The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 15, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s June 15, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Snag Batman: Under the Red Hood (Blu-ray). Kick back with the Naipo Mini Massage Gun. And keep your files safe with the 2TB WD External Hard Drive.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Batman: Under the Red Hood



Batman: Under the Red Hood (Blu-ray) Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Batman, the caped crusader, is a hero. And as we know, heroes never go down. Can’t say the same about prices though. Batman: Under the Red Hood on Blu-ray is on sale for $9 at Amazon. Give it a watch and maybe learn what exactly he’s talking about in this clip here.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#2: Echo Dot 2-in-1



Echo Dot: 2 for the Price of 1 PDDOT2PK (Prime) Image : Amazon

With Prime Day coming up next week, Amazon is offering sizzling deals on its own devices. If you’ve been looking to bring a couple new Echo smart speakers into your home, here’s a bargain: right now, Amazon Prime subscribers can get two of the smaller Echo Dot speakers for the normal price of one, just $50. Simply add two of the Echo Dot into your cart, pop in code PDDOT2PK at checkout, and the savings will show up.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.



#3: Naipo Mini Massage Gun



Naipo Mini Massage Gun NAIPOmini Graphic : Andrew Hayward

We regularly feature deals on Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which gets snapped up en masse and has glowing reviews from Amazon customers, but now here’s a more compact alternative: the Naipo Mini Massage Gun.

As the name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the handheld percussion massager that provides sweet relief to your sore muscles, no matter where you are. It’s around the size of a smartphone and weighs less than a pound, with four swappable heads for different kinds of sensations. According to Naipo, it provides power comparable to the full-sized model despite the small size, up to 3,000rpm.

Right now, you can shave more than 50% off the list price of the Naipo Mini Massage Gun by clipping the coupon on the page and then popping in promo code NAIPOmini at checkout.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Weighted Snuggie

10lb Weighted Snuggie Blanket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The benefits of weighted blankets have been written about all over the internet and definitely here too. There’s nothing quite like the calming effects of a warm blanket tucked around you. This one takes it just a step further. The anti-anxiety snuggie blanket is 68% off today and here to offer all that.

Sit back, relax. Get wrapped up in the oversized contentment. Not only will it keep you toasty, but the weights go from the shoulders to the knee area to offer a bit of relief and peace. The built-in pocket lets you store snacks, a phone, game controller, remotes, really whatever you need close as you drift into ultimate contentment. Its size and shape will work for basically everyone. The outside is soft and plush fleece material, while the inside is full of evenly distributed glass beads and polyester fiber. The weight clocks in at ten pounds, and no worries if you have an accident. Just hand wash and tumble dry low. We can all use a little relief now and then, especially during this pandemic. No shame in alleviating some of that stress with cozy weighted hugs. There are twelve colors and patterns to pick from.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: WD EasyStore 2TB Drive



2TB WD External Hard Drive Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

How much storage does one human being need? In the past, we’ve seen Best Buy discount 16TB external hard drives that look like the obelisk from 2001: A Space Odyssey. That seems like overkill for most people, but 2TB f storage? Now we’re talking. Best Buy currently has a 2TB WD Easystore external hard drive on sale for $59. It’s the perfect size for more casual PC users who want a cheap way to store years worth of files, music, games, you name it! Hell, maybe you have dark secrets you need to squirrel away. What kinds of secrets? For the love of God, don’t tell me! What were you thinking?! Lock that forbidden knowledge away in this little hard drive and never speak of it to another human again.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: Street Fighter 30th Anniversary

Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Nintendo Switch) Graphic : The Inventory

Skip the overpriced retro console and pick up this $29 Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection instead. This particular collection includes 12 classic titles including: original Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter Alpha 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Street Fighter III, Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact and Street Fighter III: Third Strike.

Will you play all of those? Probably not. But you can and for a lot less than before. Pick your Nintendo Switch copy up before stock runs out.

This deal was originally published by Tercius Bufete.

#7: Cuisinart Convection Oven



Cuisinart Convection Oven Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is 35% off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the classic stainless steel option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

This item ships for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Macbook pro M1



For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price of the base model with a 256GB SSD (now $1,150), while the larger-capacity 512GB model is $199 off (full savings at checkout), dropping the final price to just $1,300. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#9: Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario



With Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury out in the world, I’m transported back to September’s big Mario anniversary stream. The Direct presentation was full of wild announcements, like Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario 35. But there was one weird niche reveal in there that seems to have been forgotten: the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch. Nintendo released a new version of its most classic handheld, which comes with the NES classic pre-installed. It’s a wonderful little collector’s item for Nintendo historians. If you forgot it existed entirely, good news: it’s on sale at Amazon. You can grab it for $40 at B&H, which is its lowest price yet. It’s a perfect little oddity if you’re a gaming history buff who wants to add some retro flair to your collection.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager

Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Bring the bubbles and comfort to your own home. Grab this Portable Spa Bubble Bath Massager and unwind in luxury. Just lay this mat down in your tub and transform it into a relaxing jacuzzi. Made to lay perfectly and securely in your bathtub with its suction cups. Connect the mat to its motorized air pump and watch bubbles bounce. You can adjustable the intensity of the flow for what you need. The mat is cushioned for ultimate comfort for a full-body experience. This mat runs forty-seven inches long and fourteen inches wide. The remote control is how you adjust it all to your liking and is easy to use. There is an automatic safety power-off function just in case. And the best part is you can take this wherever you need a little extra peace and quiet. If this isn’t a treat yourself item, I don’t know what is.

This will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.