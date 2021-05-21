The 10 Best Deals of the Day May 21, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s May 21, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get ready to vlog with the TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Say goodbye to the dust in your apartment with the Ecovacs Deebot T8+. And make sure you’re all set for your gaming career with the Samsung G77 Series 27" Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Sonic Encyclo-Speed-ia



The Inventory editor-in-chief Sonic the Hedgehog has passed down another deal he wants me to share today. He points out that you can now pre-order the official Sonic Encyclo-spedia-ia for $42 or the Deluxe Edition for $56. The upcoming book is an officially licensed, 288-page book from Dark Horse that explains everything you need to know about Sonic. It’ll officially be out in November, but you can save some money by ordering it early. In fact, Sonic demands that you do. Defy his dark rule at your own risk. I don’t think the book mentions the part where he ate Wario and took control of our website, though. Seems like an important detail Dark Horse should get in there before it comes out.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Like many Apple products, the Apple Pencil might seem weirdly expensive for what it is. After all, you can get any old touchscreen stylus for a fraction of the price, right? But the value comes through in the quality of the design, the incredible precision, and seriously smooth integration with Apple’s devices. It works brilliantly, and this current second-gen model snaps onto the side of the iPad Pro or latest iPad Air to wirelessly charge.

Right now, Verizon is offering $26 off the list price of the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), knocking it down to $104. The savings is currently showing at checkout, but may not appear on the product listing itself. This discount is just in time for the release of the new 2021 iPad Pro models with the powerful M1 chip, but it also works with the existing 3rd/4th-gen 12.9” iPad Pro and all previous 11” Pro models, as well as the current 4th-gen iPad Air.

I actually just snagged this Apple Pencil alongside a blue iPad Air earlier this month and am impressed at the effortless integration. In classic Apple fashion, it just works... and pretty spectacularly, at that. Note that you’ll need the first-gen Apple Pencil instead for the base iPad (6th-8th gen), 5th-gen iPad Mini, 3rd-gen iPad Air, and the older iPad Pro models not mentioned above.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.

#3: TaoTronics Ring Light

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KJDK77EB + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $29 with the promo code KJDK77EB and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 16-62" expandable tripod stand, two phone holders, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#4: Homage NBA Jam

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Homage

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden, and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.

Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This deal has been extended through the rest of May, so you still have plenty of time to pick out some rad new fits.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#5: Deebot T8+ Robovac



Ecovacs Deebot T8+ Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you need a bit of help around the home right now, a robot vacuum can cut down on dust and grime while saving you the hassle of regular sweeping and mopping. This Ecovacs Deebot T8+ model is well equipped on both fronts, sucking up dust and cleaning the floor behind it while avoiding objects, mapping your space, and running for up to 180 minutes on a full charge.

It also comes with an automatic dirt disposal, and dumps its dust into the container at the end of each run. You’ll only need to empty the disposal every couple months or so. Nice. Right now, it’s $200 off the list price at Best Buy.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#6: Samsung G77 Gaming Monitor



Samsung G77 Series 27" Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor Graphic : Joseph Tilleli

The oppressive empire of flat screen media is over. No longer will you be chained down with a screen that could be mistaken for a chalk board. Samsung is here to save you with the G77 Series 27" Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor for the discounted price of $500. Surround yourself with 2560 horizontal pixels across 27 beautiful inches as pictures refresh in front of you at a rate of 240Hz. Viewing angles of 180 degrees are out. It’s all about 178 degrees, baby. Look to your left. Monitor. Look to your right. Still monitor. Flat surfaces should only be used to set your coffee down or play basketball on. The Earth is not flat so why should your computer screen be? Also, you can game and stuff on it.

This deal was originally published by Joseph Tilleli.

#7: Segway Electric Scooter

Segway Ninebot ES2-N Electric Scooter Image : Segway

Bored and/or tired of walking around your city? Segway’s Ninebot ES2-N electric scooter can save you the hassle as you cruise around in style. It can hit a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and has a battery that likewise lasts up to 15.5 miles (synergy!), with a foldable design just under 28 pounds. Save $180 off the regular price at Best Buy right now.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#8: Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months

Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months EMCEWSH32 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold (or whatever it’s called now) lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Newegg right now for $50 by using the code EMCEWSH32 at checkout.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: French Products Sale SkincareRx

Advertisement

The French definitely have a glowing look about them, and it’s can’t just be from wine and cheese. Beauty is definitely an attribute I’d connect to french culture, so I would definitely trust them to know how to get skin flawless. SkinCareRX brings some of that to the masses and offers 27% off all French products with code FRANCE27.

I will absolutely recommend anything from La Roche-Posay. Dermatologists worldwide hold them in high regard for their products, especially when it comes to sensitive skin. Got an oily t-zone? The Micro-Exfoliant Effaclar Toner is tops. Looking to treat an acne flare-up? Give this Foaming Cleanser With Retinoid a try. And it is that time of year to get a new sunscreen for summer.

Free shipping on orders over $49.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: taotronics SoundLiberty Earbuds

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds JFOO8GDZ Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We’ve covered a lot of products from TaoTronics on this site, and they’re all reliable and quality. Their SoundLiberty 88 TWS Earbuds are another great entry to that catalog of items. Until the end of the month, you can get these for 58% off the listing price by clipping the coupon and using the JFOO8GDZ code.

These don’t have ANC tech, but you will still get crisp tunes and clear phone calls. This links easy via Bluetooth with whatever device you desire to pair it with. It’s seamless to transfer between calls and whatever you are listening to. Given the size, you’ll still get exceptional bass, intense treble, and full robust sounds. These are designed to be comfy for hours of wear, no matter if you’re at home or on the go. You’ll get around five hours of listening time on a single charge but an additional twenty-five with the pocket-sized charging case. You won’t be disappointed by adding these to your rotation.

These will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



