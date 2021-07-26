The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 26, 2021

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 26, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Trick out your computer with the Mechanical Gaming Rainbow Keyboard. Make sure you look snatched on your next Zoom meeting with the Logitech StreamCam 1080p Webcam. And get your summer body right with the Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale.



#1: rainbow keyboard





This mechanical gaming keyboard is pretty. Like, why fight it? It’s pretty and absolutely adds a touch of whimsy to your setup. If I have a need, I will scoop this 60% Mechanical Gaming Rainbow Keyboard up. It’s compact as a 61 key layout which helps make the most of a smaller desk. It’s currently 22% off.

You’ll get a long type-c USB cable to connect to whatever system you have. The backlit keys add a little extra magic to their look and can really enhance your whole experience. Those keys are also designed to be heard with a click each time you hit them. They’re also meant to be durable, ensuring a long life as part of your gaming accessories. They can also handle fast typers, so don’t slow down just because this is cute. Being waterproof and dust-proof is great because sometimes accidents happen. But that being said, keycaps are removable, and it’s easy to clean. This has wide compatibility and should vibe with whatever you are running like Windows, Android, Linux, IOS, etc. Just connect to your pc, mac, or laptop and enjoy this adorable keyboard during your next gaming session.

This will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: plant-based hangover cure

Waking up the morning after a hangover can be brutal, and as I learned from my wedding the next day, coconut water is not a catch-all solution. Featured on People.com, Yahoo! Finance, MarketWatch, and Rolling Stone, The Plug has undergone scientific clinical trials to devise the perfect concoction that’ll take you from toilet dweller to productivity powerhouse. For a limited time, it’s also 15% off when you text PLUGDEALS to (833) 740-1329. Or if you don’t want to sign up for the inevitable SMS alerts, you can also get 15% off when you subscribe.



Whereas most hangover formulas rely on caffeine for a temporary boost, The Plug is completely devoid of the drug, has no added sugars, and comes entirely from plants—including pine needles, dandelion, licorice, honeysuckle flower, and more. After testing thousands of different ingredient combos, the company reached a consensus that contains only 25 calories despite its sweet fruity flavor. The Plug has a 99% success rate, according to its website, and with over 900,000 bottles sold so far, there must be something to it. Give it a shot for yourself before this special offer heads out for another round.

This deal was originally posted by Gabe Carey.



#3: edifier tws nb2 Pro Wireless Earbuds



Edifier has some of the most beautiful packaging I’ve ever seen, which carries over into the products. The new NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are $10 off for their debut and future a few things I wish others on the market had.

First off, they connect as soon as you open the case and disconnect once they go back in. Perfection. My biggest gripe with so many of these is they don’t always disconnect when you’re finished using them. These are built with an infrared sensor that knows when they are in your ear or out and will pause your audio. This was incredibly helpful when I ordered my coffee, and I could pop them out and not worry about losing my spot in my audiobook. That being said, there is a panoramic 3D listening feature that makes podcasts and audiobooks wild to listen to. I turned it on by accident and honestly now kind of love it. It’s an immersive experience for sure, and I’m excited to try it with my favorite ASMR YouTuber’s videos. The noise cancellation is pretty good but not so alarming I couldn’t hear traffic or my surroundings while walking around. The ANC works even without songs playing, FYI. Calls came in easy and were clear in both directions. There is a bit of a learning curve switching between the sound modes, but it really makes a world of difference when you find the right one. They are dustproof, waterproof, and run up to thirty-two hours with a full charge and the case. The NB2 Pros are stunning in ivory but look equally chic in black too.

Free shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Logitech stream cam

Planning to get in on the streaming game? Or maybe you just need to upgrade your webcam setup for the Zoom meetings your days seem to be filled with. Whatever you may need a new cam for, consider this model a significant upgrade.

This webcam offers 1080p 60FPS recording as well as a stereo microphone, plenty of options for exposure, and USB-C connectivity. Plus, it’s small and compact, so it doesn’t have to take up half of your desk area. You can choose from black or white for the sale price. Consider it an investment for the future — you’ll probably be on camera from home at some point for some reason a lot from now on.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#5: Super mario odyssey

If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $37 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

This deal was originally published by Shep McAllister.

#6: eudy smart scale c1

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy Smart Scale C1 deal. For just $21 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a solid savings from the $33 list price. Just clip the coupon on the page.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy Smart Scale C1 is compatible with all three.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#7: eTekcity food kitchen scale

It’s the middle of summer and all those New Year’s resolutions have probably settled by the wayside. We get it. Life gets in the way. But if you’re still looking to tackle eating healthy in 2021, Etekcity’s food kitchen scale can help you do just that by helping you eat less junk food and figure out how much you should be eating of the good stuff.

You can pick up the scale right now for just $9, which is 36% off its original price of $14. For less than a combo meal at McDonald’s, you can take home a small but mighty countertop scale to start weighing and measuring your portions.

Fill it up with carrots and broccoli or see how much chicken breast you’re actually eating. And if you aren’t worried about portion control, it always doubles as a great way to verify amounts of food for cooking.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#8: Mario Kart live: Home Circuit

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: apple airpods max

Apple’s deluxe AirPods Max wireless headphones have been gradually slipping in price since their recent launch, and while the discounts aren’t enormous yet, we’ve now passed the 10% mark on certain styles at Amazon.



Right now, Amazon is offering $70 off the $549 list price of the AirPods Max in three colors, dropping the price to $479. Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible,” praising the dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices, but panning the steep price and awkwardly-designed, purse-like case.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.



#10: Final Fantasy VII remake intergrade

If you’re like me and had missed out on the PS4 generation entirely (meaning you haven’t played Final Fantasy VII Remake), then you and I are both really missing out (from what I hear). This complete reimagining of the classic PlayStation RPG topped many game of the year lists last year. Now with the updated version for PS5 out, you can now experience this masterpiece enhanced even further with DualSense controller haptic feedback support, a new photo mode, the ability to switch between Graphics Mode or Performance Mode prioritizing either 4K resolutions or smooth action at 60 fps, as well as a brand-new episode starring Yuffie. You can get this expanded version now for $10 off at Amazon.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

