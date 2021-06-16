The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 16, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s June 16, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your phone with the OnePlus 8T. Zone out with Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds. And get rid of your fur baby’s hair all over your home with the ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Game & Watch Zelda Preorder



Nintendo has been exploring alternative pieces of hardware to celebrate (and resell us) games throughout their long history. Following the NES and SNES Classics, they released a handheld Super Mario Bros. themed Game & Watch. As a follow up, yesterday we saw Nintendo announce a new The Legend of Zelda themed Game & Watch to add to your collection. Three full games are packed onto it including the original The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening. Play through these classic adventures as well as an updated Game & Watch original, Vermin now starring Link himself. Also as the name implies, it’s got a dang clock on it. Can’t be a Game & Watch without one of those.

The Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is available for pre-order now and releases November, 12th 2021.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#2: oneplus 8t



OnePlus 8T Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a premium-quality smartphone right about now and don’t have allegiance to Apple, then you might want to check out this deal from OnePlus. The increasingly popular brand has grown from selling “budget flagships” to offering models that are so close to matching top-end Androids from Samsung and the like.

Right now, Amazon is offering $199 off the list price of last fall’s OnePlus 8T, a sleek 5G smartphone with a banging 6.55” screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the powerful Snapdragon 865 processor within, a meaty 256GB internal storage cache, incredible 65W charging speeds, and a long-lasting battery. It’s marked down to $550 in Aquamarine Green or Lunar Silver. It’s an unlocked model, although note that it only supports 5G (sub-6GHz) connectivity on T-Mobile and Verizon.

Speaking from personal experience, the OnePlus 8T is a heck of a phone with one major exception: the cameras aren’t as consistent in low-light and off-peak conditions as a Samsung or Google. But if you’re less fussed about pristine lower-light shots, you can save a fair bit of cash on a sharp phone right now.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.



#3: champion cotton tees



Champion Cotton Tees Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Tees the season. As temperatures rise, a cool cotton tee can make all the difference in summer. We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 25% off, you can grab a few for a great price. This sale will run until June 20.

The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better. This classic crew neck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have shoulder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you wear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Beats flex headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Andrew Hayward

True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but if you don’t want to spend big bucks on brand name earbuds (like Apple’s AirPods) or just prefer a different approach, then perhaps the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds will be more your speed.

They’re connected together by a cord and the buds snap together magnetically when not in use, but they pair wirelessly to your phone and other devices via Bluetooth and last for up to 12 hours per charge. Just launched last fall, you can save 22% off the list price at Amazon right now where they’re $39.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#5: vessell water bottles



Vessel Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles (2-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The perfect weather for hiking and all outdoorsy things is here. Getting a great water bottle to keep your beverages cool on the trail is essential. Grabbing two bottles for the price of one is even better. Today only at SideDeal, snag this tasty deal on Vessel’s Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles for just $14.

These insulated bottles are twenty-two ounces, can handle hot and chilly liquids, and keep them that way for hours. If you’re camping, expect your cold water to be cool for a full day, and at night keep your tea/coffee toasty for up to twelve hours. Each bottle has double-walled vacuum insulation to help with those desired temperatures. They are BPA-free and constructed from food-grade safe stainless steel. That stainless steel means condensation is all but eliminated from the outside of the bottle, meaning it won’t be slippery to grab while working out. These are available in these color combos: pink/grey, teal/white, and black/white.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Dyson outsize total clean

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you like the idea of a Dyson cordless stick-like vacuum but don’t think it’ll be robust enough to handle your cleaning needs, then the Dyson Outsize Total Clean might be the model you crave. It packs more power than the standard V11, has a larger cleaning head, and also holds 150% more dust and dirt while you’re sucking away.

It also comes with two interchangeable battery packs promising total use time of up to 120 minutes, so you’re never left waiting to finish a clean-up. For larger homes, messier spaces, or business usage, it might be a savvier option than one of the smaller, standard Dyson cordless models. Right now, you can save $150 off from Best Buy at a price of $700.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: CHomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover



ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Pet owners, you haven’t lived until you’ve used a ChomChom. It has transformed my life and the two dogs I cohabitate with. Both are very sheddy old puppers. While I love having them on the sofa and pretty much everywhere, I’m not a fan of being cover in fur after. The ChomChom has been such a blessing. No more sticky tape or adhesive paper to solve this hairy nightmare. Just roll this back and forth on the desired area and watch the fluff disappear. The waste compartment can hold quite a large amount of pet hair and doesn’t need to be emptied too often. But when you need to it’s easy to do so. The best part is no batteries or power is needed to get going; use it anywhere anytime. This works for cat fur, too, and even picks up dust and any other unwanted bits. You will never need another roller or fur picker-upper after you experience the ChomChom.

One-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#8: breath of the wild 2 preorder



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

I was very late to the train for Breath of the Wild. I didn’t get a Nintendo Switch until about a year after launch and had picked up Mario Odyssey first. From there on, there was always a new game to pick up an play. I finally bought this critically acclaimed and beloved Zelda adventure a year ago, but still didn’t even start playing until April of this year. It didn’t click for me right away. The destructible weapons were a turnoff—at least in the beginning. Then as I explored this expansive world, I started to understand why this was the only thing anyone talked about for months following the launch of the Switch.

Everything in the world interacts and I kept finding myself in new situations that surprised me. And even when things didn’t go well for me, I couldn’t help but smile and laugh at my own failures. I’m still working my way through this wonderful game, but you better believe I won’t be missing out next time on what may very well be the defining game of this console generation.

Nintendo showed off gameplay of the Breath of the Wild sequel during their 2021 E3 Direct and it looks absolutely stunning. I cannot wait to get lost throughout the skies of Hyrule.

The game doesn’t have a locked-in release date but is set to be available in 2022.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#9: Sandisk 500GB portable ssd



SanDisk 500GB Portable USB-C Drive Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 500GB Portable USB-C drive is down to $85 today at Amazon, a savings of $65 off the list price.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#10: Roku express 4k+

Roku Express 4K+ Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If your smart TV isn’t quite smart enough for your liking or you’re a Roku fan who needs something newer, then you might want to jump on this bargain. Right now, Amazon is offering 25% off the current Roku Express 4K+ streaming device, which connects to your TV to let you access all sorts of streaming video services. It comes with a remote, plus the compact box—which support’s Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit—can even attach to the bottom of your TV if you please. Grab it for $30 today.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

