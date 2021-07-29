Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 29, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Perfect your breakfast routine with the Bella Mini Waffle Maker. Have a luxurious bath with the 6-Piece Spirit Linen Cotton Towel Set. And get the healthy alternative to deep frying with the Ninja XL Air Fryer.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: 6-piece spirit linen towel set



Towels are so simple and so essential in our lives. And when you have a bad one, oh boy do you know it. But the same can be said when you have a good one. We’ve all taken a plush hotel towel home before, don’t lie. Well, this splendid set is 76% off. This deal is so good it feels like you’re stealing.

The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They are 100% cotton and extra soft but still durable to withstand multiple washes. They come in eight different shades, depending on your tastes and decor. These are spa-level quality towels, so I say ‘treat yo self,’ to a little luxury. Choose from the solid or popcorn pattern. They’re available in White, Nirvana, Birch, Raspberry Radiance, Silver Filigree, Lunar Rock, Infinity Blue, or Surf Spray.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Anker wireless charger stand

Advertisement

We are huge fans of Anker. If you’ve read any of our reviews before, you know they’ve really come through. And you guessed it, their Wireless Charger Stand is another product we love.

You can charge your phone and Apple watch simultaneously with this stand, which is incredibly efficient and convenient. A variety of phones are compatible, well, pretty much all of them. The Apple Watch 1-6 and Apple Watch SE should be just fine to power up too. It’s been tried and tested for safety, so you don’t need to worry about any short circuits or overheating. Obviously, it also works as just a stand for hands-free calls, FaceTime, or even to watch your favorite YouTube show. The best thing is if you are like me and have a very sturdy case on your phone, this stand is powerful enough to charge right through it. That means no fumbling to get it on and off. However, magnetic and metallic objects will be a barrier to charging. In this pack, you’ll get a USB-A to USB-C cable, a quick charge wall adapter, a manual, and an 18-month warranty.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#3: flamingo pool float



Advertisement

Swimline has been making pool animals since the ‘70s, and they are known for size and quality. This flamingo from them is no different. One of their floaties can cost up to $100. Yes, that’s correct. But today, you can save 55% on this glorious pastel pool monster. It’s time to start playing with your summer water buddy.

Let the sunshine state come to wherever you are with all the flamboyance of the flamingo. That’s what a group of them are called, a flamboyance. Given the savings on this one, you could, in fact, fill your yard with your own flamboyance. Inflated one of these is 116" x 100" x 68", which is sizable. The manufacturers say you can fit four adults (850 lb. capacity), but I’m not so sure I’d chance it. But I guess that’s why there are four cupholders built-in. It can also just be you floating along in a pink paradise quadruple fisting. If you’ve been thinking of throwing an island party saving $41 on a hilarious prop for inside or out isn’t bad. Just don’t tiki your time to think about it.

Advertisement

Amazon Prime members can enjoy free one-day shipping.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: xiaomi noise-canceling earbuds

Advertisement

Are you still using AUX headphones? Holding onto that iPhone 6, refusing to upgrade as to not give up that precious port? I miss the simplicity of the AUX to be honest, but I finally caved in a year ago and upgraded my phone. I hated the idea of one more thing I needed to make sure was charged and feared the possibility of a small wireless earbud going missing. Though honestly? I was dumb. Sure, I also think it’s dumb to remove functionality on a device, but Bluetooth earbuds are way more convenient than I anticipated. So if you’re like me and are getting your first set of Bluetooth earbuds, look no further than the Xiaomi FlipBuds. Walmart has them for $149 until August 10th. That’s $47 dollars off retail price. Use that savings to buy yourself something to listen to with your new earbuds.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#5: lego star wards version

Advertisement

Whether you call him The Child, Grogu, or Baby Yoda, the diminutive creature has become the true star of The Mandalorian. It might be a while before we get the third season, so why not fill the void with this adorable LEGO Star Wars build?



It’s a sizable 1,073-piece kit for such a lil’ guy, standing less than eight inches tall once completed. He comes with his favorite gearshift knob, plus you get a little placard and minifigure version of the character. Save $15 at Amazon right now, where it’s priced at $65.

