The 10 Best Deals of the Day May 26, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 26, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Say goodbye to the excess dust in your home with Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX. No more unwieldy cords with the Anker Wireless Charger Stand. And hop on the latest culinary trend with the Bella Pro Series 2qt Touchscreen Air Fryer.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Eufy robovac 11S Max



Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Image : Eufy

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX packs serious 2000Pa suction power (up from 1300Pa in the standard 11S model) for just $170 right now, which is $80 off the listing price.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#2: Spider-man: Miles Morales



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition (PS5) Image : Sony Interactive Entertainment

Advertisement

Miles Morales had a growing, but modest, following up until 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Since then, he has blown in popularity so it was only a matter of time before Sony cashed in with his very own Spider-Man video game. Take to the streets and skies of New York once more as perhaps your new favorite web slinging hero for only $60 in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition. But what’s this? This pack also comes with the remastered original featuring Peter Parker as the playable hero. Get the chance to play as both Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) today.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Joe Tilleli.

#3: anker powerwave Charging Station

Anker Wireless Charger Stand ANKERB95 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We are huge fans of Anker. If you’ve read any of our reviews before, you know they’ve really come through. And you guessed it, their Wireless Charger Stand is another product we love. It’s 19% and just the accessory you were missing. Just use the code ANKERB95 checkout. This deal will run until June 5.

You can charge your phone and Apple watch simultaneously with this stand, which is incredibly efficient and convenient. A variety of phones are compatible, well, pretty much all of them. The Apple Watch 1-6 and Apple Watch SE should be just fine to power up too. It’s been tried and tested for safety, so you don’t need to worry about any short circuits or overheating. Obviously, it also works as just a stand for hands-free calls, FaceTime, or even to watch your favorite YouTube show. The best thing is if you are like me and have a very sturdy case on your phone, this stand is powerful enough to charge right through it. That means no fumbling to get it on and off. However, magnetic and metallic objects will be a barrier to charging. In this pack, you’ll get a USB-A to USB-C cable, a quick charge wall adapter, a manual, and an 18-month warranty.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: BellA Pro Series Air Fryer

Bella Pro Series 2qt Touchscreen Air Fryer Image : Bella

Advertisement

Air frying is one of the latest hit kitchen trends, as these handy devices can crisp up your meats and veggies without the excessive grease and fat of traditional frying. We’ve featured a fair number of air fryers here at Kinja Deals over the past several months, but this might be the cheapest one yet.

Right now, Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series touchscreen air fryer for just $20, marked down from $50. Granted, it’s a small one: the 2qt capacity means it won’t handle a huge meal, but it could take the main course of a dinner for two, or maybe a crispy side. In any case, if you want to try out air frying without committing to a larger and pricier model, this $20 device is a good starter pick.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#5: TaoTronics Massage Gun



TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJA0819 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJA0819, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20-speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 3,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: Babbel



Babbel Lifetime Subscription Image : Babbel

Advertisement

With vaccines ramping up and everyone getting in line to receive their jab, travel will absolutely be on everyone’s minds. Wouldn’t you like to brush up on a foreign language before you jet off to Paris, Barcelona, or the famous Red Light District of Amsterdam? Luckily for you, Stack Social is running a major deal right now and guaranteeing 64% off their lifetime subscription to Babbel, bringing the price down to $179

If you don’t know what Babbel is, it’s a language learning app that breaks down classes into bits and pieces so you can retain Spanish, Portuguese, French, or whatever language you’re interested in on the go! I’ve personally tested it out, and one of the perks of Babbel opposed to their competitor, Duolingo, is that you’ll be able to talk with a group of other language students! And everyone knows the best way to retain a language is to speak it semi-regularly. With an original list price of $499, you’re honestly saving on so much in order to learn something that can benefit you for the rest of your life. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: jachs ny chino shorts

63% off Stretch Twill Chino Shorts | JACHS NY | Use Code SCS Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

If you occupy the east coast or southeast, the temperatures have skyrocketed in the last week. It’s time to let your legs breathe; grab a few pairs of fashionable shorts right now. JACHS is having a sale on thirty different colors and patterns, so something for all styles. Each is 63% off and the perfect way to kick off the summer. These are JACHS NY’s best-selling shorts that will bring the perfect level of chicness and comfort throughout the season. With prices as low as $29, snag a few to keep your rotation fresh. With stretchy cool material, each has the classic five-pocket chino design for function and sophistication. No worries now; your summer outfits are all set.

All other orders under $100 are shipped for $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Ps5 Game Sale

PlayStation Game Sale Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

Advertisement

If you’re like me, you still do not have a PS5 yet—but boy-howdy have you tried. Maybe you even got as far as adding one to cart only for the site to crash when you tried checking out. Buying from a scalper for hundreds over MSRP is looking more and more enticing. And yet we will not budge. We will remain strong. We hear at Kinja Deals are about spending LESS money, not more money. That’s why we’ll buy all these PS5 games, saving money on each, so we can look at the cool boxes... That’s all we can do at the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#9: salt Quick-Dry 6-piece towel set

Salt Quick-Dry 6-Piece Towel Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy, do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 66% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are a cotton mix and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in four different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Each is a single ply and features a twist yarn design making it very absorbent. They’re available in castlerock, iris, peach, or ivy green.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: Dermstore Sun care kit

2021 Sun Care Kit SALEAWAY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It is the time to stock up on sunscreen and all the protectors for your skin if you plan on fun in the sun. The Skin Cancer Foundation teamed up with Dermstore to curate this Sun Care Kit to keep you happy and burn-free in 2021. Use the code SALEAWAY and save 20% on a bundle that is valued at over $127.

Each piece in this kit has the Seal of Recommendation, and these bundles are a great way to discover a new favorite for your skincare arsenal. There are two full-size sunscreens from Coola and EltaMD. Each is lightweight and provides broad-spectrum coverage. They are also good for sensitive skin. Try smaller travel-size sunscreens from Shiseido, La Roche-Posay, snd even Dermstore’s own daily mineral sunscreen. There is a trial of Supergoop’s GlowScreen and La Roche-Posay’s Milk Body & Face SPF 100 for those who get red within minutes of being outside. Oribe’s Power Drops Color Preservation Booster repairs and protects your hair from UV rays and keeps your color as vibrant as possible. And it all comes in a cute clear Dermstore bag. This is a wonderful kit to experiment with the best brands to keep you safe and never have to worry about sun damage.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

G/O Media may get a commission 2021 Sun Care Kit Buy for $40 at Dermstore Use the promo code SALEAWAY

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.