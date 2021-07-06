The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 6, 2021

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s July 6, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Escape to an alternate reality with the Animal Crossing New Horizons. Step up your cooking game with the Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt). And upgrade your janky PC to the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Apple iPad pro 11"

Apple iPad iPro 11” (2021) | $749 | Amazon Walmart Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s brand new M1-powered iPad Pro models just started shipping in late May, and already you can save $50 on the base 11” model. That’s the discount seen at both Amazon and Walmart right now, where the 128GB version is selling for $749.

The 11” tablet isn’t vastly different from its predecessor, but alongside the performance boost from Apple’s wondrous new M1 chip, it also has a new ultra-wide front-facing camera with a Center Stage feature that keeps you in clear view during video calls (even if you move around). There are also versions with optional 5G cellular support, but not at a discount just yet.

#2: edifier TWS1 Pro Earbuds

Edifier TWS1 PRO Earbuds KINJAEDI30 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Edifier is fast becoming a quality and reliable brand. Until July 11, save 30% on their TWS1 PRO Earbuds. Use the code KINJAEDI30 at check out, but this will only work for both the white and black ones.

Once connected by Bluetooth, pick which listening experience is right for you. Mono or Stereo mode and these work independently of each other. So you take one out or like to work with just one in that’s no problem. These will run for about forty-two hours total, twelve hours off of a single charge and an additional thirty with the charging case. I will say about Edifier, the packaging is beautiful and really nicely designed. They took that sensibility right to their products as well. The charging cases I’ve seen are just as sleek. These little buds are comfy but come with three different ear tips to make sure it’s a snug fit. The TWS1 Pro Earbuds are also sweat, water, and dust resistant to they were built for gym sessions and anything else you can throw at them.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

#3: Animal Crossing New Horizons



Animal Crossing New Horizons Screenshot : Nintendo

Here at Kinja, we bring you all kinds of deals. Many of which are fun accessories with a nice Animal Crossing coat of paint. We’ve written to you about Animal Crossing controllers, the Animal Crossing soundtrack, Animal Crossing backpacks, Tom Nook hats and plushes, and so much more.

But here it is—the actual dang game it’s all based on is having a sale. If you missed out on what was the Animal Crossing New Horizons craze which genuinely helped a lot of people out through a difficult time early in lockdown, you’re in luck because really it is a single player game at its core. Even if you won’t know anyone else playing, you can pick this up now for $45 and easily be able to sink 100+ hours into this wonderful island escape. And then maybe after, you’ll also want a hat too.

#4: 20% off NBA shirts

20% off NBA Shirts Image : Homage

With NBA viewership at the highest it’s been in years, it’s nice to see a mix up at the 2021 Finals. Tonight the Phoenix Suns will take on the Milwaukee Bucks. While both teams have great storylines to follow, I feel like this will be a good series all around. Our pals at Homage want to celebrate with 20% off all NBA shirts today only.

I support you if you’re all in on the Bucks and the Greek Freak. Giannis has definitely been loyal and deserves a title for all he’s been through. Deer to dream, my man. Here’s hoping he’s recovered enough to get some court time in during the series. Now, there is also an argument to be made for rooting for the Suns. Chris Paul is making his first NBA finals in his sixteen seasons. If that isn’t perseverance, I don’t know what is? While I will find joy in either team lifting the trophy, I certainly won’t be sad if CP3 tops a brilliant career with a title to his name.

Orders over $70 receive free shipping.

#5: lego bonsai tree

LEGO Bonsai Tree | $40 | Amazon Walmart Graphic : Andrew Hayward

LEGO’s master builders are dipping into some dazzling new terrain, as seen with the launch of various plant and flower kits earlier this year. My son and I built the LEGO Flower Bouquet for my wife, and it’s a beautiful display.

The LEGO Bonsai Tree kit is another one that’s been popular in that batch, and right now both Amazon and Walmart are slashing $10 off the list price. It’s a build with 878 pieces for just $40 right now, and it comes with both green leaves and cherry blossom blooms that you can swap out with ease. Otherwise, unlike the real thing, you won’t have to trim this tree to keep it looking just right once it’s completed.

#6: Solar Powered bug zapper

2-Pack: Solar Powered Bug Zapper Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With the Brood X cicadas on in the world, it’s definitely time to start thinking about solutions to ward off bugs. I’ve even gotten my first mosquito bite of the year. Today you can get these two solar-powered bug zappers for 60% off their original price.

For just $18, grab two (or four) of these bug zappers to place around your yard and keep the critters at bay. These are a nice alternative to sprays or fumes, especially if you have kids or pets. They have two different light modes and are powered by the solar panel place atop each device. The auto sensor knows when to kick them on and off. Each is fifteen inches tall and easy to place in your backyard. And because it’s 2021, mosquitos are carrying more diseases than ever, so doing anything you can to keep them away from your barbeques, gardens, and sunbathing time is needed.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#7: instant pot duo plus

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.

But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $40 off the regular price at Amazon today. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $80 today.

#8: star wars pinball Machine

Star Wars Pinball Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Looking for something to spruce up the corner of the room? Consider this pinball machine. Featuring artwork of characters spanning the three separate trilogies, it will have something everyone loves. At the very least, it will at least give your guests an excuse to talk your ear off to let you know about how they feel about Rian Johnson. Or you can simply not invite anyone over and just play pinball!

#9: Asus Chromebook flip c436



ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Most of the Chromebooks we cover at Kinja Deals are bargain-centric builds, delivering a solidly capable laptop for a few hundred bucks or less. But if you’ve grown to love Google’s Chrome OS and want something with a bit more premium allure and perks, there are options.

Here’s one: the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that can unfold into a tablet, plus it has more power than your average Chromebook thanks to an Intel Core i3 processor. Add in benefits like a fingerprint sensor and Wi-Fi 6 support, and it’s a bit more lavish than we usually see with Chromebooks. Save $120 off at Amazon right now.

#10: super smash bros. ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Screenshot : Nintendo

Well, this franchise has come pretty far, huh? We saw plenty of great character DLC reveals including, but not limited to, Mario’s death. Sephiroth murdered him. It was a perfectly normal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal until Mario straight up perished. He’s now canonically dead and Luigi is Mario now. That’s what the press release I got says.



Okay fine, Mario is alive. Sephiroth just only nicked his little overalls with his man-sized sword. If you want to finish the job he started, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently $45 at Best Buy. Sephiroth is a playable character and now Kazuya is trying to take the mantle from him for most Nintendo IP murders, so it’s a good excuse to jump into one of the best local multiplayer fighting games out there.

