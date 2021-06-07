The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 7, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s June 7, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Grab a beautiful cup of coffee with the Dublin Stainless Steel French Press. Get a cute, comfy Crane & Canopy Plush Cotton Bathrobe. And keep your data close with the SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: $50 Nintendo Gift Card





$50 Nintendo Gift Card

You can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card for $45 today at Newegg when using the promo code 93XRE24. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $5 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

#2: Crane & Canopy Robe Sale



Plush Cotton Bathrobe

A cozy and comfy bathrobe is a timeless gift. Throwing one on after a nice hot shower or bath can elevate the experience and relaxation. Dads deserve a great day of relaxation. And if they were a dad who had kids quarantined and homeschooled for over a year, he really deserves it. If you’re on the fence about a Father’s Day gift, Crane & Canopy is here to help. Grab their best-selling Plush Cotton Bathrobe for 25% off with the code KINJABATHROBE. This code will work until June 13. If you order now and add monogramming, it will arrive in time for the big day.

These robes bring a little luxury to your home, especially if you’ve missed your spa visits during the pandemic. Who knew a bathrobe could be so sophisticated but Crane & Canopy know how to do it. The absorbent Turkish cotton is constructed for comfort with an adjustable snug waist tie and classy shawl collar. This robe comes in white, light grey, and grey. It’s easy to care for and can be machine washed. As mentioned above, you can add monogramming for a $10 fee. It does give this simple item a touch of coolness if you’re dad is into that. Either way, this is a thoughtful, useful, and elegant gift.

This will ship for $16.

#3: Apple Watch Refurbished



One of the newer Apple Watch models will cost you a pretty penny, with the latest Apple Watch Series 6 selling for $399 and the trimmed-down Apple Watch SE starting at $279. But if you don’t mind wielding an older, refurbished model, you can save quite a bit of cash from Woot today.



Woot is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 from $125, the Series 4 from $170, and the Series 5 from $260, with varying configurations available for each. Some cost a bit extra than the base amount listed above, including the larger sizes and versions with LTE support, but they’re all heavily discounted compared to their new, current-gen contemporaries.

They’re refurbished and tested to work, although they’re offered in “scratch & dent” condition, which means they might have some knicks and scrapes. The Apple Watch Series 3—still sold new by Apple, by the way—is a tough recommendation now due to its age and some upgrade complications, while the newer editions with a slightly larger screen are seemingly solid picks at those prices. Amazon Prime subscribers get free shipping through Woot.

#4: Taotronics Air Purifier



TaoTronics Air Purifier

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $56 when you use promo code KINJA0607 at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty-ass apartment. It’s $34 off the list price with the code.

#5: SanDisk Portable 1TB SSD



SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C drive is down to $150 today at Amazon, a savings of $100 off the list price, and it’s both portable and rugged with a good-sized chunk of storage to access anywhere.

#6: Insignia Mini Fridge

Insignia Mini Fridge

If you’ve been eyeing a mini fridge to keep snacks and drinks cool at a more convenient location—say, your garage or basement—then here’s a great deal worth jumping on. Right now, Best Buy is taking $120 off this Insignia mini fridge, which has a 4.3-cubic-foot capacity including a separate top freezer, stainless steel finish, and height of just over 43”. Grab it for just $150 today.

#7: Eufy Smart Lock Touch



Eufy Smart Lock Touch with Wi-Fi Bridge

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $33 off the list price at Amazon right now.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. There’s also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, for added security. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating. This version comes with a plug-in Wi-Fi bridge for inside your home, which lets you unlock your door with a smartphone app from anywhere.

#8: Silicone Steamer Basket



Silicone Steamer Basket

If you’ve ever found it hard to strain a large, heavy pot of veggies or pasta, here is your solution. The Silicone Steamer Basket from InstaExtra is flexible and fits in most six to eight-quart pots and cookers. This means it’s heat-safe and nonstick BPA-Free. It’s also currently 32% off and easy to use.

Just place in your preferred cooking item, and don’t worry about the temperature. It can handle up to 450 degrees. The handles are made from durable rubber and designed to help easily remove the basket from any pot. That material also makes it super simple to clean as it’s also dishwasher safe. Whatever you want to cook, steam, boil, this will work with: vegetables, kale, shellfish, eggs, etc. Non-stick malleable silicone makes it a space saver when storing and a dream when using. Never struggle with straining again.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

#9: Nintendo Switch Split Pad



For those who love to play their Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, the joy-cons can leave a bit to be desired. The tiny controllers are ingenious in some ways, but far from what you’d call “traditional.” Gamers seeking a more familiar setup usually opt to upgrade to a Pro Controller, but that’s not really a perfect solution when you want to play on-the-go. There’s a more creative option available, if you’re willing to go the third-party route. The Hori Split Pad Pro essentially replaces your joy-cons with a traditional controller split in half. The add-on clips onto your Switch like a normal joy-con and includes grips, a traditional D-pad, back buttons, and even a Turbo button. It’s a total reimagining of the Switch’s control scheme that’s built for people who want that good old controller feel. Amazon currently has the red version on sale for $44, a blue one for $48, and a Pac-Man variant for $50. Give it a try if you’re itching for a different setup.

#10: Stainless Steel French Press

Dublin Stainless Steel French Press

Nothing says I’m fancy quite like a French Press. It’s a beautiful and top-notch way to make your morning brew. This Stainless Steel French Press from Dublin is 21% off and not only offers style but durability. Get the richest flavors from whatever your hot beverage preference is with this. Because it is double-walled, your coffee and tea will stay hot for hours, keeping it at the right brewing temp. The multiple filters help with not only boldness but safety. When you are done, toss it in the dishwasher for a deep clean. You will also receive a manufacturer’s one-year warranty.

This will ship for $3.

