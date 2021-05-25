The 10 Best Deals of the Day May 25, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tuesday's Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s May 25, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on the Edifier TWS NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds. Kick back with the Naipo Mini Massage Gun. And refine your cooking skills with the Destiny: The Official Cookbook.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Rock Candy Wired Controller



Rock Candy Wired Controller (Nintendo Switch) Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

Nintendo Switch might have some the best modern local multiplayer experience available today. Many first party titles like Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, and Mario Tennis Aces just sing when sitting on the couch with friends. Though the sideways joycon, while convenient, leave much to be desired and it’s not exactly feasible to go out and grab a $70 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for everyone. That’s where the Rock Candy Mini Ergonomic Wired Controller comes in. At only $15, this is such an easy investment to ensure your friends have a good time playing games over at your place with a controller that fits their hands a little bit better.

#2: Galaxy s21



Whether you’re looking to make the jump from another platform, or just upgrade your aging gadget, now’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone. Between Apple’s relatively-new iPhone 12 lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re eager to grab one of Samsung’s new phones, they’re all on sale over at Amazon right now. The Galaxy S21, which typically retails for $800 for the 128GB base model, is $100 off at $700 right now. It features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 256GB version is currently $740, which is $110 off its list price.

Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy S21+ is down from $1,000 to $800 for the 128GB model. That phone features a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. Double the storage with the 256GB edition for $850, also $200 off the list price.

On the higher end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is down from $1,200 to $1,000 for the 128GB model. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

#3: Naipo mini Massage gun

Naipo Mini Massage Gun 2QN45STF (Prime members) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

We regularly feature deals on Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which gets snapped up en masse and has glowing reviews from Amazon customers, but now here’s a more compact alternative: the Naipo Mini Massage Gun.

As the name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the handheld percussion massager that provides sweet relief to your sore muscles, no matter where you are. It’s around the size of a smartphone and weighs less than a pound, with four swappable heads for different kinds of sensations. Naipo says that it provides power comparable to the full-sized model, up to 3,000rpm.

Right now, Amazon Prime members can shave more than half off the list price of the Naipo Mini Massage Gun by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code 2QN45STF at checkout. It drops down to $43 for Prime members. Amazon buyers without Prime should see the price land at $54 instead.

#4: upright go 2

Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer (White) Graphic : The Inventory

Ok, so I’m going to be upfront with you: The entire time I’ve been prepping this deal, I’ve been catching myself slouching and fixing my posture. I caught myself slouching while photoshopping the image you see above, I slouched while typing the headline— and, shit, even now while I’m typing this! I’ve been fixing my posture again and again.

But, I think it’s time to make a longer-lasting habit change— and maybe you feel the same way? Be honest here: Did you or did you not fix your posture when you clicked this article? Yeah, I thought so.

We all know that maintaining good posture is better for your body, and it helps anyone look more attractive and confident. Now, technology can help remind us to keep our spines straight via the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer device.

Now on sale at Best Buy, you can get this nifty little posture trainer for just $70 today.

The Upright GO 2Posture Trainer sticks to your back with adhesive and works with a companion app that helps you track your progress toward building better posture.

Now, I don’t know about you, but this thing seems like it will be super annoying. But it also seems like it will be worth it in the long run— especially considering how much time many of us spend sitting at our computers for work, school, and (currently) even our social lives. I also worry the adhesive could be agitating for sensitive skin, so maybe consider pairing the device instead with a special necklace for holding the device in place? It’s sold out at Best Buy right now, but you can find it for the Upright GO 2 for $16 for one or $28 for a black and white pair at Amazon.



#5: Wayfair patio Sale



Up to 60% off Patio Furniture Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With Memorial Day basically here, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Summer cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the hotter months. I’m fortunate to have a backyard, and even if it’s just my dog and me, I want comfort while catching a few rays. For the next week, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off their patio furniture.

A good umbrella is crucial. We like the shine, but we don’t like sunburns. This Pure Garden one from Market Umbrella comes is available in four colors, is a best-seller, and is 69% off. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. This wood one is from Beachcrest Home, comes in four colors also, and is a customer favorite at 66% off. An adorable metal Bistro Set adds a touch of class and whimsy to any backyard. And, of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. This Alva one comes in five brilliant hues, has a matching pillow, and is a top-rated item. There are over 270 pieces in this sale, so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce your space.

These will all ship for free. This sale ends June 1.

#6: Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine



Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Saving food is probably at the top of your list because it helps reduce waste for the environment, and it helps you keep more money in your wallet. Those are two pretty important things if you ask me. Achieving those in one item, all the better. Right now, take $17 off the Geryon Vacuum Sealer Machine and achieve those aforementioned goals; just clip the coupon.

