are kind of normal again, I guess. Either way, ‘tis the season for good weather and outdoor lounging. Whether it be poolside, on the beach, or in a park, you can never go wrong with a new beach towel. All twelve of Lacoste’s Beach Towels are currently on sale for just $17. I’m a big fan of Lacoste and have a set of their bath towels. These are made of just the same quality. Each is constructed of terry cloth and cotton to be both soft and absorbent. Lightweight to toss in your bag but durable enough to withstand a season of fun in the sun. Toss in the wash when needed, and each features the classic crocodile, either big or small depending on selection. Lots of vibrant colors and patterns to pick from to bring a little preppiness to your summer.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

#4: Sonic colors: Ultimate Lunch Edition

We here at Kinja are still mourning the death of our leader and former CEO, Wario. As you all know, Sonic broke down our doors, ate him, and became the new CEO. Does this behavior sound like that of a good father? Hell no. Sonic’s son, Baby Sonic, is in danger every waking moment of each day. Lucky for us, Sonic is in LA this afternoon meeting with Jim Carrey to talk movie sequels. He won’t see this article. This is our only chance to get his son and hand him over to Child Protective Services. We found a loophole in Sonic’s custody agreement from his divorce with Edith Finch. If one of our readers pre-orders Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition, Baby Sonic’s full custody will transfer to that reader. So please... For Edith’s sake... Pre-order this game.

#5: Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Vacuum



Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re still quarantining or not, your floors probably need some attention. Without upkeep, carpets can get gross, and harder surfaces can start to feel dirty and grimy. A key part of keeping your floors looking clean is staying on top of vacuuming.



You don’t need to splurge on a high-end vacuum to get the job done, though if you want to add a few niceties to the experience, and go a little more heavy duty, Dyson’s Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum is a strong choice, and it’s $250 off today at Best Buy. Since it doesn’t use filters, you don’t have to worry about buying more and replacing them, which might not save too much money depending on how often you vacuum, but it does alleviate a bit of the tedium of the cleaning process.

#6: Cuisinart Charcoal Grill

Cuisinart Charcoal Grill Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re stuck in a little apartment, don’t have proper outdoor space, and want to get into grilling for the summer I have a solution—a mini charcoal grill. Down to $21, the Cuisinart Portable Grill can honestly get you those juicy burgers and ribs you’ve been dreaming about, and it’s only 14 inches! The grill is only two pounds, which means you can carry it with you to the park or even take it camping without it taking up much room. Grab it before it’s gone!

#7: crane & canopy Bedding

Up to 70% off Bedding and Decor Image : Crane & Canopy

Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking designs. But all that comes at a price, and they tend to be a tad more expensive, so when a sale comes along, we notice. Right now, get up to 70% off select bedding and decor in their mega Memorial Day sale. These deals will remain until Monday.

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long, but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $135 in this sale, and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style, making it easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure; both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Shipping for this will be $20, and this sale runs through May 31.

#8: Apple Ipad Pro 11"

Apple iPad iPro 11” (2021) | $749 | Amazon Walmart Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s brand new M1-powered iPad Pro models just started shipping, and already you can save $50 on the base 11” model. That’s the discount seen at both Amazon and Walmart right now, where the 128GB version is selling for $749.

The 11” tablet isn’t vastly different from its predecessor, but alongside the performance boost from Apple’s wondrous new M1 chip, it also has a new ultra-wide front-facing camera with a Center Stage feature that keeps you in clear view during video calls (even if you move around). There are also versions with optional 5G cellular support, but not at this discounted price just yet.

#9: Vankyo Native Projector

Vankyo Native 1080P HD Projector Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve been using this projector the last few weeks, and I can’t watch sports any other way now. I’m also lucky enough to have a backyard and a roommate who thought setting this up for our weekend hangs is a good idea, and it has been. The Vankyo Native 1080P HD Projector is 13% off and an excellent option to view anything you want in a much more engaging way.

This projector works with smartphones, laptops/notebooks, tablets, and Fire Sticks and connects directly with an HDMI port. Get a screen up to 300'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. It supports 4K video, and it shows. Although this project is on the smaller side, that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. Once I figured out how to adjust it perfectly and get the picture as clear as possible with the keystone, it was smooth sailing from there. It also gets pretty loud for its size. Our next project will be setting it up for a gaming night, but given my experience so far, I can’t see this letting me down. I’m just glad I got this in time for playoff basketball and hockey.

This will ship free for Prime members.

#10: Sweet Vibes

30% off Select Sweet Vibes Items Graphic : Sweet Vibes

For the next 24 hours get 30% off select items in Sweet Vibes’ Amazon store. Celebrate the last few days of Masturbation May with a new toy for Hot Girl Summer. They even have their famous Drop lube on sale for just $10. You have until the end of the day to pick the perfect vibe to groove into sunny days.

Sweet Vibes know what they are doing. These ladies are committed to making the best toys, and they’re really coming through in our time of need. The Charmed Wand is one of my favorites these days; it’s boss in every way. For its size, it’s surprisingly easy to hold and maneuver whichever way you want to let it drift over your parts. The curved tip is such a nice touch and gives it the edge over competing wands on the market. With four vibration options to choose between, this powerhouse can, fortunately, be contained should the highest be too intense. If invigorating performance is you crave, this is the wand for you. It’s a little extra, but hey, some days that’s exactly what you need.

I’m a fan of any vibe that also looks like a Joy-Con. Kissed is definitely one of these. Because it’s designed in this way, it is easy to grip by you or your partner. It is also super cute with its soft little silicone fin that has a lot more power than you’d think. Made for targeted pleasure, you’ll certainly log some hours of playtime with it. It was really impressive given its size; there are five speeds and five vibe patterns. Kissed is waterproof, so the comfy grip will definitely come in handy. Expect about two hours of fun off of a single charge, but it’s easy to re-up with the USB cable. All Sweet Vibes toys come with a forever warranty, adorable packaging, and a clever user manual.

These will ship for free Prime members.

