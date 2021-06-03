The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 3, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s June 3, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get your smile in check with the Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush. Ensure that you’re staying safe with the Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell. And ward off seasonal allergies with the Proscenic A8 Smart Air Purifier.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Beats Solo Pro



Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $135 in light blue, with the dark blue version at just $140. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $70-80 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months elsewhere. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

This deal was originally published by Liz Lanier.

#2: Eufy Video Doorbell

Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell EUFYE8222 + Clip coupon Graphic : Andrew Hayward

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for only $80 when you enter promo code EUFYE8222 at checkout, a $20 total savings off the list price. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually going to the door, and this battery-powered version stays charged for up to 120 days and easily mounts to your home. You’ll need to provide a microSD card, though.

It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

This deal was originally posted by Ignacia Fulcher.

#3: Jo Jo Statue

Banpresto JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Jotaro Kujo Graphic : Joe Tilleli

So I’m only partway through Stardust Crusaders and it’s easily my favorite arc so far. The stands are increasingly wacky, the line-reads are ridiculous, and it’s a nonstop joy. But I have one question about Jotaro’s head that has left me scratching my own. Is that hair? Is that a hat? Is it both? How is it both? There is no separation so how can it be both? Okay I suppose that is several questions, just all surrounding the same thing. We can find out the answer together though by pre-ordering this Jotaro statue for $49, previously listed at $66. Let’s do it. Plus ULTRA!!! (oh shit wrong show).

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#4: Proscenic A8 Smart Air Purif

Proscenic A8 Smart Air Purifier Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With bars and restaurants snatching up air purifiers to meet the respective state regulations to open, these machines are having a moment. But it’s not just dining establishments that deserve to have crisp cool, and clean air; you can bring all these benefits to your own home. Proscenic’s A8 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best on the market and is currently $39 less. Just clip the coupon. This will only work for the white color, and this version is slightly smaller than its original version.

Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, you can monitor and control this purifier anywhere with ease through the ProscenicHome app. Schedule when it should run, set speeds, adjust the sleep mode, and more simply from your phone. This is a wonderful invention to help with dander and general canine aromas like I have in my house if you have pets. Combating dust and pollen helps keep any room more hospitable. I grew up with asthma, so I popped this in my bedroom for a few nights and immediately noticed the difference. It was like an invisible cloud had been lifted, and everything seemed lighter and airier. This purifier is CARB Certified, so it can pump through larger rooms or spaces with no problems and circulate that air over three times in one hour. This is state-of-the-art with the latest technology and has four stages of filtration. Multiple tests have been shown to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles due to the HDOF purifying tech. It was painless to set up and effortless to understand. Let this mighty machine run in “automatic mode” and monitor your living space in real-time. It will figure out when it needs to be running. All you have to do is check-in with the app. That takes a lot of guesswork out and makes it not only more efficient but helps you save on energy. You will see the difference and would absolutely recommend every home have an air purifier.

This will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Kaja Roll-on Highlighting Balm



Kaja Roll-On Highlighting Balm Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Sometimes TikTok gets it right and recommends a perfect product. Kaja’s Roll-on Highlighting Balm is one of those items, and Kaja as a whole is a great K-beauty brand. First off, it is beautifully packaged and really adorable. Like who wouldn’t want to put makeup on with a little roller brush? I mean, they do call it painting after all. This highlighting balm adds a little sparkle and glow to any look and is for all skin tones. There is a golden undertone, but it presents pearlescent. I’m a huge fan of highlighter on the end of the nose and the cupid’s bow. It can really elevate even a more natural face. This made-to-play packaging is just the Korean innovation they put into everything in their line. You won’t be disappointed by this.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#6: New Horizons Sling Bag (Switch)

New Horizons Sling Bag (Nintendo Switch) Graphic : Joe Tilleli

This Nintendo Switch case probably passes for an actually fashion accessory better than any other case on the market. It has a real designer look to it—so much so that you barely even notice the cold, sad eyes of Tom Nook staring back at you. The color scheme matches that of the Animal Crossing edition Nintendo Switch, but nothing is stopping you from carrying your launch day console around in this puppy.. err... tanuki.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#7: Rainbow ring light kit

Rainbow Ring Light Kit Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Do people still say vlog? I remember the first time I heard that word. I thought “please, no.” I assumed we had moved past it and then I saw this item, which is described as a “vlogging kit.” I guess the vlog days are not over. Regardless, here’s a good deal if you’re looking to up your vlog (I hate saying it) game. This kit is $75 (that’s $45 off) and it includes a 12" USB ring light that has four different colors, a lav mic, and a Bluetooth controller. Hook this sucker up to your phone and you’ll be ready for a vlog day afternoon.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#8: Naipo Shoulder Massager

Naipo Shiatsu Massager K3W4C37Y Graphic : The Inventory

There’s so much to be stressed out about nowadays, so why not decompress with a Naipo body massager? Only $30 (down from $50) when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code K3W4C37Y at checkout, you can take advantage of some heated, deep kneaded massaging for your neck, back, shoulders, feet, and legs.

The heat relaxes your muscles, while the actual massage nodes get all the knots out of your body so you can feel somewhat at ease again. Many, many people have gotten satisfaction out of this massager, as evidenced by a 4.4-star rating from 25,000+ reviews.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: Flexispot Standing Desks

Save Up to 33% on Flexispot Standing Desks Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been considering a standing desk at home but didn’t want to splash out a bunch of cash, now’s your chance: Amazon is running a Gold Box deal today on an array of standing desks and converters from Flexispot.

The Flexispot EC9 electric standing desk is down to just $204 right now. I’ve been using this model the past few months and it fits my needs well, with easy setup, sturdy construction, and smooth button-based height adjustments. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8 stars, too.

Just want the option to add standing-level height to an existing desk or table? Flexispot also has standing desk converters that sit atop a flat surface, starting at $119. The full Gold Box sale has multiple desk and converter options for varying needs, so be sure to browse!

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#10: Ultrasonic Whitening Toothbrush

Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.

The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute that effectively scrubs away the buildup of plaque and stains on the surface of your teeth. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.