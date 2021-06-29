The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 29, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s June 29, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Perfect your graphic design skills with the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite 2021 Course Bundle. Gear up for the winter months with the Martha Stewart Down Comforter. And pretend you own a private jet with the Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X).

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Aerogarden harvest 360



AeroGarden Harvest 360 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Walmart has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest 360 right now. For a low $74, you can get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow six times faster than in standard soil and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a six-pod seed kit and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out. It’s just over half-off right now.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#2: pop culture tees

Free Shipping on Pop Culture Tees Photo : Homage

Advertisement

You’ve probably seen Homage tees on the internet or Instagram. They’re a small business in Ohio dedicated to capturing the nostalgia and love of pop culture moments, both current and past. Because they’re rad, get free shipping on your next order. No code needed.

Their collections are vast and the references are deep in both nerdom and sportsdom. For the jocks out there, Homage covers legends from yesteryear and legends in the making across various leagues. I’m partial to their Nickelodeon designs as I grew up in the era of SNICK. I’m looking at your Midnight Society. These make great gifts for yourself or someone else who loves geeky tv and movies from the 90s. There’s plenty to pick from, so I’m sure your favorite is in this collection.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.



#3: Apple M1-powered MacBook air



Advertisement

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, and right now you can save a strong $100 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $899, and an even better $149 off the 512GB edition at $1,100. You’ll see the full savings for the latter at checkout.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#4: Mario Golf: Super rush

Advertisement

The latest spinoff of Mario and company dipping their toes into the sports world released this past Friday in the form of Mario Golf: Super Rush. The golf controls feel great and the game is a blast to play—especially with friends. There just isn’t a whole lot to do in it. The Adventure Mode feels very cobbled together or as if they had to cut a lot of ideas coming in at around five hours to complete. If you’re a solo player, once you complete that, you’ll find yourself wondering what to do next other than trying to beat your own scores on the measly six courses the game offers. Really all of this wouldn’t be that big of an issue if the game had not been set at the full retail price of $60.

This deal has come as an absolute shock. While yes, the game is not quite worth jumping into at it’s launch price, it is unheard of to see a game reduce its price in its first week—especially when that game is a first-party Nintendo game. It’s hard to tell if this deal will stick around for awhile. If this new Mario Golf title has piqued your interest, but you were unsure about buying at launch, Nintendo just teed up a sweet deal for you.

Advertisement

In addition, the Best Buy version comes with a free golf bag tag so go ahead and tag your bag with it.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#5: adobe creative cloud suite

Adobe Creative Cloud Suite 2021 Course Bundle Image : StackSocial

Advertisement

Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite is a powerful toolset for digital media work and creative expression, but its myriad apps and capabilities can be overwhelming for newcomers. If you’re keen on emerging from this pandemic with new skills, be it for a fresh career, personal project, or a bit of both, then check out this 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle at StackSocial.

Currently selling for $34, a 98% savings from the list price, this bundle includes more than 80 hours of learning content spread across 12 courses, with individual focuses on leading apps such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, covering the likes of photo and video editing, logo design, animation, and quite a bit more. If you’ve got the time to dig into it, you’re sure to learn a lot about Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite for just $34.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#6: Microsoft flight simulator

Advertisement

One of the best looking games to date, Microsoft Flight Simulator, is making its way to the Xbox Series X. Though, now it is time for the folks making it to give us what we want. Put a dang banshee in your plane sim, Microsoft. At E3 this year you showed us we’ll be getting the jets from Top Gun in the game, but that isn’t what we want. We want a covenant banshee. If the lack of a banshee doesn’t push you away, you can go ahead and pre-order the game for the Xbox Series X over at Amazon.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#7: Martha Stewart down comforter

Martha Stewart Down Comforter FOURTH Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Get one of Martha Stewart’s reversible down comforters for just $61 right now. They come in a variety of sizes and four different colors; all are 55% off. These are a quality way to refresh a room and give it a new life. They are made of lightweight, hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill so that you can use them all year long. They were created exclusively for Macy’s and are easy to take care of as they’re machine washable. Soft, comfortable, and a great value for an easy upgrade.

These will ship free, and the deal runs until July 5.

G/O Media may get a commission Martha Stewart Down Comforter Buy for $61 at Macy's Use the promo code FOURTH

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#8: Minecraft uno

Minecraft UNO Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

It’s UNO baby! But now it’s got pictures of blocky pigs and chickens and snow golems on it and stuff. Evoke fear in your friends’ and family’s hearts when you play the unique Creeper wildcard which forces them to add 3 cards to their hand. Diabolical. Amazon has the Minecraft UNO deck for only 6 bucks so go ahead, light some torches on the walls, and play one of the most popular party games out there in Minecraft form.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#9: 107 Beauty Sale



15% off Sitewide Honey107 Photo : 107 Beauty

Advertisement

I’ve been using a few of 107's products for a while and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is discounted for the rest of the month. Take 15% off anything on the site to celebrate the start of summer with glowing skin. Just used the code Honey107.

My favorite product from them is the Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner. Don’t be alarmed if you have a complexion a bit on the oily side. My t-zone can be a mess; this never made it worse, even with its hydration-focused formulation. Hyaluronic acid does wonders and is the main ingredient in many top skincare items on the market, so same here. After each use, my skin felt revitalized, refreshed, and ready for my moisturizer. It never disrupted anything for me and quickly became my number one toner. It’s absolutely lightweight and keeps my skin in top form for the majority of my day. It’s made from seven-year aged vinegar and Japanese camellia leaf extract, so it soothes your face even on your worst days or during a breakout. It was formulated to be used as often as you need and not upset your skin’s natural pH balance.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner 107 Beauty Use the promo code 107Honey

Free shipping on all orders over $40.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: NeoGeo Mini Pro Player

Advertisement

Are you still struggling to find a next-gen console? Here’s something better than a PS5 that scalpers aren’t buying up: the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player. This tiny little machine plays classics like Metal Slug and King of Fighters. What more do you want? It comes with a 3.5" screen, two controllers, and an arcade pad setup. It’s a precious, mini-cabinet brimming with nostalgia. You can currently grab it at Amazon for $80, so forget that PS5. It’s Metal Slug time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

