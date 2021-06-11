The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 10, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s June 11, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your phone with a new OnePlus 9 5G. Escape to virtual reality with the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game (Xbox). And drown out the haters with the Apple AirPods Max.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Scott Pilgrim Game



Remember when everyone loved the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World video game, but then it was disappeared from online stores due to licensing issues and no one could play it for years? Good times. Anyway, it’s a new day and Scott Pilgrim is back. Just a few weeks ago, Ubisoft rereleased the game as a Complete Edition and fans everywhere rejoiced. And now, once again, we celebrate as the game gets its first price drop. You can grab an Xbox digital code for $10. That’s a perfect price to pay for some beat ‘em up nostalgia. The game features all of the content from the original release including DLC and online play. Get ready to punch a lot of people in the face.

#2: Airpods max



Apple AirPods Max Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been patiently waiting for a big discount on Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones, then I’m here to tell you… well, it’s not that huge of a discount. Still, if you’ve been waiting for some discount on the pricey cans, then hey, it’s better than nothing.

Right now, Amazon is offering $50 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max in Silver or Sky Blue. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

#3: ecosphere



5.25" EcoSphere Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve seen these pop up on TikTok, you aren’t alone. The EcoSphere is an interesting way to bring creatures into your home without being inconvenienced. These are also great to add something extra to any room over even a small apartment as they don’t take up much space. This one is about five inches in diameter and would look amazing on a desk or nightstand.

The base turns which is a nice touch, so you can always have a 360° view. This fascinating little world requires no maintenance and is the first of its kind. Taking NASA technology, this totally enclosed ecosystem thrives on its own. There are about eight marine shrimp, algae, and micro-organisms that inhabit the glassy area. You need to make sure there is some light throughout the day and that the room is temperate, no warmer than 80°. The EcoSphere works because all the elements within work together. The shrimp eat the algae and micro-organisms. And both of those break down the shrimp waste. Light helps with algae growth to keep everything balanced. No need to change the water. Just kick back and watch nature do its thing.

This will ship free for Prime members.

#4: Ecovacs Deebot t8 AIVI

Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you need a bit of help around the home right now, a robot vacuum can cut down on dust and grime while saving you the hassle of regular sweeping and mopping. The Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI is well equipped on both fronts, sucking up dust and cleaning the floor behind it while avoiding objects, mapping your space, and running for up to 180 minutes on a full charge.

This AIVI version is the most premium model of the T8 line, packing in AI object recognition for smoother sweeping and even packing a video camera that you can use to snoop on pets and threats from the app. Save $275 at Amazon.

#5: HP Chromebook 11a



HP Chromebook 11a | $159 | Amazon Best Buy Image : HP

If you’re looking for a super-portable, super-cheap laptop for basic communication and streaming needs, then this 11” HP Chromebook 11a might do the trick. It’s just $159 at Amazon or Best Buy right now, a savings of $101 off the list price.

It doesn’t pack much power, obviously, but even entry-level Chromebooks are shockingly solid and it can run less-demanding Android apps and games. The Chromebook 11a has a 4.5-star rating from Amazon customers and will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2028, too.

#6: Zimba Whitening Strips

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28 pack) Get15 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Every whitening strip boasts you will see results after one use; with Zimba, I actually did. Zimba Whitening Strips are far and away the best I’ve tested. As an avid coffee drinker, strips like these do wonders after decades of caffeine abuse. Grab their 28 pack right now for more than half off; remember to use the code Get15 at checkout.

At the end of the process of roughly two weeks, you should see your smile become six shade lighter from where you started. You get fourteen strips for the top and fourteen for the bottom. I like that they are actually sticky and a little thicker. They seem much more durable and actually stay where they need to during the thirty-minute process. They do have an option for those who have more sensitive teeth if that’s a concern. Although with the regular ones, the most I felt was a very slight minty tingle. That being said, most of these companies only have a mint/spearmint/wintergreen type “flavor.” Zimba has those types but also watermelon, strawberry, coconut, peach, and cinnamon. At no point did they feel overly harsh; they do have a bit of a gritty residue once you remove the strip, but you can rinse your mouth out to get rid of that. The ingredients are not only inviting, but Zimba uses natural flavoring, where others on the market go the artificial route. Overall, Zimba was the easiest and best strip I’ve used. It checks all the boxes of what you’re looking for, and the price is very affordable. You can bundle and save even more if you like to stock up. I can’t recommend these enough.

This will ship for $4.

#7: Lego X-wing



LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Looking for a fun new LEGO kit to build? The new-for-2021 LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter is a nice medium-sized kit at 474 pieces, letting you build the iconic ship with expandable wings, a cockpit that opens, retractable landing gear, and even spring-loaded blasters. It comes with Luke, R2-D2, Princess Leia, and even General Dodonna… you know, the Yavin 4 military base leader. That guy!



Amazon is taking 20% off the list price right now, knocking it down to $40. And if you’re more inclined towards the Dark Side, there’s also a new-for-2021 LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter at the same level discount, now available for $32.

#8: anolon 3-piece nonstick cookware



Anolon 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel not only looks great but can also be a relief to even the most novice of chefs. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set from Anolon. It’s $59, which is 77% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant does this indigo blue color look? These will look definitely pop if you post your meal-making process on social media. This set is made of pure hard-anodized aluminum. That means they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. The handles are designed for a solid grip and have a rubber covering those stainless steel handles for safety. The glass lid fits solidly onto both the three-quart sautéuse and the almost ten-inch French skillet. This helps trap flavor in. Each is tough enough to withstand up to 400°F in the oven. Being nonstick makes these easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use. They also come in a stunning onyx black color.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#9: Hum Nutrition Gummy



15% off Your First Order Image : Hum Nutrition

Why take your morning supplements in tablet form when you can chew on GUMMIES to brighten your day? That’s the question Hum Nutrition has posed with its new line of vitamin and nutrient formulas, which it’s currently offering for 15% off the list price when you use the promo code CODE at checkout (yes, the code is actually CODE).

Complete with clean ingredients such as chlorella and spirulina as well as PABA, fo-ti, biotin, zinc, and folic acid, Hum Nutrition gummies covers everything from hair loss prevention to vaginal health to general detox, making them the perfect addition to any daily routine. Most of the options are vegan, GMO- and artificial sweetener-free, and tested thrice over by trusted independent labs. Hum also says it vets its suppliers for sustainability, so you can rest assured your purchase won’t have too much of an adverse effect on the planet.

At $26 a piece, the CODE coupon brings your total cost down to just $11. If you’re in need of replenishment to your supplement supply, this is a good opportunity to save big on a brand that takes ethics seriously. Hum even has a quiz on its site that’ll help you find the nutrients you need from a real human RD nutritionist. The gummies come recommended by reputable publications including Forbes, Refinery29, Vogue, and more.

#10: OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 5G Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Just released this spring, the OnePlus 9 is a sleek 5G Android flagship with loads of power on tap, a beautiful 6.55” 120Hz screen, super-fast charging, and a long-lasting battery. It’s already a little cheaper than similarly-equipped handsets at $730, but right now Amazon has the Winter Mist version marked down further to $687.

It won’t support 5G on AT&T unfortunately, but it works fine on both T-Mobile and Verizon. Read Gizmodo’s review for a full take on this very good Samsung rival.

