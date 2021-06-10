The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 10, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s June 10, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. No more laundry detergent spills with the Dropps Laundry Detergent Pods (140 Count). Say goodbye to germs with the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer. And multi-task like a champ with the DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Cycle.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Smartphone Sanitizier Phonesoap3



PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I couldn’t love my PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer more. I put my keys, glasses, jewelry, and of course, my phone in it daily. I try to drop my stuff in immediately when I get home to ensure I get the fullest out of it. I’ve tested a few sanitizers, and PhoneSoap stands above the others. Clip the coupon and take 30% off; you’ll see the discount in your cart.

This design has two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your gear. I like the PhoneSoap more than others because there isn’t this burnt smell that often happens upon completion. My stuff used to smell like it was zap fried but not with PhoneSoap. However, I still think the charging ports just takes too long on all of these, ideal if you aren’t in a rush, though. This model was made to accommodate all smartphones, even my iPhone 11. If it fits inside, I say sanitizer it. Using this unit regularly will help cut germs and bacteria and keep us all a little safer and healthier.

Prime members enjoy free shipping on this item.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: surface Laptop Go



Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (256GB) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

The Surface Laptop Go is a smaller, lighter alternative to Microsoft’s standard Surface Laptop 4, and while it’s a little bit less powerful and doesn’t have that luxurious Alcantara suede-like finish on the keyboard, you might appreciate the savings even more. Right now, Amazon is offering $200 off a configuration in Sandstone with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which lands at $700 after the savings.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.

#3: Teccpo Tools Gold Box



Save Up to 52% on Teccpo Tools Graphic : The Inventory

If you’ve got home improvement projects to take care of, Teccpo’s tools are up to 52% off today over at Amazon.

Probably the best deal is this TECCPO cordless drill set for $67. For that fantastic price, you get a brushless drill, two 20-volt batteries, a fast charger, a contractor bag, a belt clip, 32 driver bits, and a 60mm extension rod.

If you don’t need all of that but still have stuff to screw (you know what I mean), you can snag this smaller cordless screwdriver for just $22 right now.

Another great Teccpo deal is this compact mouse detail sander for $24, which includes 12 sandpaper pads to start.

While most deals are great for home improvement projects today, there’s also a deal on this TECCPO tire repair kit for just $20. You got tires to patch? You’re covered.

These tools are just a small sampling, so check out all the items on sale today right here.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#4: Elgato Cam Link 4k

Elgato Cam Link Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Whether you’re a Twitch streamer or you just want to elevate the look of your Zoom calls, consider what camera you’re using. Sure, dedicated webcams are a step up above the tiny integrated lens on your laptop, but there really is no replacement for a professional-grade DSLR. If you happen to have one that just sits in its case most of the time, you can start using it as your webcam to achieve an amazing picture. In the world of working remotely, maximizing your production quality is the new “dress to impress.” You can connect your DSLR as a webcam with a cam link like this one from Elgato on sale for $96.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#5: Super mario bros. question block



Super Mario Bros. Question Block Coin Bank Graphic : Joe Tilleli

I tend to just leave coins everywhere. I have several quarters, nickels, and dimes spread all around on my nightstand, my dressers, and my little table I have next to the front door where I put my keys. There are coins basically on every surface in my home wherever I happen to be standing when I decide to empty my pockets. What I need is a big ol’ question mark box like Mario probably has in his home to use as a piggy bank. What’s cool here is it plays the coin collecting sound anytime you deposit a coin. No word yet on if you add 100 coins, it will grant you an extra life. I wouldn’t recommend testing it out.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#6: deskcycle 2

DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Cycle Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Working from home during the pandemic has changed a whole lot of people’s routines—and if it’s made you less active, you’re certainly not alone in that. One potential solution for getting more activity while pushing through the daily grind is an under-desk cycle, and Amazon has a great deal on one right now.



The DeskCycle 2 fits underneath desks of varying sizes thanks to adjustable height and features a “whisper-quiet” flywheel along with eight levels of magnetic resistance. This compact under-desk cycle usually sells for $215, but it’s marked down to just $150 as Amazon’s Deal of the Day. That’s a solid bargain and a potentially smart move for your wellbeing.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Insignia 4K TV



Insignia 43” 4K Fire TV Edition Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can choose from a selection of heavily discounted TVs right now, including a couple of 4K sets. This Insignia 43” 4K Smart TV is the more affordable pick, delivering crisp Ultra HD resolution and smart streaming features powered by Amazon’s own Fire TV platform. It’s $100 off the list price and has a strong 4.6-star rating from customers.

Want to go larger while still getting a deal? Toshiba’s 50” 4K Smart TV, also featuring the Fire TV streaming platform, is $310 right now—a nice $120 off the list price. It has the same stellar 4.6-star rating, but for both of these bargains, you must be a Prime member.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#8: Ghostrunner Pre-order



Let’s be real. Cyberpunk 2077 released as a pile of hot doo doo. Many fans were really looking forward to this game and weren’t able to get their cyberpunk fill between all the buggy animations, missions flat out breaking, and problematic depictions of marginalized groups. Ghostrunner might be able to fill that void at least aesthetically. The game is getting a visual upgrade in the form of its PS5 and Xbox Series X release. The game is a first-person platformer with a strong emphasis on mobility which will have you wallrunning and ziplining between slice and dicing enemies in a visually stunning cyberpunk world.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#9: JBL Tine 225 Tws



JBL Tune 225 TWS Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands, and their Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now.

This is an exclusive deal to Crutchfield, so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds, you get the deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp, clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are one of the company’s most popular items. They come in black, white, and blue.

There’s also free two-day shipping on this item.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: Dropps Laundry Pods

Dropps Laundry Detergent Pods (140 Count) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Convenience while being more eco-friendly is a great two-in-one for a lot of products out there. I’ve used Dropps Laundry Detergent Pods for the last month, and this totally fits the bill. This pack is a fresh scent, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised with how powerful Dropps little pods are at pulverizing odors. I’ve even used them when I wash my dog’s blanket and bed. Clip the coupon and save 20% on a 140 bundle right now.

The ingredients are all plant-based and sustainable, but that doesn’t mean they are weak. As mentioned above, they can absolutely tackle sweat-drenched gym clothes and a doggo accident on my comforter. The scent is definitely there but not overwhelming once everything dried. It lives up to fresh and clean. This formula isn’t harsh on what I wash and but still gets stains out. I love that all the packaging is recyclable and can be composted when you’re finished. Dropps is committed to reducing single-use plastic and creating products that are low waste. Everything is made right in the US and is never tested on animals. This is one of the better detergent pods I’ve used, and I will absolutely be a repeat customer.

These will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.