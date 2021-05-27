The 10 Best Deals of the Day May 27, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s May 27, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Drown out the chaos with the Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones. Make yourself a delicious cup of coffee with the Madrid Premium French Press. And keep your workout resolution with the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Beat Solo Pro On-Ear



Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Amazon is currently offering them for just $149 in black, gray, or ivory colors.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still well below the average recent price at most retailers. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

This deal was originally published by Liz Lanier.

#2: Final Fantasy XV Official



Final Fantasy XV Official Works Limited Edition Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Hey, do you like concept art? Of course, you do. It’s practically the best thing to unlock in any game. But now you can check out all of Final Fantasy XV’s art in book form! $70 off on Amazon.

This deal was originally posted by Joe Tilleli.



#3: Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike

Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Zip around your city on a portable, electric bike with this deal on the Jetson Bolt e-bike. It’s $60 off the regular price at Amazon right now, and this foldable vehicle has a 17-mile range and hits speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour. It’s a handy option for compact commutes and errands, or just enjoying a nice day in the warmer months ahead.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Snuggle Pro Weighted Blanket

Snuggle Pro Premium Weighted Blanket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s basically summer now, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be a rouge chilly night. That also doesn’t mean all your anxiety has drifted away. It’s probably a bit better now, given more sunshine, but there is plenty out there to keep you restless at night. If you haven’t tried a weighted blanket, I highly recommended it. Customers have raved about this one from Snuggle Pro, and it even comes with a duvet cover. And wouldn’t you know it’s up to 59% off?

This blanket is built to absorb body heat with cooling fibers to ensure you’re chill the whole night. Absolutely no surprise nightmare sweats. Its made of soft, cozy, and most important breathable cotton for warm summer nights. The premium glass beads give that “Deep Touch Pressure” effect important for any weighted blanket. That arrangement was carefully thought out for comfort and movement. Your price will depend on which blanket weight you pick; 5lb, 15lb, or 20lb. This is machine washable. You’ll wash the duvet cover in cool to warm water, then tumble dry low.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Madrid Premium French Press



Madrid Premium French Press Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nothing says I’m fancy quite like a French Press. It’s a beautiful and top-notch way to make your morning brew. This Premium French Press from Grosche Madrid is 17% off and has a dual filter system to perfect every cup of coffee or fresh loose tea leaves. So you can use ground coffee safely, and it will brew fully within minutes. Both tea and coffee will result in bold rich flavors, and you can make two or three large cups at a time. Obviously, mug size will determine that. This 34oz capacity French Press is made of high-quality borosilicate glass. This makes it not only durable but resistant to very high temperatures. When you are done, toss it in the dishwasher for a deep clean. You will also receive a manufacturer’s one-year warranty.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus

VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Image : StackSocial

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $50. That’s a $258 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi. Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: sun Joe SPX4000-Pro Pressure

Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO Pressure Washer Graphic : Andrew Hayward

When scrubbing alone won’t take the dirt and grime off of your home, garage, boat, patio, or similarly sturdy structure or vehicle, consider pressure washing instead. This Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO pressure washer blasts water and detergent at up to 2030 PSI, obliterating dirt, grease, and other gunk in its way. Save $60 off at Amazon, today only.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#8: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Unlocked) Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) launched last fall and was an immediate hit, delivering a flagship-level experience for $300 less than the standard Galaxy S20. It hit a sweet spot for performance, quality, and price, trimming out nice-to-have features like glass backing and QHD+ screen resolution to majorly cut down the price.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford had to say about the Galaxy S20 FE:

“If you long for the days when a good flagship phone cost around $700 instead of $1,000 or more, the S20 FE is a delight. It’s got a bright, colorful screen, a simple build with lots of color choices, great performance, and a solid assortment of cameras without anything even approaching a major flaw. The S20 FE has pretty much everything you really want without punishing your wallet, and that’s always a formula I can get behind.”

Even now, I’d personally still pick the Galaxy S20 FE over the new, standard Galaxy S21, in part because the S21 loses the microSD slot for expandable storage, plus the S20 FE has a longer-lasting battery. Luckily, the price is sinking further: right now, Amazon is offering $100 off the unlocked version in a few colors, as seen below.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: NBA 2K21

It’s basketball season, baby! And not because of the actual, real life. It’s because Space Jam is coming back and everyone’s mad about it. Let’s go! LeBron James is going to star in a new sequel and adults are raging about it because Warner Bros. cut the cartoon skunk that kisses women from it. Also, people are angry because Lola Bunny ... you know what, let’s not get into this. Instead, here’s something less infuriating. NBA Jam 2K21 is on sale for $30. This game features LeBron James, but also lacks playboy skunks and hot rabbits, so it’s basically a Space Jam video game.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: HP Chromebook 11a

HP Chromebook 11a Image : HP

If you’re looking for a super-portable, super-cheap laptop for basic communication and streaming needs, then this 11” HP Chromebook 11a might do the trick. It’s just $159 at Amazon right now, a savings of $81 off the list price. It doesn’t pack much power, obviously, but even entry-level Chromebooks are shockingly solid and it can run less demanding Android apps and games.

The Chromebook 11a has a 4.5-star rating from Amazon customers and will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2028, too.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.