Advertisement

Prefer a full-sized, actual Yoda instead? Amazon also has a larger Attack of the Clones rendition for $80 right now, packing 1,771 pieces at a 20% discount.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#6: sonic the hedgehog

Advertisement

Sonic the Relentless has been an unstoppable force of reckoning since he’s become our CEO. He has murdered Wario, he has neglected his son, and now he’s infiltrated the Olympics. And no, this isn’t those silly fake Olympics that he and Mario and friends hold together. This is the real deal. He somehow passed the drug test, likely by bribing officials, and is seeking to win gold in every even so he can cut holes in the center of the all the medals turning them into rings. Diabolical.



To get a front row seat to this unfold, you can purchase Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for $10 off on Amazon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#7: ninja xl air fryer

Advertisement

Looking to change up your eating habits a bit? It’s as easy as starting with the way you cook things. You may have heard of air fryers, or you’re curious about trying one. These appliances work to mimic the deep-frying process using only hot air and barely any oil or other additives. The cool thing about that is that they actually do produce delicious results. Now, you can try one out without breaking the bank.

The Ninja XL Air Fryer is just $100 right now at Amazon, which is $50 off its usual price. It includes a 5.5-qt ceramic-coated nonstick basket that can fit up to 3 lbs of food, so you can cook as much as you need in one or two sittings. It can handle air frying, roasting, baking, reheating and dehydrating. If you want a “does-it-all” gadget for the kitchen, you’ll definitely want to pick one up.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#8: back 4 blood

Advertisement

Left 4 Dead came out over a decade ago yet still retains a dedicated following. A large reason for its replayability is its AI director which responds to how well your team is doing at any given moment. By either sending more waves of zombies at you or maybe sticking an extra health pack in a nearby cabinet, the director keeps the action tense so you always feel like you just barely make it through. Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor which launches later this year. If you pre-order the game, you’ll gain access to the Open Beta which starts August 5th. (And if you really want, you can just cancel the pre-order after the beta ends and get your money back. Don’t worry, I won’t tell.)

Back 4 Blood releases on October 12, 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#9: Bella Mini Waffle Maker

Advertisement

I’ll never stop making Leslie Knope jokes because who loves waffles more than her? Actually...maybe Eleven from Stranger Things. We know that new episodes are due sometime this fall so here’s the best way to prep. Do Hawkins proud and start perfecting those waffles with this Bella Mini Maker, and it’s only $10 at Best Buy today.

Get crisp yet fluffy waffles every time with this easy to use your new Bella Maker. The automatic beeper guarantees pristine golden brown goodness each use so no worries you’ll burn them. You can adjust the timer given your level of fluff to crunch, it’s a personal choice. And the nonstick coating means it’s easy to clean too. They actually suggest making dessert waffles which firmly places us back in the Leslie category. Enjoy waffles anytime any way with this no-fuss maker. Wait...what is it with Indiana and waffles?

Advertisement

This item has two-day shipping for $9 and just pick from blue, red, or black.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: Luminator 4k Portable monitor

Advertisement

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to portable monitors these days. However, while most of the bigger players in the space cap their resolutions out at 1080p, the 15.6-inch Lumonitor is one of the few featuring native 4K support, and with the exclusive discount code STACK applied at checkout, among the most affordable mobile touchscreen monitors available with an UltraHD resolution.

Compatible with just about any of your devices—including smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and every modern gaming console—the display shines at a considerable 400 cd/m2 brightness, covers the sRGB color gamut 100%, and boasts viewing angles up to 183 degrees. On the charger, it can power your devices to full capacity while you’re using it; off the leash, it lasts four hours on battery alone. Although it must be purchased separately, a magnetic cover/stand can be attached for hands-free use or removed when you need it as a tablet.

Advertisement

Having racked up over $1 million on Kickstarter from more than 3,000 backers, it’s safe to say Lumonitor buyers are excited to get their hands on the promising new technology. Join them for 59% off on the Lumonitor website and find out for yourself what all the hype is about.

G/O Media may get a commission Lumonitor 4K Portable Monitor Buy for $370 at Lumonitor.com Use the promo code STACK

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

