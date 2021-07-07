The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 7, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 7, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Heat up your tea with the Cuisinart QuicKettle. Keep your summer body in check with the Eufy Smart Scale C1. And embrace your inner nerd with Amazon’s Sci-Fi 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Sale.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Edifier Hecate GX Gaming Headset



Edifier HECATE GX Headset WYOWAPSM Graphic : Joe Tilleli

This gaming headset is compatible with your PS4 or PS5, your Xbox, and your PC with options to use USB C/USB/3.5MM audio jack. The headset delivers great sound quality with ENC noise cancellation. It’s all got RGB lighting on the sides the fit in with the rest of your RGB lit computer setup. This headset will be down to $54 through July 11th with the code WYOWAPSM. That’s down from $90. If you’re in the market for a new headset, now is a great time to jump on one.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#2: Cuisinart QuicKettle

Cuisinart QuicKettle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re like me, you live on tea even in spring. The kettle is the only way to go for an authentic sipping experience, be it an afternoon brew or morning breakfast. If you’re looking for a new one or are ready to make the jump from zapping water in the microwave, this Cuisinart QuicKettle is for you.

Simplicity is key when it comes to your kettle, and this one is easy to use with a one-touch operation. It’ll also stay warm for hours which is really a thing of beauty in these chilly months. But don’t worry; it has an auto shut-off and is wireless for your convenience. This kettle has a seventeen-ounce capacity, and it’s not just your tea that’ll benefit coffee, ramen, oatmeal, and whatever your thirsty/hungry heart craves. It’s 100% BPA-free and easy to clean. This kettle is durable and comes with a three-year warranty.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.



#3: Gloomhaven



Gloomhaven Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Do you have a cabinet where you keep all your board games? Get ready to clear the entire thing out, because Gloomhaven is $96 at Amazon today. “Surely the game isn’t that big,” you might ask. Well, try this on for size: the box weighs 22 pounds. We’re talking the weight equivalent of three healthy human newborns here. What’s in that box that justifies its mammoth size? Gloomhaven is a co-operative RPG with a deck-building battle system, so it comes packaged with tons of cards. Plus, the box includes figures, tokens, map panels and much more. The game has a huge fanbase gained from a successful Kickstarter campaign, so the price cut is a good excuse to find out what all the fuss is about. It also doubles as a sturdy barbell, if you’re just looking to work on your core.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Macy’s Cotton Bath Towels

Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This Macy’s sale is so good you need to start overhauling old ratty towels and spruce up your bathroom for spring. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $3. This deal runs until July 12.

They come in six colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#5: eufy smart scale c1

Eufy Smart Scale C1 Graphic : The Inventory

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy Smart Scale C1 deal. For just $18 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a solid savings from the $33 list price. Just clip the coupon on the page and then use code eufyscale at checkout.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy Smart Scale C1 is compatible with all three.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#6: resident evil village

It’s finally time: you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can buy the console versions on Amazon for $50. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: sci-fi 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Sale

Sci-Fi 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Sale Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Looking to bulk up your collection of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray films? Amazon is currently offering a sci-fi sale spanning no-doubt classics and modern hits for $18 apiece—more than half-off the list price for many of the titles. Standout picks include The Matrix, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Inception, but there are a few more worth considering at the sale page.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#8: SpongeBob SquarePants Game

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Image : THQ Nordic

Absorbent and yellow and porous as ever, Spongebob returns to gaming in the HD remake of a cult classic—Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated. Back in a far off time of 2003 when 3D platformers still dominated, it was pretty common to see plenty of licensed games in the genre, though rarely would we see any good licensed games in the genre. Now, maybe it doesn’t standup against the 3D Mario games of the era, but it’s good enough to warrant an HD remake 17 years later. You can play it on Xbox for only $16 right now.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#9: Six-Pan Buxom Palette



6 Pan Customizable Buxom Palette Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Getting to make your own palette for a lot less is a dream. Pick the hues that match your style or create a color story for a certain look you’ve been conjuring. Until tomorrow you can do this at Ulta. All you need to do is add Buxom’s empty palette to your cart and then pick six single pans from their eyeshadow selection. There are forty shades available currently, and no code is needed. Each shade usually runs for $12, so this is a beauty steal.

Neutrals, mattes, and shimmers. Whatever your taste, you can build the perfect palette for your personality. These colors are highly pigmented, glide on beautifully, and are easy to blend. Go for an intense showstopping pop of color or just a light dusting of a sparkly metallic. These feel silky yet plush, so the possibilities are endless for what you can create.

This will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Apple Watch Series 5 40mm LTE

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm LTE) Stainless Steel Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been eyeing one of the gleaming stainless steel Apple Watch models with the sleek milanese loop, but the towering price tag kept you at bay, here’s an option. Right now, Amazon is offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular 40mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 for $427, or 43% off the original list price.



True, it’s the last-gen model (not the current Series 6), but the only big feature you’re losing is the new blood oxygen sensor. And yes, that’s certainly not cheap, but it’s more than $300 off for a visibly premium version of the leading smartwatch.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.