The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 24, 2021

It’s June 24, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on an affordable smartphone with the Moto G Play (2021). Challenge your brain with Rick and Morty Rubik’s Cube. And treat your skin to some much needed hydration with the Hempz Lotion BOGO.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: X-Men V. Street fighter arcade cabinet



X-Men Vs. Street Fighter Arcade1Up Cabinet

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own arcade cabinet? C’mon, admit it. Just a little right? How cool would it be to have your own personal arcade at home? While these can usually be pretty pricey, Walmart currently has a solid deal on Arcade1Up’s X-Men Vs. Street Fighter machine. You can grab a genuine cabinet that plays the game for $399, down from $499. And that’s not all! This cabinet also plays X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. It’s certainly a statement piece, that’s for sure.



#2: Rick and Morty Rubik’s Cube



Rick and Morty Rubik's Cube

In the long list of ever expanding Rick and Morty licensed merch, we now have a cool Rubik’s Cube to play with for only $15. Featuring the faces of some of your favorite Rick and Morty characters, Rick, Morty, Pickle Rick, Squanchy, Birdperson, and Mr. Meeseeks. How can both Rick and Pickle Rick be on this? They’re one character. This is an important question that I’m sure the writers of the show won’t mind me tagging them all on Twitter to ask about. They’d probably really appreciate me pointing out this logical oversight that breaks the show.



#3: jachs ny summer starter bundle



Eero 6 Mesh Router System (3-Pack)

Spotty Wi-Fi isn’t just a bummer; it can seriously inhibit your ability to get work or a good DnD session going. There’s a few ways you can solve this: move your rig closer to your router (not fun!), buy a beefier router, or invest in a mesh system. Mesh systems work better for larger households, though, and it might save you a headache or two down the road. That said, they’re pricey, so it’s worth waiting for a good deal if you can help it.

Right now, Amazon is offering the Eero 6 mesh router 3-pack - which includes a core router and two extender nodes - for just $195, which is 30% off the list price. If this seems like a good fit for your space, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on the popular Eero 6 line to date.



#4: Killer queen black

Killer Queen Black + Joy-Con Skins

Looking for some more good multiplayer games on your Switch? The physical version of Killer Queen Black is $12 on Amazon and it comes with a fancy skin for your Joy-Cons and grip. Play with up to 4 friends on the couch or 8 online in this fast pace, retro-style battle game.



#5: Lego Architecture



LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty

LEGO builds can help keep the boredom (or madness) away when you’re stuck inside, and if you’re on the hunt for a big set right now, here’s a great option: the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is marked down $24 right now to $96. Also, the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is nearly $31 off the list price at just over $99.





#6: Stoggles Eyewear

Original Frames

What is a Stoggle, you ask? Think of it this way: If “style” and “goggles” had a baby, there is only one acceptable name for that newborn child. And now that eye protection is mandatory for health care workers, there is a market for more fashionable accessories that get the job done right. Among the more successful attempts at this is Stoggles.

Named one of the “100 best innovations of 2020” by Popular Mechanics, Stoggles is trying to position itself as “the Warby Parker of safety eyewear” (their words, not mine), making safety goggles that are lighter and more compact than the unwieldy protective gear of yesteryear. And with over 250,000 Stoggles sold so far, it’s proven successful as the largest eyewear crowdfunding campaign ever, having raked in $3 million from backers.

You can purchase Stoggles directly from the Stoggles website starting at $39 in both original and mini sizes. As for the shape of the frames, you can choose between square and round for no extra cost. Stoggles come in a variety of colors from sky blue to mint green to clear. Light responsive lenses can be tacked on for an extra $15.





#7: digital juice extractor



Crux Digital Juice Extractor

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Crux Digital Juice Extractor is 59% off and here to make you healthier and happier.

This five-speed juicer can handle both soft and hard fruits/vegetables. The wide openly allows for an array of healthy treats to be tossed in even long leafy greens. There is an easy-to-read digital LCD panel, so no fear of getting stumped. The sturdy stainless steel mesh on the inside is strong enough to strain any ingredients producing up to one liter of liquid in one go. You can’t get much fresher than serving your juice right from the BPA-free jug that accompanies your juicer. You’ll also get a cleaning brush that’s tough to scrub out even the tiniest of particles. There’s a pulp collector for larger pieces, and it’s simple to dump out that section. Those parts come off this juice without struggle and can even be put in the dishwasher.

This will ship for free.



#8: Hempz Lotion



Hempz Lotion BOGO

I don’t know who needs to hear this but, you should moisturize and moisturize often. I really don’t want to hear arguments otherwise—using lotion every day should be a part of your overall grooming routine, and no I won’t elaborate. Luckily, Ulta agrees with me and is offering a cool BOGO sale for Hempz lotion. If you buy one, you get the other 50% off. Grab a bottle or two before they’re gone. This deal will run until June 26.





#9: Motorola’s G Series



Motorola’s budget phones are some of the best around, and right now the company is offering a few of its brand new 2021 releases at a discount at Amazon—all unlocked models that you can use with any US carrier.



The Moto G Play is the cheapest of the bunch, offering a 3-day battery and 720p 6.5” screen for just $150, a $20 savings off the list price. The Moto G Power offers faster performance and a slightly larger screen for $200, or $50 off.

If you want a stylus for productivity needs, the Moto G Stylus gives you both a pop-out stylus and a larger, crisper 1080p screen, but the battery isn’t quite as robust. That model sells for $280, or $20 off the list price. Higher up the price scale, the Motorola One 5G Ace pairs mid-range power with 5G connectivity for $350, or $50 off the list price.



#10: razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard

When I built my PC, I was starting from scratch pretty much. To make the investment easier on myself, I had just used some old monitor, keyboard, and mouse for a bit to spread out some of the costs before upgrading. If you’re like me and are ready for an upgrade, consider the Razer Ornata V2 which is on sale at Amazon for $74. The high-performance mecha-membrane switches provide tactile feedback of a mechanical keyboard, but are soft and cushioned. Also, you get full RGB lighting if that’s your sort of thing. If you’re on a bit more of a budget, you may also want to consider instead the V1 model currently available for $57.

