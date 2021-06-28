The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 28, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Monday's Best Deals



It’s June 28, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Perfect your sleep routine with the SensorPEDIC Fresh & Clean Pillows. Replace your old browning knives with the Cuisinart Ceramic-Coated Color Knife Set (6 pc). And get the earbuds of your dreams by cashing in on the Edifier HECATE GM5 Earbuds.

#1: Aliens Fireteam Elite



Alien Isolation was one of my favorite games within the very specific genre, “Big scary thing hunts me and I can’t do anything about it.” And just as went we went from the film Alien to the sequel Aliens, the new game Aliens Fireteam Elite is turning the dial down on horror and instead pumping up the action. Take on hordes of aliens in a three person co-op action shooter. Pre-orders are available now at Best Buy.

#2: Colorful Cuisinart Knife Set

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that and a little more. These colorful knives bring some whimsy to your cooking. They are a perfect upgrade to a dull kitchen and only $13 - a savings of $37 off the list price.

The handles are sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. Steel is sophisticated, but all this pop of color makes preparing your next meal a little quirky. I’m sure these will blend in with any kitchen or whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef’s knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, a santoku knife, a utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards, and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for. Precision and safety get a ridiculous makeover.

#3: Apple iPhone 12 Charger



Apple MagSafe Charger Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s Lightning cable did wonders for those of us who struggle to get our USB cables plugged in the right way, but it’s still a pain to get just right in the dark sometimes. The company’s newly reborn MagSafe Charger, however, magnetically slaps a charger (or a slew of other accessories) to the back of your iPhone 12 without hogging up your Lightning port.

At $39, it’s a hefty ask for charging functionality, but it’s a cool party trick, and it does add a bit of convenience to your nightly charging routine. If $6 off will entice you, though, it’s down to $33 on Amazon right now. It’s still not the cheapest or best charger you can get, and you have better wired options... but if a cable-free lifestyle is in your sights, this might be worth a shot.

#4: Edifier HECATE GM5 Gaming Earbuds

Edifier HECATE GM5 Earbuds PSRH6GN2 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Joe Tilleli

These earphones are an excellent bang for your buck. They has a low-latency mode for mobile gaming and hold 8 hours of battery on a single charge (with the case holding up to 32 hours). If your gaming sessions are longer that that span, please consider taking a short break. But seriously, pairing these earphones with the Razer Kishi handheld controller for phones is an excellent way to play Halo without hogging the TV from your roommates, kids, partner, etc. Another thing about them I found particularly nice that I’m not sure how many others will relate to. I have big ears. Like big Dumbo ears. I’ve always struggled with earphones staying put, so I like to get those little gel attachments to keep them in place. These HECATE earbuds have a nearly identical form factor to the Apple AirPods. This means that any of the third party gels created for AirPods will fit on these far less expensive earphones as well. The Edifier HECATE GM5 gaming Bluetooth earbuds are on sale at Amazon—simply clip the coupon and use the code PSRH6GN2 to get them for $42.

#5: Lego Masters Classic Bundle Set



LEGO Masters Creative Value Set Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Fox’s LEGO Masters show, currently in its second season, is a delightful showcase of toy-based ingenuity and engineering. Now, LEGO is looking to help onboard the next generation of masters with this discounted bundle at Walmart. It includes four LEGO Creative sets in a single package spanning 613 pieces and a bonus storage bag, all for $25. A comparably-sized LEGO Creative set usually goes for $40, so this is a sweet starter kit for builders of any age.

#6: Intel Core i7 Chip

Intel Core i7 (Avengers Special Edition) 63SMACL224 Graphic : Joe Tilleli

The Avengers Edition of the Intel Core i7-10700KA Processor is currently $80 off at Newegg with the promo code 63SMACL224. Important to note it does not include the game, so it begs the question, what makes this Avengers Edition? The description suggests it is just the box. I supposed you can use part of the $80 you save to buy the game Marvel’s Avengers, or instead you can put that money toward a good game. The choice is up to you. Whatever it takes.

#7: SensorPEDIC Pillows

SensorPEDIC Fresh & Clean Pillows Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Macy’s huge summer sale has two of their best-selling pillows for only $14. SensorPEDIC’s Fresh & Clean Pillows are top quality, just as you would expect from such a highly recommended company. SensorPEDIC has become one of the standards for great bedding, ensuring a wonderful night’s sleep. Each pillow is made from hypoallergenic fiberfill that provides support for all kinds of sleepers. Even being as plush as they are, they still keep the head and neck comfy throughout the night. They’re each is a luxurious 200 thread count and are antimicrobial treated. If you happen to have an accident, just toss them in the washer, and the insides can still be situated back to the way they were after cleaned. One thing is for sure you won’t lose sleep over the price.

Free shipping on all orders over $25. This deal runs until July 5.

#8: Society6 Posters

40% off Posters Image : Society6

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. Give your walls a visual boost and brighten up your living space. Take 40% off any print in the entire store today only. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan, her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces, so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in, this is the artist for you.

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is only running for the rest of the day.

#9: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker



Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22 at Amazon—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

#10: Monster Hunters Rise

Monster Hunter Rise Image : Capcom

It’s been a few good years for Monster Hunter. While it had always been a bit of a niche franchise, the tides started changing with Monster Hunter World. Then that changed further with the Monster Hunter movie, which everyone saw and loved. Very popular and cool. Okay scratch that part. But the series’ growth has gone up a level due to Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment. This version makes the series just a touch more welcoming to newcomers (it’s still Monster Hunter) by streamlining some traversal mechanics. If you’ve never jumped in but have always fantasized about slaying big beasts, you can currently grab it at Amazon for $50. Once you have played, make sure to check out the beloved video game movie Monster Hunter.

