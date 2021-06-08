The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 8, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s June 8, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Kick out the bad smell in your apartment with the Smart Diffuser. Drown out the pandemic pandemonium with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. And kick back with the Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro



Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

Launched alongside the Galaxy S21 phones in January, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are its true rival to Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro, packing in active noise cancellation within a more traditional-looking design than the bean-like Galaxy Buds Live. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford was pleased with Samsung’s latest and greatest true wireless ‘buds in his review:



“All this comes from a pair of true wireless earbuds that cost $30 to $50 less than their biggest competitors. So even though I’d like a bit more battery life overall and more control over its touch commands, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a great little pair of wireless headphones.”

You’ll save extra cash today over at Woot, where the Galaxy Buds Pro are $60 under list price at $140—but only through the rest of the day, unless they sell out even sooner than that. They’re available in Phantom Black, and Amazon Prime subscribers get free shipping.

#2: RAVPower 65W USB-C Charger



RAVPower 65W USB-C PD Wall Charger KJKR6EL2 Graphic : The Inventory

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W USB-C PD 3.0 block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $25 with a coupon clip and promo code KJKR6EL2, you can’t beat this USB-C plug. The list price is $40.

Plus, the price difference is substantial: a 61W charger from Apple is $69. Save your $44 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch. And it has a bonus USB-A port alongside for charging a second device at the same time.

#3: Mophie Powerstation 4000mAh



Mophie Powerstation 4000mAh (2-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Having an extra source of power for your devices is once again very important. As we begin to go out more and travel again needing to stay fully charged on the go is important. This Mophie Powerstation 2-Pack is just $9.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight, you’ll get up to fifteen hours of extra power on the go. Charge up fast with the USB-C port. I love having one of these to keep my headphones and Switch charged while I’m out or even traveling. Pick from black or copper.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $8.

#4: Playstation gift card



$50 PSN Gift Card ENDINGPSNSALE Graphic : The Inventory

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard year! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $44 at Eneba when you use the code ENDINGPSNSALE at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

#5: Greenworks gold Box



Save Up to 43% on Greenworks Lawn Care Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you haven’t already started cleaning up your yard, then the task is sure to be all the more challenging by the day. I know: I took the pandemic year as a cue to skip as much of that as possible in 2020, which means my outdoor chores were even more laborious this time around. Whoops.

In any case, if you need some fresh gear to help conquer the terrain immediately outside your home this year, Amazon is currently holding a sweet Gold Box deal on Greenworks electric lawn care tools.

There’s a cordless electric mower and cordless drill combo pack for just $252, or a plug-in corded electric mower for a mere $130, as well as an electric hedge trimmer with battery for $96 and an electric chainsaw with two battery packs for $196. Those are just highlights, but there are other options within the sale.

#6: 23andMe Health + Ancestry

23andMe Health + Ancestry Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Looking for more clarity on your ancestry or keen on getting some fresh health insights? Get both with the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test, which is currently $50 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page.

You’ll send off a vial of your saliva to their lab, and they’ll analyze it and send you reports that are continuously updated with new details over time as the data pool expands. There’s plenty of debate over the effectiveness of such tests and privacy concerns about sharing your DNA data, but customers seem very pleased with the results: it has a 4.7-star rating at Amazon.

#7: Razer Kishi



Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play a few months back (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s xCloud service is available to play on phones. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly becoming more widely available in 2021.

If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $55 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. and features a Type-C port and button layout that mirrors the Xbox controller’s. Meanwhile, the iPhone version is down to $85 right now.

#8: Miko Shiatsu Massager



Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect addition to your home spa? This Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager is the relief your feet have been dreaming of. If you are iffy about strangers touching your delicate toes or you aren’t ready to get to a salon, this might be for you.

You earned a good day of pampering and getting comfy in your own home to do so all the better. This lightweight and ergonomic massage is built to relax and bring the spa vibes right to the comfort of your humble abode. The Shiatsu kneading is a professional level of deep tissue massage. It helps with stress, fatigue, pain, and anxiety. The heat option warms sore, tired soles. This massager has eighteen rotating nodes with six massager heads. Not bad for a quality item you’re saving $75 on.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#9: Universal Classics Pinball (xbox)



Universal Classics™ Pinball (Xbox) Screenshot : Zen Studios

It’s pinball! What’s not to like? Download Pinball FX3 for free and then expand your level options with machines based on the movies Jaws™, the Back to the Future™ trilogy, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial™ after you pick up the Universal Classics™ Pinball for only $5. So get ready to pull back the plunger and send the ball rushing forward much like the dolly zoom right up in Brody’s face.

#10: Smart Diffuser

Smart Diffuser Graphic : Sheilah Villari

You’ve probably heard of the benefits of aromatherapy or oil therapy. It’s an easy and holistic way to ease the body, mind, and soul. Today you can get in touch with your spirit and relax with this Smart Diffuser that you can control with Alexa and Google Home.

This smart diffuser packs a punch for its size and will give you up to twelve hours of glorious unwinding vibes and smells. Download the app and control all these features right from your phone, like the light colors, mist intensity, timers, and scheduling. Connect with your Alexa and Google Home and make it even more convenient. Despite this diffuser’s power and range, it’s pretty compact, which makes it easy to move if you want to relocate it to another room for ultimate tranquility. You also three different essential oils to help you drift away. They are lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint. Pick from dark or light wood to blend with your decor.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

