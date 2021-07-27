The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 27, 2021

Tuesday ’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 27, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Revamp your closet for the rest of the sunny months with JACHS NY’s Summer p ack s ale. Keep fido comfy in Pet Craft Supply’s Soho b ed. And class up your kitchen with GreenLife’s 6-Piece Soft Grip Baking Set.

#1: JACHS SUMMER PACK



Between climate change and the fact that it is currently July, it’s safe to say that summer is here to stay. And to get you into the right outfit for the occasion, JACHS NY is offering a triple-threat deal that’s too good to pass up. For a limited time, you can pick out any three items from this page—including shorts, polos, button-ups, henleys, crewnecks, and more—for $69 using the promo code SPK.



Considering each of these items would ordinarily set you back $79 a piece, this is an unbeatable deal you’ll definitely want to take advantage of while it lasts. Personally, I’d cop a navy floral print since that’s the exact one I got for myself recently. As an avid floral shirt enthusiast (and frequent Dan Flashes shopper), the pattern on this pink number is the perfect level of complicated. And while these shorts might seem simple, they’re accented with tiny hula girls and palm trees designed to bring out the islander inside us all.



If you’re in need of a wardrobe refresh, look no further than JACHS NY’s Summer Pack Sale. But act fast—there’s no telling how long these clothes will be marked down.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: DONUT COUNTY (XBOX)

Have you ever wanted to be a mischievous little raccoon with an iPad capable of opening massive voids to the center of the earth? You know, video game stuff? Donut County is a simple yet relaxing experience that has you doing just that. As more objects, people, and building fall into your hole, your hole becomes bigger and capable of sucking down larger stuff until you’ve cleared the area. The puzzle comes from figuring out the loose order of what you need to suck down and there’s a cute overarching story to follow along as you play (which should only take you a couple of hours). At $4 for Xbox Live Gold members, this is a wonderful way to spend a quiet afternoon in.



This deal was originally posted by Joe Tilleli.

#3: PET CRAFT SOHO BED



If you’re looking for a new snooze spot for your fur baby Pet Craft Supply’s Soho Round Pet Bed might be what you were looking for. This small size one is currently on sale. This is an ideal selection if you have a geriatric pooch or feline, as it’s made of orthopedic memory foam. It’s wrapped in premium cushiony material. The Soho bed is designed to provide ultimate comfort for muscles, joints, aches, and pain. Made as a wraparound, it works perfectly for pets who love the cinnamon roll nap style. When your pets feel safe, they can relax and get a purrfect night’s rest. Let them cuddle up as it works with their body heat, the bed will retain and radiate that warmth right back to them. Even being plush, it’s still durable and constructed with non-toxic, high-quality fabrics. You can machine wash it, so don’t fret if there is an accident. Surprise your four-legged bestie with this sweet sleep space now.



This will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: SANDISK 1TB ULTRA DUAL DRIVE LUXE FLASH DRIVE

You don’t need to bring your laptop with you if you want to keep your work or documents at your fingertips. These days, you can carry an entire terabyte of data with you in your pocket. Ain’t technology grand?



Amazon has just the thing if you want to slim your traveling profile down while ensuring you have everything you need with you on the go. Right now, you can grab the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive for just $109 right now, which is about $21 off (16%) down from its typical price of $131.

Not only does it offer a staggering amount of space, but it features both USB-C and USB-A connections for versatility as well as a sturdy, all-metal flip-up design. Plus, you get a 5-year manufacturer warranty, just in case something undesirable happens. Gotta make sure you’re protected when you’re packing this much data, after all.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#5: SONIC MANIA (XBOX ONE)

We are just under a year out from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. I have not been to a movie theater since and am pumped to return to the theater to see our blue boy alongside his buddies, Tails and Knuckles. News about the movie and photos from the set of the production have been dropping this past month. Carry that excitement right back into Sonic Mania—the hedgehog’s return to 2D pixel sidescrolling gameplay. If you grew up on the original Sonic games for the SEGA Genesis and haven’t picked this up yet, you are only hurting yourself.



With Sonic being the Interim CEO of The Inventory after swallowing Wario whole, I beg you to do what he says by playing his games and watching his movies. We don’t know who he plans to devour next.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#6: KAJA ROLL-ON HIGHLIGHTING BALM

Sometimes TikTok gets it right and recommends a perfect product. Kaja’s Roll-on Highlighting Balm is one of those items, and Kaja as a whole is a great K-beauty brand. First off, it is beautifully packaged and really adorable. Like who wouldn’t want to put makeup on with a little roller brush? I mean, they do call it painting after all. This highlighting balm adds a little sparkle and glow to any look and is for all skin tones. There is a golden undertone, but it presents pearlescent. I’m a huge fan of highlighter on the end of the nose and the cupid’s bow. It can really elevate even a more natural face. This made-to-play packaging is just the Korean innovation they put into everything in their line. You won’t be disappointed by this.



This will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#7: PANASONIC SOUNDSLAYER GAMING SOUNDBAR

Playing your favorite games with a fantastic audio setup really can’t be beat. If you’re still relying on a headset to deliver the quality sound modern games can serve up, it might be time for an upgrade. Enter Panasonic’s SoundSlayer 2.1-Channel Gaming Soundbar, just $147 right now at Amazon. Down from $250, you’re saving $103 on a powerful 2.1-channel system that includes a built-in subwoofer as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS: X Virtual Audio support. With three different sound modes (FPS, RPG, and Voice Mode), you can choose your level of immersion, so you can get into the games of your choice and really hear what each one brings to the table. You deserve it, especially with such a huge slate of new titles coming out this fall — and if you bought one of the newest consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll be glad you finally have a soundbar to flex their audio capabilities with.



This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#8: GREENLIFE 6-PIECE SOFT GRIP BAKING SET

Tired of eating takeout and ready to start cooking again? You and me both. But all I have are these decrepit pots and pans that I don’t really want to use. Thus, I end up ordering takeout. It’s a vicious cycle, but one you can end with this set of ceramic cookware and bakeware, on sale for a great price.



For just $43, you can pick up the GreenLife 6-Piece Soft Grip Baking Set (Turquoise) from Amazon. That’s nearly $24 (35% off) down from its usual price tag of $66. For that price, you get one small and one large ceramic frying pan, a baking tray, and a medium cake pan as well as a couple of silicone spatulas. Each piece is naturally nonstick, which means easy cleanup and no scrubbing off that gross debris when your meal is finished.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#9: 4-PACK MOPHIE 4,000 MAH POWER BANKS

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? Don’t be that person; there’s a better way. Solve the problem by grabbing this Power Bank pack for $19



I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. I personally like to have one at all times; it’s like charging insurance. You’ll get up to fifteen hours of extra power while you’re on the go. You can juice up a phone and/or a tablet or wireless headphones if need be when out and about. This is a USB-C connection, so it won’t be compatible with iPhones. But depending on your need, there is still plenty of electronics you can power up. This is a great bundle to share with friends and family to never worry about dead wares again. Pick between copper or black or a combo of both.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: GANG BEASTS (XBOX)

There hasn’t been a ton of local multiplayer games this last generation, but of that small few one of them stood above the rest. Gang Beasts is a simple concept executed wonderfully. Four players are dropped on a roof or in a factory or what-have-you and must pummel each other. Toss your opponent(s) over the edge and be the last one standing to win. Sounds easy enough, but the controls are intentionally wonky. Different buttons to lean over, to grab on, to raise your hands above your head, etc. are give it a QWOP-like control scheme and when you combine that with the games reliance on physics, you’ll be laughing the whole fight whether you win or lose. Download it on Xbox One for only $10.



This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.