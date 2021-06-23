The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 23, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s June 23, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Escape to another city from the comfort of your home with LEGO Architecture Tokyo. Perfect your summer wardrobe with JACHS NY’s Summer Starter Bundle. And live a hand’s free life with an Adjustable Tablet Stand.

#1: Lego Architecture



All LEGO sets can be fantastic projects for all ages, but the LEGO Architecture sets hold special appeal for some adults, letting you build real-life sights and favorite destinations and end up with a classy-looking result to place on your shelf or desk.

We don’t consistently see discounts on these sets, but right now Amazon has a bunch of them at 20% each off the list price. That means the 740-piece Dubai skyline set is $48, the 547-piece Tokyo skyline is also $48, and the 565-piece San Francisco skyline set is just $40. You’ll find a few others below, too.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: Apple M1 Mac Mini



If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple’s recently refreshed Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the base 256GB model is $99 off the list price, marked down to $600 with the full savings reflected at checkout. You’ll save even more on the higher-capacity 512GB model, which is $119 off with full savings shown at checkout, landing at $780.

This deal was originally posted by Jordan McMahon.

#3: jachs ny summer starter bundle



Summer Starter Bundle Image : JACHS NY

After escaping the lawless streets of the early days of pandemic, it’s only natural that we celebrate by introducing a new brand of chaos, complete with loud music, intoxicating ragers, and most importantly, a whole new summer wardrobe.

That’s why JACHS NY, a long-time Kinja Deals fave, is offering an unbeatable bundle discount, for a limited time only. When you purchase any pair of its signature shorts—stretch chino, pull-on dock, or otherwise—you can also snag a shirt for $39 total. The shirts themselves come in tee, henley, and polo styles and in a variety of colors. Just enter the promo code 2STR at checkout and start saving before the sale ends.

Be the envy of all your friends this summer (or send them the link to this post so they, too, can experience the kind of deep savings on high-quality, boutique clothing you can only find at JACHS NY). Why not skip the line at the big box chain fast-fashion retail stores and see what the independent company’s bespoke fabrics and modern, yet somehow vintage designs are all about. With prices like this, you really can’t go wrong.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#4: JBL’s Tune 225 Tws Earbuds

JBL Tune 225 TWS Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands, and their Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now.

This is an exclusive deal to Meh, so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds, you get the deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp, clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are some of the company’s most popular items.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: adjustable tablet stand



Adjustable Tablet Stand Graphic : Joe Tilleli

I tried remote streaming from my xbox with my phone the other day, and honestly, it ran pretty great. Maybe noticed a bit of lag here and there, but was impressed nonetheless. Now to do what I always do and spend a bunch of money on accessories for this new thing I tried once. Go ahead and grab this adjustable tablet stand for only $22 so you can play games on your iPad comfortably from bed.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#6: 8bitdo retro receiver

8BitDo Retro Receiver Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Back when TVs were way smaller in the late 80's and early 90's, us gamers were expected to sit very close to them to see what’s going on. The NES controller has a wire length of barely over 30 inches. I think every memory I have of playing my NES or Super Nintendo involves me planting my butt on the carpet in the den a mere two feet from the TV. Decades later, I play my Xbox on a 60" TV while I sit in a computer chair I’ve rolled over into my living room also two feet away. But sometimes I do like to sit on the couch while I play and that’s the beauty of a wireless controller.

Honestly, what the hell am I talking about. You all know what a wireless controller is and what value it provides. Anyway, 8BitDo makes a wireless receiver for the NES. It plugs right into the controller slot and can not only connect with any of 8BitDo’s controllers, but you can also use a PS3, PS4, Wiimote, or Wii U Pro controller. Get some much needed versatility and let yourself heal from eye strain for only $21.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#7: Sandisk Ultra 256 gb mircosdxc card



SanDisk Ultra 256GB UHS-1 MicroSDXC Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Need mobile storage? Right now, Newegg has SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra microSD card for $28. It features class 10, UHS-1 speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second, which is fast enough for most gaming, work, and photography needs. It should also work just fine for 4K video recording, but your mileage may vary.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#8: Disney swimwear section



25% off Swimwear Section Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying gatherings are all good for the vaccinated, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 25% off swimwear and accessories, and no code is needed.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The R2-D2 Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name. It’s a great summer accessory for someone out of the world.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with these cute swim shoes. Featuring Spidey’s logo, these fit comfy on your little superhero’s feet and will protect them even on the hottest of sands. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation or beach trip.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Daisy Duck Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of this darling duck.

You can also grab free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: aliens fireteam elite



Alien Isolation was one of my favorite games within the very specific genre, “Big scary thing hunts me and I can’t do anything about it.” And just as went we went from the film Alien to the sequel Aliens, the new game Aliens Fireteam Elite is turning the dial down on horror and instead pumping up the action. Take on hordes of aliens in a three-person co-op action shooter. Pre-orders are available now at Best Buy.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#10: Takeya insulated water bottle

A good durable water bottle that’s easy to clean and safe to drink from is what everyone strives for. Takeya Actives bottles are just that. These insulated bottles keep your beverages hot for up to twelve hours on a chilly mountain trail and cold up twenty-four hours in the dead of summer at the beach. Amazon currently has a variety of them on sale.

There are a lot of styles of Takeya Actives discounted, which you can see on the page for this particular product. But this rosy blush one is a steal for $22 because of its 32 oz. size and because it includes the straw.

Several other colors and sizes are available to fit your vibe. All of these Takeya bottles are BPA-free and come from a company with over 55 years of Japanese design and ingenuity.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.