Not only will you save money, but you’ll save time in food prep making meals faster and easier. Save the disappointment of freezer-burned food too. All you need to do is plug this in and read the simple buttons. It’s easy to pick between the dry option for solid food items or the moist option to keep steamed or simmered meals at peak deliciousness. These vacuum sealers help with preservation and are superior in every way to ziplock bags or Tupperware. This sealer fits up to twelve-inch width bags and rolls. You will get five of these bags to start. The best part of those bags? They are reusable. Kind to the earth and kind to your wallet.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

#7: Metro Exodus complete edition

Metro Exodus Complete Edition (Xbox Series X) | $40 | Best Buy GameStop

Metro Exodus Complete Edition (PS5) | $40 | GameStop Image : Deep Silver

Metro Exodus is a thrilling first person shooter that mixes linear gameplay with open world elements. These mini open world segments standout as some of the best parts of the game. Metro Exodus’ diegetic approach to many of the mechanics of the game such as your map being a physical object you must hold in front of your face and a quest marker being a compass on your wrist keep you immersed fully in the experience. Scavenging this post-apocalyptic wasteland now looks even better with Ray Tracing at 60 FPS. The game also includes both story expansions—The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story. If you missed out last generation, we implore you to give Metro Exodus Complete Edition a shot now that it’s getting the full next gen upgrade further immersing you in this beautiful hostile world.

#8: Edifier TWS NB2 Pro True Earbuds

Edifier TWS NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Edifier has some of the most beautiful packaging I’ve ever seen, which carries over into the products. The new NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are 10% off for their debut and feature a few things I wish others on the market had.

First off, they connect as soon as you open the case and disconnect once they go back in. Perfection. My biggest grip with so many of these is they don’t always disconnect when you’re finished using them. These are built with an infrared sensor that knows when they are in your ear or out and will pause your audio. This was incredibly helpful when I ordered my coffee, and I could pop them out and not worry about losing my spot in my audiobook. That being said, there is a panoramic 3D listening feature that makes podcasts and audiobooks wild to listen to. I turned it on by accident and honestly now kind of love it. It’s an immersive experience for sure, and I’m excited to try it with my favorite ASMR YouTuber’s videos. The noise cancellation is pretty good but not so alarming I couldn’t hear traffic or my surroundings while walking around. The ANC works even without songs playing, FYI. Calls came in easy and were clear in both directions. There is a bit of a learning curve with switching between the sound modes, but it really makes a world of difference when you find the right one. They are dustproof, waterproof, and run up to thirty-two hours with a full charge and the case. The NB2 Pros are stunning in ivory but look equally chic in black.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

#9: society6 Mickey Mouse sale

Up to 40% off New Mickey Mouse Collection Image : Society6

Society6 is back with another Disney collab, and it’s just as stunning as their last. A few months ago, I covered the collection they released with Star Wars and while as cool as it was, it was a bit limiting. Now we have a team-up to rep the head of the House of Mouse. This new Mickey Mouse Collection dropped at the perfect time to coincide with the big Memorial Day sale. Save up to 40% on select items from this playful Disney partnership. Sadly this is only available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

This collection certainly has that Magic Kingdom sparkle. There are many pieces by various artists who embrace that vintage Mickey from his Steamboat Willie days, and personally, I’m here for it. This thrown pillow from Jenny Chang-Rodriguez has that retro spin. Mickey is out of this world in pastels and living somewhere between the 50s and the 70s. Pick from three sizes or even choose to have the weather-resistant outdoor version to perk up your patio. And calling it “Mickey Mouse Galaxy” truly puts it out of this world.

Let Sandra Poliakov’s “Breakfast with Mickey Mouse” design start your morning right. Society6's travel mugs hold twenty ounces of your chosen beverage, hot or cold. It’s double-walled to make sure that at whatever temperature, it stays that way for hours. This lightweight stainless steel mug has Mickey preparing the perfect brekkie. There’s something a little bit Impressionist about him but the colors pop and he looks so charming. You’ll want to hand wash to ensure this stays as vibrant as possible.

Here’s another retro-esque Mickey, very Disneyland of 1955. The tee is called “Mickey Mouse Memories” by artist Teo Zirinis, and it certainly seems like mid-century modern Anaheim. All Society6's tees are made of 100% soft and comfy jersey cotton. Choose from a men’s or women’s fitted cut and display your Disney pride and the desire to never really grow up.

Standard shipping is $5 for one product. But you can get free shipping today if you sign up for text alerts.

#10: Destiny: Official Cookbook

Destiny: The Official Cookbook Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

Destiny... has... a cookbook...? That’s right. Filled with recipes inspired by the characters and locations seen throughout Destiny’s expansive universe, this is a must own item for the cross section of gamers who like to cook stuff. I don’t remember food and drinks being a very big part of this game world, but these names listed in Destiny: The Official Cookbook are priceless. Gjallardoodles? Come on. I’ll be making these the next holiday I get together with family, standing in the corner of the room as they all enjoy these cookies thinking to myself, “They don’t know these are from Destiny.”

