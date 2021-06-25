The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 25, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s June 25, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Make the best breakfast of all time with the Bella Mini Waffle Maker. Get your action movie fix with the Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection (Blu-ray). Say goodbye to your ancient desktop, and upgrade to the Apple 24” iMac (2021).

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Fast & Furious 8 Blu-Ray





Fast & Furious 9 (or F9) is out today in theaters, and yes, they’re making a couple more of ‘em down the line too. Along the way, the series has evolved from a fairly grounded look at street racing to a wildly over-the-top action extravaganza, and fans seem to love it all the more.

Today only, Amazon is offering the eight-film Blu-ray collection for just $29, giving you an easy way to catch up on the previous core entries and/or rewatch ‘em all before seeing the new one. It also comes with digital copies for all of the films. Add the missing Hobbs & Shaw spinoff for $9 on Blu-ray/DVD/Digital, if you please.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: Apple iMac m1



Apple 24” iMac (2021) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

After starting with last fall’s MacBooks and Mac Mini, Apple’s wickedly powerful new M1 processor is making a bolder desktop showing with the brand new 24” iMac, which starts shipping later this month. It’s a shockingly thin all-in-one, packing the brains of this beast within the same 11.5mm unit as the 4.5K-resolution display.



Amazon is currently taking $49 off the list price for a pair of configurations: the entry-level model with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD within is $1,250. Meanwhile, the upgraded version that bumps up to an 8-core GPU and adds Gigabit Ethernet and a pair of additional USB 3 ports is $1,450 at the same discount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.

#3: JBL Tune 225 TWS Earbuds



JBL Tune 225 TWS Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands, and their Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now.

This is an exclusive deal to MorningSave, so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds, you get the deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp, clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are some of the company’s most popular items.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: soap & Glory BOgo

BOGO 40% Soap & Glory Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

While visiting the UK in 2007, I ran into Boots (an awesome drug store chain) because I was looking for lotion. The flat I was staying in made my skin so dry, but lucky for me, I discovered The Righteous Butter from Soap & Glory, and we’ve been together since. Right now, buy one and take 40% off the next product.

Another old favorite that we can all use right now is Hand Food ($8). If you’re compulsively washing your hands and noticing they’re going through the wringer, treat them to some silky soft relief. It’s non-greasy and is made with shea butter, macadamia oil, and marshmallow. It’s slightly scented but in no way overwhelming. I usually have a travel size of this in my bag.

Advertisement

Exfoliating is important to achieving soft skin. Cleaning away dead skin, dirt, and grim is the way to get there. I use Scrub Of Your Life ($12) when I want something a little more heavy-duty. This is usually when I plan on using a tattoo balm, and the only way to make those pieces sing is by scrubbing them first. This buffs each tattoo but also scrubs dry skin and deep cleans my pores when needed. It has the classic “pink fragrance,” again not too much but just a hit of floral and fruit. This will leave your skin in the perfect spot for ultimate moisturizing.

Advertisement

Say hello to one of my favorite products. My face has never been so soft in my life. The Glow Your Mind Nourishing Cleansing Balm ($14) far exceeded my expectations. It’s velvety and gentle but still finds a way to get rid of makeup remnants. Whatever Soap & Glory is doing with this product, keep doing it. I actually get excited to use this every day. They call it a balm-to-milk formula that’s got vitamin C and 4 loving oils: marula, avocado, apricot, and jojoba. This one is virtually scentless but total perfection.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#5: Bella Mini waffle maker





Bella Mini Waffle Maker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ll never stop making Leslie Knope jokes because who loves waffles more than her? Actually...maybe Eleven from Stranger Things. We know that new episodes are due sometime this fall so here’s the best way to prep. Do Hawkins proud and start perfecting those waffles with this Bella Mini Maker, and it’s only $10 at Best Buy today.

Get crisp yet fluffy waffles every time with this easy to use your new Bella Maker. The automatic beeper guarantees pristine golden brown goodness each use so no worries you’ll burn them. You can adjust the timer given your level of fluff to crunch, it’s a personal choice. And the nonstick coating means it’s easy to clean too. They actually suggest making dessert waffles which firmly places us back in the Leslie category. Enjoy waffles anytime any way with this no-fuss maker. Wait...what is it with Indiana and waffles?

Advertisement

This item has two-day shipping for $9 and just pick from blue, red, or black.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Advertisement

People have very strong and mixed reactions about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so let’s not get into that. What we can all hopefully agree on is that Poe’s orange-clad X-Wing from the film was pretty sick, and if you want to build the ship out of LEGO bricks and save a little cash in the process, now’s your chance.

Right now, Amazon is taking $18 off the list price of the Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter kit, which spans 761 pieces and includes minifigures for Poe, Jannah, R2-D2, and a single Knight of Ren. The ship itself has adjustable wings, spring-loaded blasters, and retractable landing gear, so it’s functional too. Maybe you can use it to create your own version of the film!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#7: Razer Raptor 27" Monitor



Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

Razer has taken over gaming accessories in the last couple of years. In 2019 they introduced their first monitor and today you can get it for the reduced price of $550. The Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor is 1440p, has a refresh rate of 144Hz, and supports HDR. And as you would expect from Razer, the thing comes loaded with LEDs in its base. Read more on the monitor here and then head over to Amazon to pick one up yourself before it’s gone. If you missed out on upgrading to a new monitor this Prime Day, it isn’t too late to save some money on your new display.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#8: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom battle



Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Screenshot : Ubisoft

Advertisement

If you like XCOM, and you like Mario, the best thing you’ll buy today is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I’ve been playing pretty much nonstop for the last week. A sequel was announced at this year’s E3 so make sure to play the first title before you gear up for the next one in 2022. It’s just $20 on Amazon right now, so buy it today, and spend some of your savings on the Donkey Kong DLC.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Shep McAllister.

#9: Insignia Air Fryer



Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Air fryers are the latest kitchen gadget sensation, as they’re able to crisp up food—including meats and veggies—in a healthier way than traditional frying. But if you’re not keen on splashing out a big chunk of cash on another cooking appliance that you may or may not use that often, here’s a great deal on one that won’t break the bank.

Right now, Best Buy is slashing $90 off the price of the sizable Insignia 10-quart digital air fryer, making the price a mere $60. And unlike some air fryers, you get a clear window into the cook, letting you pull out your food at the exact right moment… or just marvel at the process.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#10: 20% off Sitewide Hot Topic

20% off Sitewide Image : Hot Topic

Advertisement

With lots of franchises putting out new content over the next few weeks and months, the one you love is sure to be included. For the rest of the day, find your niche in this huge sitewide sale at Hot Topic. Save 20% on your next order.

Marvel’s newest organization, Time Variance Authority. I love this very official-looking crest cotton tee. In a classic heather grey, you have to be comfortable when chasing baddies across universes.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a year old and has had some amazing collaborations in that time. But the best combo will be you and this sweet, adorable mini backpack. Let everyone know you’re a proud island representative, and they should come to visit. All your favorite characters are wonderfully displayed in a grid pattern, and it even comes with a pull charm of the classic leaf symbol.

Advertisement

If you’re having Grogu withdrawals, you aren’t alone. We all miss his adorable little green face. Fear not! Now you can take him anywhere with this sturdy Stainless Steel Travel Mug. Fill it with your favorite beverage and keep it cold or warm all day. Complete with a push-in lid and flip-top opening, you’ll never be without liquids on any adventure.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $60.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.