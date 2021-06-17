The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 17, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s June 17, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Optimize your wifi with the NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Router. Celebrate your inner nerd with the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set. Get your cutest outfit together with the K-Swiss Women’s Court Casper Sneakers.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: bObisweep Pet Robovac



bObsweep PetHair Robot Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The bObi Pet Robot Vacuum is currently 77% off. This is a great deal if you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up fur, and even though we are at home more, it’s a chore no one wants to do. This Pet Vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and is easy to program.

Like most robot vacuums, it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur-filled room. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dander-covered floors and save $650 off its usual price too. They come in Scarlet, Silver (pictured above), and Peach as color options.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Sea of Thieves



Sea of Thieves (PC/Xbox One) TendiemanIsHere Image : WorldTrader

If you still are not subscribed to Game Pass for some reason, you should still make time for this pirate game. It’s only gotten better since it’s initial release and you can pretend to be a pirate with your friends. What more could you want?

This deal was originally posted by Joe Tilleli.

#3: MaxKare Massage Gun



MaxKare Massage Gun 5YJHSDST Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re sore from working hard, working out, or just like… life… massage guns have recently become a popular option for relieving muscle pain wherever you are. MaxKare’s massage gun has a sterling 4.7-star rating from 5,300+ Amazon customer reviews, and delivers up to 3300rpm of percussive relief to your muscles.

It comes with six different head attachments for targeting different types of muscles, as well as a carrying bag for everything. Save half off the $100 list price when you clip the coupon on the page and then use promo code 5YJHSDST at checkout.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Animal Crossing Original SOundtrack

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Original Soundtrack Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the coziest games I’ve ever played. A big reason for that is its soundtrack which is set to change hourly. Each hour of the day has it’s own arrangement as well as several others version for each weather condition. Go ahead and play that sweet, sunny 9 am music to give you the motivation you need at work in the morning. This soundtrack collection also included the intro theme and background music for each facility. You can pre-order now on Amazon for $57.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#5: Beats Studio Buds Pre-order



Pre-Order: Beats Studio Buds FATHERSDAY Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Just announced this week, the upcoming Beats Studio Buds are the audio brand’s latest take on AirPods-like true wireless earbuds, but they have more perks than you’d expect for the price. They office active noise canceling and water resistance, with up to 8 hours of battery life per charge and two additional charges in the case.

They’re shipping next week, but Verizon is currently knocking 10% off the list price—making them $135—when you use promo code FATHERSDAY at checkout. They don’t have to be for dad, of course; the code brings savings to all.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: netgear nighthawk ac1750

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Router Graphic : Joe Tilleli

If you haven’t upgrade your router in a while, now might be the time. I can personally vouch for this router as it’s the one I’ve been using as of a few months ago. It has an app-based management which has made it very easy to set up, run speed tests, etc. The router has 4 Ethernet ports and supports up to 25 devices. You can get it right now for only 60% of what I paid for it and I’m not bitter about that at all. Nope.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#7: D&D Starter Set



Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set Graphic : Joe Tilleli

“Roll for Initiative.” See, that’s Dungeons & Dragons terminology. A phrase you’ll be either saying or hearing a lot once you pick up the starter set of this iconic tabletop RPG. The starter set is one of the best ways to learn how to play D&D if you and your friends are completely new to the hobby. Included are the basic rulebook, six dice, five premade character sheets, one blank character sheet (which you can copy if you’d like to create your own characters), and one adventure book. The Lost Mines of Phandelver, which is the prewritten campaign here, will take your characters from level 1 to level 5 and is honestly one of the best published adventures from Wizards of the Coast. You can pick up this starter set for only $14 which is good because once you fall in love with D&D, you’re going to be spending a significant portion of your savings on your new dice addiction.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#8: Cuisinart 12-cup coffee Maker



Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe? Do you love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well, this Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 85% on this right now.

If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. This sleek and classy-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. It comes in this steely grey color that will blend right in with anything on your countertop. Each is fully automatic with 24-hour programmability and simple to do so with the touchscreen. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. The strength control feature means you can have your java as bold as you want or without a superkick. This also has an adjustable warming feature, so you can choose how hot you want your morning brew to be. The removable parts are dishwasher safe making cleaning simple.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: VPN Unlimited + PS Plus



VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $50. That’s a $258 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi. Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: K-Swiss Women’s Sneakers

K-Swiss Women’s Court Casper Sneakers Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nothing is classier or chicer than white sneakers. They look so sharp and elevate any outfit. The only downside is that they are so hard to keep clean. But hey, if you don’t spend too much on a good pair, you can’t get too mad. Take 20% off these slick K-Swiss Court Casper Sneakers and build your summer wardrobe around them. This deal will run until June 19.

K-Swiss is definitely a brand that knows what they’re doing with style and comfort. Sophisticated yet casual. The Court Capsers are made for every day and blend with any ensemble. Made from smooth leather and a breathable lining, your feet will be just as cozy as fancy. They are padded on the inside for a relaxed fit for all-day wear. These sneakers are lightweight to ensure a pleasant experience no matter what you do in them. And if you happen to get them dirty, just wipe them down.

These will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.