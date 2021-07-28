Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 27, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Give your dog a treat with the Dog Toy Food 12- Pack. Keep your home safe with the eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System. Make sure you look cute for your next Zoom call with the Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28 Pack).



If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Disney store free shipping



Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying things again about indoor gatherings, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans free shipping sitewide; use the code FREESHIP. This will work the rest of the day.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The Toy Story 4 one is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name. It’s a great summer accessory for someone out of the world. Who wouldn’t want a towel with the world’s cutest existential crisis Forky?

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with this cute rash guard. Featuring Spidey’s logo, this comfy swim top will protect your little superhero from even the hottest sun. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while having a beach day. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Minnie Mouse Striped Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside, so it will keep your most important contains safe from sand and sea. But it’s definitely adorable with the delightful face of this sweet little mouse.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: eufyCam 2 Pro Home Security System

As much as we might want to, we can’t keep watch over our living spaces at all times. Once you turn the key and head out into the world, you’ve gotta stop worrying about what might happen and focus on your day. Luckily, home security systems can add a bit of peace of mind to otherwise nerve-wracking situations, like going on vacation or working long hours at the office.

If you need additional reassurance that things aren’t going haywire at your home, you might want to grab the eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System, which is $174 off right now. You can pick it up for just $406, which is 30% its normal price. You get a 4-camera setup, which offers 2K resolution, IP67 waterproofing, and a 365-day battery life which means you can charge it up once, and not worry about it, well, ever. You don’t have to pay any monthly fee to use it, either.

Set up this bad boy, and never have to wonder what’s going on at home when you’re away again.

This deal was originally posted by Brittany Vincent.

#3: Razer wolverine tournament edition



If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to its lowest price at the Microsoft Store.

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options including extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously.

Be warned, though, this $80 controller exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.

This deal was originally published by Tercius.

#4: iottie one touch 5 iPhone car mount

We all know we aren’t supposed to be on our phones while driving. But you still need a place to store it while you’re using Google Maps to get around. And if you want to put Mom on speaker while she regales you with tales about the neighbors’ latest exploits, you need a good place for your phone while your hands are on the wheel.

That’s where the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 iPhone Air Vent Car Mount comes in. Available at Amazon right now for $18 when you clip an additional coupon, you’re saving about $8 off its original price. This mount is capable of holding phones from the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the latest Samsung Galaxy models, and just about anything else you can throw at it. It’s sturdy enough for you to ensure your phone won’t tumble out and under your feet when braking, too. So be safe — grab a car mount, and never have to stow your phone in your cup holder again.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.



#5: midea 3-cubic foot upright freezer

If you’ve ever thought about how great it might be to store frozen treats nearby or add supplemental freezer space to your home, you aren’t alone.

Add the Midea 3-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer to your living space for just $201, which is $74 off right now at Amazon. Save 27% off this diminutive vertical freezer, which as its name suggests, offers a 3-cubic foot amount of storage in an all-white container.

This modern-looking appliance includes an adjustable thermostat, three wire shelves for easy organization, and a reversible door hinge. It’s also very quiet at 33.4 decibels, so you won’t notice it running. Stock up on ice cream pints or keep extra items for food prep on hand. Either way, this fridge would be a useful addition to any household.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#6: star wars wireless phone charger

This Millenium Falcon wireless phone charger is a GameStop exclusive and is currently 20% off. This is the wireless charger that charged the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs. It’s outcharged Imperial starships. Not the local bulk cruisers mind you, I’m talking about the big Corellian chargers now. She’s fast enough for you old man.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#7: Zimba teeth whitening strips

Every whitening strip boasts you will see results after one use; with Zimba, I actually did. Zimba Whitening Strips are far and away the best I’ve tested. As an avid coffee drinker, strips like these do wonders after decades of caffeine abuse. Grab their 28 pack right now for half off.

At the end of the process of roughly two weeks, you should see your smile become six shades lighter from where you started. You get fourteen strips for the top and fourteen for the bottom. I like that they are actually sticky and a little thicker. They seem much more durable and actually stay where they need to during the thirty-minute process. They do have an option for those who have more sensitive teeth if that’s a concern. Although with the regular ones, the most I felt was a very slight minty tingle. That being said, most of these companies only have a mint/spearmint/wintergreen type “flavor.” Zimba has those types but also watermelon, strawberry, coconut, peach, and cinnamon. At no point did they feel overly harsh; they do have a bit of a gritty residue once you remove the strip, but you can rinse your mouth out to get rid of that. The ingredients are not only inviting, but Zimba uses natural flavoring, where others on the market go the artificial route. Overall, Zimba was the easiest and best strip I’ve used. It checks all the boxes of what you’re looking for, and the price is very affordable. You can bundle and save even more if you like to stock up. I can’t recommend these enough.

This will ship for $4.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: dog toy food 12-pack

The average price of a toy for doggo can be anywhere from $5 - $10. This buffet bundle is perfect for the foodie in your fido. Each of the twelve pieces is modeled meticulously after each food they represent. And you’ll be paying about $1.16 per toy; is that a good deal? Yes, yes, it is. This is a steal to spoil your pupper, so enjoy 30% percent off.

They are made of soft cotton fiber but still are durable enough for hours of occupation. That fiber also helps fight tartar build-up, and if you’re ok with squeaker toys, it’ll give them the thrill of making noise. Each is washer machine safe and easy to wipe down if you’ve got a slobbery pooch. As always, keep an eye on their playtime and never leave your dog unattended with a squeaker toy. This snack grab bag is intended for small to medium-sized furbabies, so the big boys might need to sit this one out.

Enjoy the free shipping if you are a Prime member.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: sensorpedic pillows

Macy’s huge home sale has two of their best-selling pillows for only $12. SensorPEDIC’s Fresh & Clean Pillows are top quality, just as you would expect from such a highly recommended company. SensorPEDIC has become one of the standards for great bedding, ensuring a wonderful night’s sleep. Each pillow is made from a hypoallergenic fiberfill that provides support for all kinds of sleepers. Even being as plush as they are, they still keep the head and neck comfy throughout the night. They’re each is a luxurious 200 thread count and are antimicrobial treated. If you happen to have an accident, just toss them in the washer, and the insides can still be situated back to the way they were after being cleaned. One thing is for sure you won’t lose sleep over the price.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: resident Evil 3

I suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3. You can download it on Xbox for $20.

Seriously, get the diapers, too.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.