The 10 Best Deals of the Day June 1, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s June 1, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get ready to take your masks off for vaxxed summer with the Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit. Upgrade your resume game with the Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle. And cash in on a sweet deal for Apple AirPods Pro (Refurbished).

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Premium Learn to Code Certification



Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

While you’re home waiting for your turn to get a jab, it might be fun for your brain to learn something new. For a short time, you can grab a Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for only $20!! And what do you gain with this bundle, you ask? Well, a bunch of stuff including JavaScript, SwiftUI Apps, a complete C# programming course, Python, Raspberry Pi, HTML, CSS, and 20 other complete courses you’d need to be a professional coder.

I personally don’t know much about coding besides the skills needed to make the most popping MySpace profile of 2008, however, coding is a great skill to have in your pocket, especially in the current (and sucky) job market. Plus, just one of these courses would be about $100 by itself and you’re getting 27 courses with 2,700 lessons for $20, which is like 115% off (well actually it’s 99.5% off, but join me in the drama), so quite honestly you’re getting a huge deal. Invest in your future or something and grab it while it’s hot!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#2: Novashine Teeth Whitening



Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere. Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit is only $50 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

Each syringe is filled with hydrogen peroxide for up to twenty treatments at your convenience. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. Once you fill the trays, use the LED light to activate the gel and start the fading process. Use the teeth shade guide to track your progress, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Paxcess Pressure Washer

PAXCESS Pressure Washer Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

When scrubbing alone won’t take the dirt and grime off of your home, garage, boat, patio, or similarly sturdy structure or vehicle, consider pressure washing instead. This PAXCESS pressure washer blasts water and detergent at up to 2300 PSI, obliterating dirt, grease, and other gunk in its way. Save $40 off at Amazon, today only.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#4: WD EasyStore 5tb Hard

WD Easystore 5TB Hard Drive Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

External hard drive deals are always nice, because there’s no confusion over what you’re getting. This WD Easystore hard drive? It gives you 5TB of storage. Boom, plain and simple. You can currently grab this powerful little storage device for $100 at Best Buy. That’s $80 off the list price.

What more do you need to know? It’s a USB 3.0 device that is backwards compatible with USB 2.0, it has data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps, and it works on both Mac and PC. It’s also small and portable, so you can take it with you on the go and risk losing an entire life’s worth of data. Luckily, it has options for automatic backup, so you can make sure that doesn’t happen. It’s a hard drive! It has a lot of space! It’s a low price! End scene!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: Jelly Belly Harry Potter Magical



12-Pack: Jelly Belly Harry Potter Magical Sweets Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Right now, grab this 12 pack of Harry Potter Magical Sweets from Jelly Belly and add a little enchantment to your snack time. Each bag has five well-known shapes from the world of the boy who lived. The iconic lightning bolt, sorting hat, Hedwig, the Deathly Hallows symbol, and a potions bottle. These also have their own distinct flavors: blueberry, sour cherry, banana, tangerine, and watermelon. Freshness is guaranteed, and they should be good until November.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many— as well as at Mediocritee, SideDeal, and MorningSave. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#6: Apple AirPods Pro (refurbished)

Apple AirPods Pro (Refurbished) Image : Apple

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but for today only, Woot is offering refurbished pairs for just $155, a $94 savings off the new list price. Woot also offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Not into refurbished earbuds? We hear you. Amazon has new pairs for $197, which is still a strong $52 savings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: Ancient Copper Dice

Ancient Copper Dice Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

I was like you once. I used cheap plastic dice for my attack rolls and ability checks. Before that, I was just using a dice roller app. Yes, either of those get the job done. In fact, a dice roller app will sometimes even do that pesky math for you. However, rolling a solid metal twenty-sided polyhedron across your friend’s table to hit a nat 20 just feels better. It’s indescribable. So go ahead and immerse yourself fully into your roleplay adventures as you roll damage with a fist full of metal with the weight of your character’s punch. Or if you’re worried about scratching the table, you can just display them under your computer monitor until ultimately putting them in a drawer because your new hairless cat won’t stop knocking them off the desk.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#8: Vava Hepa Air Purifier

Vava HEPA Air Purifier KINJAQID4 + clip coupon Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Tired of breathing in the filthy quarantine air pervading your home? You don’t HAVE to keep torturing yourself: the Vava air purifier is $30 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and enter our exclusive promo code KINJAQID4 at checkout.

Built to cover sizable rooms as large as 1,350 square feet, this HEPA air filter also uses a built-in UV light to help kill airborne viruses and bacteria. Grab an extra HEPA filter for $27 right now with a coupon clip to save yourself the hassle of buying a replacement filter in 6-8 months.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: Fornite Hazard Platoon Pack (Xbox)

Fortnite Hazard Platoon Pack (Xbox) Graphic : Epic Games

Advertisement

It’s a Fortnite pack y’all. Save on V-Bucks and get some cool skins all at once if you’re playing on Xbox. I never got into the game, but Twitch tells me a lot of people are still out there chugging jug and wiping out Tomato Town. If this is you, why not do it in a sweet new outfit?

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#10: Swimways star wars death star xxl

SwimWays Star Wars Death Star XXL Beach Ball Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Advertisement

Get it? Like blow up the Death Star? Blow up can mean and explosion, but it can also—ah you know you what I mean. Well this thing is massive at 31 inches in diameter. It’s also got built-in LEDs so that’s pretty neat. It’s pool party season baby and we need to make up for last summer. Go ahead and buy two so you have a spare after your son Luke inevitably blows up the first one with his sister. No roughhousing in the pool, but ya know... kids.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.