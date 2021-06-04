The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 4, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s June 4, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Keep your dog cozy with the Pet Craft Round Small Bed. Vlog in style with the Ergopixel 6.8ft Tripod with LED Ring Light. And treat your muscles after a hard workout with the TaoTronics Massage Gun.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Insignia 4k TV



Insignia 43” 4K Fire TV Edition Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can choose from a selection of heavily discounted TVs right now, including a couple of 4K sets. This Insignia 43” 4K Smart TV is the more affordable pick, delivering crisp Ultra HD resolution and smart streaming features powered by Amazon’s own Fire TV platform. It’s $100 off the list price and has a strong 4.6-star rating from customers.

Want to go larger while still getting a deal? Toshiba’s 50” 4K Smart TV, also featuring the Fire TV streaming platform, is $310 right now—a nice $120 off the list price. It has the same stellar 4.6-star rating, but for both of these bargains, you must be a Prime member.

#2: Super Mario Deluxe Bowser’s Castile

Super Mario Deluxe Bowser’s Castle Playset Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Barbie’s Malibu mansion doesn’t have squat against Bowser’s Castle. Barbie may think she’s so cool with her convertible top sportscar and her purple slide. Well do you know what’s cooler than a slide going from the bedroom to a pool? How about a button that drops the floor out from under you so you plummet to your death in a pool of lava? Bowser’s Castle Playset also comes with its own elevator and a cage with a cute bow on top. That’s the kind of style that Barbie can only dream of.

#3: Mac Mini M1

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple’s recently refreshed Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the base 256GB model is $99 off the list price, marked down to $600 with the full savings reflected at checkout. It’s usually the higher-capacity model with the larger discount, but right now the 512GB edition is just $30 off, landing at $870.

#4: Pet craft round dog bed

Pet Craft Round Small Bed Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re looking for a new snooze spot for your fur baby Pet Craft Supply’s Soho Round Pet Bed might be what you were looking for. This small size one is currently on sale for 37% off. This is an ideal selection if you have a geriatric pooch or feline, as it’s made of orthopedic memory foam. It’s wrapped in premium cushiony material. The Soho bed is designed to provide ultimate comfort for muscles, joints, aches, and pain. Made as a wraparound, it works perfectly for pets who love the cinnamon roll nap style. When your pets feel safe, they can relax and get a purrfect night’s rest. Let them cuddle up; as it works with their body heat the bed will retain and radiate that warmth right back to them. Even being plush, it’s still durable and constructed with non-toxic, high-quality fabrics. You can machine wash it, so don’t fret if there is an accident. Surprise your four-legged bestie with this sweet sleep space now.

This will ship free for Prime members.

#5: Ergopixel LED ring Light



Ergopixel 6.8ft Tripod with LED Ring Light WELOVEDAD Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Take $22 off Ergopixel’s Ring Light accompanied by a sturdy 6.8-foot tripod. Use the code WELOVEDAD at checkout to get the discount.

This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with eleven levels of brightness. The tripod extends as high as six feet high and can get as low as four feet. It is pretty secure and will stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. This setup offers a few features other cheaper ring lights don’t. Opal glass for smooth transmissions, a translucent grid pane to split beams, and an aluminum film for wider reflection. The ring light is eight inches across, and this set is lightweight, compact, and easy to set up anywhere. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

#6: Taotronics Massage Gun

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJNBS003 Image : TaoTronics

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KJNBS003, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $40 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 6,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

#7: Mechanical Gaming Rainbow Keyboard

60% Mechanical Gaming Rainbow Keyboard Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This mechanical gaming keyboard is pretty. Like, why fight it? It’s pretty and absolutely adds a touch of whimsy to your setup. If I have a need, I will scoop this 60% Mechanical Gaming Rainbow Keyboard up. It’s compact as a 61 key layout which helps make the most of a smaller desk. Clip the coupon and save an extra $5.

You’ll get a long type-c USB cable to connect to whatever system you have. The backlit keys add a little extra magic to their look and can really enhance your whole experience. Those keys are also designed to be heard with a click each time you hit them. They’re also meant to be durable, ensuring a long life as part of your gaming accessories. They can also handle fast typers, so don’t slow down just because this is cute. Being waterproof and dust-proof is great because sometimes accidents happen. But that being said, keycaps are removable, and it’s easy to clean. This has wide compatibility and should vibe with whatever you are running like Windows, Android, Linux, IOS, etc. Just connect to your pc, mac, or laptop and enjoy this adorable keyboard during your next gaming session.

This will ship free for Prime members.

#8: The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia

The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia Hardcover Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Way back in 1998, Shigeru Miyamoto gave his official chronological order of The Legend of Zelda games. However, even back then his order had a few logical inconsistencies and now many more games have been released since that interview than had even existed prior. It is time to finally get our story straight and learn all the ins and outs of the history of Hyrule with this hardcover book that released 8 years ago. Hopefully one day we will be able to squeeze in Breath of the Wild lore too.

Advertisement

#9: Kyoku Chef Knife

Kyoku 8" Damascus Chef Knife KYOKUNUG Image : Kyoku

Advertisement

That $10 box of kitchen knives you picked up from Walmart works well for most things, but if you’re looking for consistent cuts—and, somehow, a safer blade—then you’ll want something a bit more serious. Take a look at Kyoku’s 8" Damascus chef knife, which uses an 8- to 12-degree edge. You know how a hot knife glides so effortlessly through butter? Well, that’s how this cuts, but for EEEEEVERYTHING. Get one for $76 with promo code KYOKUNUG.

By the way, the knife is gorgeous, as opined by Shep McAllister in his review:

At around $100, this isn’t a budget knife by any means, but it’s not an outrageously expensive one either, and it has a lot to offer for that price, both aesthetically and practically.

#10: Edifier TWS1 Pro Earbuds

Edifier TWS1 PRO Earbuds 15WTC75F Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Edifier is fast becoming a quality and reliable brand. Until June 6, save 20% on their TWS1 PRO Earbuds. Use the code 15WTC75F at check out, but this will only work for the white ones.

Once connected by Bluetooth, pick which listening experience is right for you. Mono or Stereo mode and these work independently of each other. So you take one out or like to work with just one in that’s no problem. These will run for about forty-two hours total, twelve hours off of a single charge and an additional thirty with the charging case. I will say about Edifier, the packaging is beautiful and really nicely designed. They took that sensibility right to their products as well. The charging cases I’ve seen are just as sleek. These little buds are comfy but come with three different ear tips to make sure it’s a snug fit. The TWS1 Pro Earbuds are also sweat, water, and dust resistant to they were built for gym sessions and anything else you can throw at them.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

