The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 8, 2021

It’s July 8, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Gear up for a day at the beach with the Treblab HD7 Mini Portable Speaker. Work on your margarita game with the Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender. Upgrade your old laptop with the Refurbished MacBook Air Sale.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Apple MacBook air refurbished



Refurbished MacBook Air Sale Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The new M1-powered MacBook Air model is a dream at $999, apparently, packing impressive power and even better battery life. And we’ve seen solid savings on it lately, as it’s $100 off at Amazon right now. Still if you don’t mind something a little older, you can save even more cash on a refurbished MacBook Air at Woot right now.

Woot is offering a 2017 model MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 chip and a 256GB SSD for just $510, while the 2020 Intel Core i5-powered MacBook Air—with a crisper Retina display—is down to $800. Browse the full sale for a couple other pricier models with extra storage or more power via Core i7 chips.

#2: Star Wars: Attack of the clones

LEGO Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Yoda Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones may have the worst dialogue and acting performances of the entire film franchise, but at least it has Yoda in his prime kicking ass like we’d never seen before. Relive his action-packed turn with this sizable 1,771-piece LEGO set, which produces a 16” tall Yoda build complete with lightsaber along with a posable head, eyebrows, fingers, and toes.

It even comes with a tiny Yoda minifigure and a placard for display purposes. Save $20 off the list price at Amazon right now, dropping the price to $80 and producing one of the best cost-per-brick ratios of any LEGO Star Wars set.

#3: Blendtec fit blender

Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re among the more motivated this year and overhauled your diet and exercise plan, this is a deal for you. This Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender could be just the thing you need to jump-start a whole new routine. But honestly, we won’t judge if you use it for margaritas too.

This ten-speed durable, and beautifully designed blender is easy to use and clean. There are preprogrammed buttons to help with smoothies, batters, soups, juices, and crushing ice. But it’s not all healthy fun and games; treat yourself to a little ice cream and make a shake too. Blendtec is a quality product and will have no problem pulverizing fruits and veggies for whole juices. The jar is BPA-free and clearly marked to aid in getting the right measurements no matter what you’re mixing.

This will ship free in one day for Prime members.

#4: Space Jam Xbox Controller

Space Jam Xbox Controller (Goon Squad) Graphic : Juliana Clark

Lebron James is starring in a sequel to the beloved 90's kid live-action cartoon mashup—Space Jam. To celebrate, Microsoft launched three branded controllers in the style of the movie. One to represent the Tune Squad, one for the Mon-Stars follow-up team—the Goon Squad, and one for the Serververse which is the world all WB properties live. This includes the character in A Clockwork Orange as wild of a choice as that is.



Now, the expectation with these controllers is going to be to play it with the new Space Jam retro beat-em-up released to Game Pass, or maybe the latest NB 2K game. I instead will be playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 in honor of something that never was. A couple years ago, Tony Hawk revealed that he was in talks with Warner Brothers to star in a Space Jam sequel eloquently titled Skate Jam. However, due to Looney Tunes: Back in Action bombing at the box office, the project was forever shelved.

If you would like one of these three Space Jam controllers, you can order yours from Amazon for $70.

#5: Aerogarden Sprout

AeroGarden Sprout $54 | Amazon Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you live in an apartment where there’s little chance of growing some vegetables, the AeroGarden could scratch this itch easily. It looks like a pot at first glance, but once you start dropping the seeds into the machine, it helps guide you in taking care of the plants, from adding water and plant food to making sure its LED lights are on when needed.

The entry-level AeroGarden Sprout has a very smart, sleek design that makes it look like a futuristic plant pot. At just $54 right now at Amazon - a savings of $46 off the list price - you may be tempted to buy two of these, just to grow different vegetables at any time of the year. Ready to invest in a much, much larger setup? You can also save $217 on the AeroGarden Farm 24Plus right now at a discounted price of $578.

#6: society6 outdoor gear sale

Outdoor gatherings are back, and it’s cool to hang with your friends and family, so as the warm weather approaches, start planning. Society6 wants you to be prepared for a picnic with your loved ones or a relaxing solo day at the beach. Take 20% Off Tabletop, Outdoor, and Lifestyle gear for the rest of the day.

Grab a new collapsable sling chair for a peaceful backyard lounge. Melt into the comfy polyester hammock-style seat with your favorite book or a glass of wine. Durable enough for a camping trip or a day on at the shore, it’s water-resistant. It’s easy to store and travel with. This flower pattern chair from artyguava is giving me real spring vibes.

Looking for some new outdoor cushions to revamp your fresh air sanctuary? Those are included in this sale too. You know I’m obsessed with Megan Galante’s Rainbow Cheetah print; well, now you can have it as a floor cushion. Made of woven polyester to withstand harsher elements, there’s absolutely no reason you can’t use them inside too. It’s spillproof and specially coated to protect against UV fading.

If you do plan on a picnic or two, a good blanket is needed. This one from colour poems is as bright and cheery as they come. The Golden Sun Pattern is the perfect design to inspire warm feelings about good weather. It’s made of the same water-resistant woven polyester on the top to keep it going all summer long. It’s got a hearty polyester canvas on the bottom to hold up against a variety of surfaces. They designed these with a carrying harness, making them super easy to travel with.

#7: Ugg Sheet set sale

UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are five patterns still available in full or twin sizes. The best value of all of these seems to be the UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Rainbow. These premium sheets are 50% off, and they’re made out of soft flannel and cotton. These are comfortable and chic. The grey stars are nice as they won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom, there are other styles at the same price. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

#8: clubhouse games

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Okay, I just got done writing a big post about The Last of Us Part II and how it won Game of the Year at the Game Awards. But now that the mods are asleep, let’s talk about the real game of the year: Mancala. Yeah, that’s right, the board game where you drop stones into wells. 2020 was the year I got extremely into Mancala, even buying my own board. That obsession was directly linked to Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. The Nintendo Switch exclusive is a collection of board games from around the world and it does a stellar job at teaching first timers how to play. If you want to see the true light, the game is down to $30 at Best Buy. Even if Mancala isn’t your thing, it’s still a somewhat essential family game or travel companion that gives you an all-in-one way to play classics like Checkers on the go.

#9: Stanley cup championship apparel



Free Shipping on Select Stanley Cup Items 49SHIP Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s hard to believe anyone cares, but if you do, congrats. It has been a weird two years, so I’m personally happy to see the backend of this one on the ice. As a good hockey pal said this morning, “I’m not good at math, but winning the Cup during two half-seasons equals one Cup win, right?” So hear-hear on definitely having more than one Stanley Cup Tampa.

If you are among the few, who knew there was a team before the playoffs, this deal is for you. Grab free shipping on select Stanley Cup items or free shipping on any order over $49 with the code 49SHIP. We’ll have plenty to mull over about the expansion teams and salary caps over the summer. Cheers!

Everything is officially licensed and 100% authentic.

#10: TrElab mini portable speaker

Treblab HD7 Mini Portable Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This speaker is compact but tough with its shockproof design. Don’t be afraid to take this out for a bike ride or on a hike. It comes with a hand strap, carabiner, and bike mount, so it’s ready for a rocking day of active excursions. Even though it’s small, it still has DualBass double subwoofers for full and robust sound. With new Bluetooth tech, it pairs quickly and easily to your chosen device. It even has a built-in microphone for calls, so you don’t have to interrupt whatever you were doing to answer. You’ll get about thirty hours of solid playtime off of one charge, and you get a one-year warranty.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

