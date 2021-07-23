The 10 Best Deals of the Day July 23, 2021

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s July 23, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Have some beautiful outdoor screenings with the Mijia Mini Portable Projector. Eat a beautiful baguette with the Kyoku Daimyo Series 8” Serrated Bread Knife. And say goodbye to pollen in your home with the TaoTronics Air Purifier.



#1: mijia mini portable projector



The past two days have consisted of me reorganizing my bedroom. I moved some artwork from one wall to another and drove my old 32" TV to my parents house. All to make room for this Mijia Mini Projector which now spans 200" across my bedroom wall.

There are a lot of elements to this unit that continue to impress me. It’s compact design is perfect for portability. Its equipped with a mounting screw at the bottom to hook to a tripod or can just rest flat on any surface. An integrated camera is used to view its own output to autofocus the lens on the fly. The virtual surround sound does a surprisingly good job filling the room with a rich full audio I was not expecting from a single source. Easily my favorite thing the projector has going for it is its ability to sideload APK apps via USB. One of the first things I set out to do once setup was install Steam Link and connected a controller over Bluetooth. I’ve now been playing Death’s Door across the entire wall of my bedroom.

The only catch is the MIUI TV operating system is not designed in English. Below is a guide on how to set the language to English, but fair warning, even after doing so a lot of the UI is still untranslated.

However, mostly all the important settings and configuration information do get translated which should be enough to get full use out of your projector. So just pop a Fire Stick in the HDMI, set it to automatically cast that on start up, and you’re good to go.

You can grab one at Newegg for under $500.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#2: segway ninebot es2 electric scooter

Bored and/or tired of walking around your city? Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter can save you the hassle as you cruise around in style. It can hit a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and has a battery that likewise lasts up to 15.5 miles (synergy!), with a foldable design just under 28 pounds. Woot is currently offering a refurbished model for $300, or $350 off the new list price, with free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.

#3: Kyoku daimyo 8" serrated bread



We’re fans of Kyoku’s beautiful and incredibly effective knives, which feature Japanese steel that is cryogenically treated and has a slight angle for safer, smoother cutting. If you’re looking for a bread knife that’s as eye-catching as it is powerful, check out this Kyoku Daimyo Series 8” serrated knife.

It has a 4.7-star rating from Amazon customers, one of whom said that it’s “brutally sharp.” Another said it “cuts bread,” and between those two qualities, we’re satisfied. Right now, you can save 30% off the list price by clipping the coupon on the page and inputting promo code KYOKUTVF at checkout, knocking the price down to $39.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: ANIMAL CROSSING ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the coziest games I’ve ever played. A big reason for that is its soundtrack which is set to change hourly. Each hour of the day has it’s own arrangement as well as several others version for each weather condition. Go ahead and play that sweet, sunny 9 am music to give you the motivation you need at work in the morning. This soundtrack collection also included the intro theme and background music for each facility. You can order yours now on Amazon for $52.



This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#5: ROSE FARMERS’ TWO DOZEN ROSES

It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to send a loved one or even yourself roses. They are a beautiful gesture to let someone know they are cared for. If you’re thinking about gifting some for a birthday or anniversary, the Love Everyday bundle for Two Dozen Roses might be an excellent option. Take 38% off their regular price thanks to our pals at StackSocial.

Rose Farmers ensure each stem is quality and collected together is a brilliant bindle to be safely delivered. Each batch is a fresh as can be as they come directly from the farm. Beautiful flowers can brighten any day and is such a simple and powerful way to let a special person know you care. Rose Farmers are experts in the field and work hard to make sure each petal is pristine. The voucher you get is for two dozen roses of any color of your choice; if you upgrade with a vase, that will cost extra.

Now for the important details. These will only ship to the lower forty-eight, but UPS will ship them for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: TAOTRONICS MASSAGE GUN

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $72 with a coupon clip and promo code KJD10JULY, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10-speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $27 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 6,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: TAOTRONICS HEPA AIR PURIFIER

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $71 when you use promo code KJD10JULY at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty-ass apartment. It’s $18 off the list price with the code.



This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#8: NVIDIA SHIELD ANDROID TV 4K

If you tend to travel a lot but don’t like to drag along your laptop or tablet to watch your favorite movies or shows in the hotel, you might be in the market for a streaming stick. You can carry it with you wherever you go to pop into the TV, connect to wifi, and then kick back and enjoy.

One particularly great option for this is the versatile Nvidia Shield Android TV 4K, which is $20 off right now at Amazon. That makes it $129, down from its normal price of $149, so you’re getting 13% off. This Alexa-enabled device features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a crisp picture and excellent surround sound. It also includes a stealth, compact build perfect for taking on the go with Alexa-enabled voice control.

Whether you want to watch your favorite content or add a controller and play games, this version of Nvidia’s Shield line is a great choice.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.



#9: ORIVET DOG DNA TEST

Curious to know what makes your curious dog so clever? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let Orivet take the guessing work out of what your canine might be with their DNA Test Kit. It’s 12% off and is comparable to others on the market.

Not only will Orivet be able to determine the breeds that make up your pooch down to the percentage, but they will give you a plan to help make their life the best it can be. The Orivet LifePlan that will be sent to you is a personalized wellness plan based on breed, age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle. This will make it easier to form diet decisions and provide tips for health risks that might be on the horizon. Use the specialized swabs on your sweet fur baby and mail the DNA samples in the pre-paid envelope. Through your online account, you will get the results in about a month. Here you will also keep track of any changes. If you’ve even been on the fence about wondering what your good boy or girl is, a DNA test that’s simple and noninvasive is the way to go. Once you have the results, you can tailor a new life to make sure your best pal is fit as long as possible.

Shipping is $3 on this.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#10: assassin’s creed odyssey

If you malakas haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet (and you should, because it’s amazing), Amazon just marked it back down to $15 on PS4 and Xbox One which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. I paid full price for this, and got a solid 80 hours out of it, with no regrets.

Sadly, the many awesome DLC packs aren’t included.

This deal was originally published by Shep McAllister.