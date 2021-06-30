The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 30, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s June 30, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Perfect your home decor with the GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker. Kick back and relax with the Arealer Foot Massager Machine. And say goodbye to your allergies with the Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Zack Snyder’s justice league trilogy



This superhero trilogy comes with 4K Blu-ray Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (yes that’s the Snyder Cut). I can’t get over the full title for Batman v Superman still. Was Dawn of Justice really necessary? We knew a Justice League movie would be coming out and there weren’t any full-feature movies titled “Batman v Superman” before. And now with Ultimate Edition slapped on it, it sounds like a dang mobile game. Anyway, this trilogy set also comes with brilliantly desaturated posters of each of our heroes as well as several illustrated posters. You can pre-order the trilogy on Amazon and it will be released on September 7th, 2021.

#2: GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.

If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $31 at Amazon today when you clip the coupon, a total savings of $7 off the list price.

It has a 4.5-star review average from 4,200+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

#3: Samsung Galaxy S21



Whether you’re looking to make the jump from another platform, or just upgrade your aging gadget, now’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone. Between Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re eager to grab one of Samsung’s new phones, they’re all on sale over at Amazon right now. The Galaxy S21, which typically retails for $800 for the 128GB base model, is $100 off at $700 right now. It features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy S21+ is down from $1,000 to $800 for the 128GB model. That phone features a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

On the higher end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is down from $1,200 to $1,000 for the 128GB model. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The 256GB version lands at the same $1,000 price (that’s $250 off), so you might as well double the storage if they have the color you like!

#4: AirPods pro refurbished

Apple AirPods Pro (Refurbished) Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now, Walmart is offering refurbished pairs for just $140, a $109 savings off the new list price.

#5: haikyu Tails Volleyball Action Figure

Tails 4" Volleyball Action Figure Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Haikyu!! follows the life of a junior high school student named Tails who, despite his short stature, joins the volleyball team. Though inexperienced, Tails is athletic and has an impressive vertical jump due to his two propeller tails which he uses to fly. This action figure of the shonen anime hero is 4" tall and comes with a miniature toy volleyball—the type of ball used in the fictional sport “volleyball” created for the original manga. You can get yours for only $11 on Amazon.

#6: Power ranger Geeki Tikis Mugs

Pre-Order Power Ranger 16 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mugs Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you were a kid of certain age, you definitely had Power Ranger toys. They were everywhere in the ‘90s and have even resurfaced with new films and tv shows. These teens are enteral. And now you can bring all the nostalgia right to your home. Pre-order each of these mugs from Geeki Tikis and rep your favorite or grab the whole set. I’m only a little disappointed there is no Green Ranger, but hey, it’s only the first release. Perhaps we can get Tommy and Alpha 5 in the future.

I’m a big fan of these mugs and even have a few of the Star Wars ones. Each is beautifully stylized in a retro tiki design. They are made from strong ceramic and can handle both the dishwasher and microwave. They stand about seven inches tall and make excellent decorations on a bookshelf or desk too.

Each will ship for $9, and they are expected to do so in August.

#7: arealer foot massager machine

Arealer Foot Massager Machine KINJAJOE03 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $53 off the list price when you use promo code KINJAJOE03 at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.2-star review average with 2,600+ customer appraisals.

#8: Cuphead Nintendo switch

Ah, Cuphead! The delightful cartoon platformer that pays tribute to 1930's animation with its one-of-a-kind visual style. It’s hard not to be absolutely charmed by this labor of love. Except, of course, after you have died for the 50th time against a stupid haunted train car or something. It’ll make you want to break your Switch over someone’s head. God. If you’re a glutton for punishment, Target currently has the game on sale for $15. You’ll get a digital code for the game, so make sure to reinforce all your Switch gear so it’ll at least bounce when you throw it across the room.

#9: Cuisinart 3-in-1 multicooker



Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We are still well in the chilly months, and nice warm homecooked meals can make a cold day better. This Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker is the programmable simmer machine you were dreaming of, and you can save $155 on it now. Just clip the coupon.

You can slow cook at whatever level you need or keep a meal warm up to twenty-four hours with three settings. There is the option for combination cooking, and you can set temps up to 400° with steam for over ninety minutes. Everything is made of nonstick aluminum, so it’s all easy to clean, and the LCD display makes it easy to read too. This six-quart cooker fits snuggly on a counter and comes with a manual, reference guide, and even a recipe book.

This will ship free for Prime members.

#10: Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier

Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Most people think of a humidifier as a seasonal winter item with the heat running in our homes drying everything out. The cold weather is a culprit for dry skin, bloody noses, and sore throats. But Spring and Summer can be just as trying with everything blooming, bringing with it stuffiness and sneezing. While it does its heavy lifting in the chilly months, this is a great item to have year-round. This Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier is 57% off today and is ready to bring a little relief to your abode.

This humidifier can run for hours with steady output and works brilliantly in the bedroom, helping you get a more restful sleep. Its gentle hum will be no bother as you slumber, and its quiet beeps wouldn’t even wake even the lightest of sleepers. You can adjust to high or low mists depending on your need, and it safely knows to turn off when the water tank gets low. It’s easy to clean and operate. This is made for a large room and can even take essential oils to add a little fragrance.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

